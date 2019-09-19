AEmods Complete Season with Indiana-Illinois Double Header Next

Lake Odessa, MI (Wednesday, September 18, 2019) – The American Ethanol Modified Tour Presented by Allstar Performance (AEmods) is gearing up for their final weekend of racing for the 2019 season, Friday and Saturday, September 20th and 21st, a pair of huge first time appearances are sending the season out in fascinating style.

Friday, the AEmods join forces with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Kokomo Speedway for a historic event that marks the first appearance of both Series to that Speedway. The bad fast bull ring has been the home to great racing action for late model and modified drivers in the past and that standard is sure to be met on Friday. Watervliet, Michigan’s Curt Spalding was the last DIRTcar UMP Modified driver to win at Kokomo Speedway.

Saturday, the AEmods make another first ever appearance, this time they return to Illinois for the second time this season, traveling to Fairbury Speedway for an increased, $2,000 to win affair. Another track that allows for great racing action has seen side-by-side racing that puts drivers right on the edge. The most recent Modified winners from Fairbury include Nick Hoffman and Mike McKinney during the Casey’s Modified Nationals.

Coming into the weekend, Mt. Carmel, Illinois’ Will Krup has wrapped up the hunt for the 2019 AEmods Championship, with a staggering 272 point advantage over Luke Hubbell. Krup racked-up four feature wins in 2019, paired with four other podium finishes with two races remaining.

The battle for the rest of the top five in points is still up in the air, with Hubbell, Garrett Rons, Chad Bauer and John McClure all within striking distance of one another. Chad Bauer picked up a win back in May at Gas City I-69 Speedway, but was sidelined for a majority of the season with an injury – Bauer sits fourth in points, just six ahead of McClure. As for Rons, he’s holding off Bauer and looking to overtake Hubbell. The Taylor, Michigan driver trails Hubbell by 44 points coming into the weekend.

For more American Ethanol Modified Tour Presented by Allstar Performance content, log onto aemods.com, plus, find and follow the Tour on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Learn more about Kokomo Speedway by finding them on Facebook and Twitter. Log onto kokomospeedway.net for more details.

Stay in tune with Fairbury Speedway, online at fairburyspeedway.com. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

—

Zach Hiser

Motor City Racing Promotions

Media Director