Springfield Raceway Offers 2 Nights Of USRA Out Pace B Modified Action

Springfield, Mo.- The “Quick-Quarter” Of The Springfield Raceway will offer 2 exciting nights of USRA Out Pace B Modified action presented by Reliable Chevrolet on Friday and Saturday Night September 20 and 21st.

The events will award both track and National points during The Saturday Night Under The Lights 100″ weekend as The Cash Money Late Models will head line the weekend activities along with the salute to some of The area Racing Legends.

Each night for The always exciting B Modified will offer $400 to win features with $50 to start each nights features.

Friday Night action will see the pit gates open at 5PM while The Grandstands open at 6:15. Hot laps will start at 6:40 with The racing action to begin at 7:15.

Friday draw cut-off will be around The 6:40 time frame. Normal procedures apply with open draw for heat race positions while the winner of the last heat draws for the inversion. Pit Passes for Adults are $35.

Saturday Night will be another complete shows of heats and features with track and USRA National B modified points being awarded.

Saturday night the pits will open at 3PM with Racing to start at 6PM. Draw cut-off will be at the 5:20 time frame with the same procedures as Friday Night.

For more information visit The Facebook Page or Website at WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.Com

Track points leader in The USRA out Pace B Modifieds Jackie Dalton and former National and Track Champion Ryan Gilmore will be busy this weekend as they will not only compete in B modified Action, but also in The Malvern Bank Cash Money Super Late Models 100 lap feature.