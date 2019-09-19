STLRacing.com Dirt Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 8.26.2019

Below are the STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Late Model Rankings after the Lucas Oil Knoxville Dirt Late Model Nationals. Jimmy Owens coming from the 8th row to win the 100 lap race holding off Brandon Sheppard to win the event back to back. The win was worth $40,000 to the Newport, Tennessee driver. The Ramirez owned Rocket Race team sits 4th in the STLRacing.com Super Dirt Late Model Rankings.

Brandon Sheppard may not have won the race but again is in contention every race it seems. The Rocket House car still sits atop the rankings and it would take a miracle to stop them again from being the STLRacing.com Super Late Model Ranking Champion.

Hudson O’Neal continues to climb the rankings after his 3rd place feature finish Saturday. Hudson now sits 9th in the STLRankings.

I may get some heat over this one but I get the World 100 is the biggest race of the year and no doubt it is but as far as the racetracks are concerned nothing matches up to Knoxville or the facility. The track is flawless and the event continues to grow. The event drew nearly 60 cars and the Malvern series supported the event Saturday bringing in over 30 hot rods. Jason Rauen won the event.

This week the Lucas Series will head to Indiana this week. Kokomo Speedway is Friday and what a race this should be on the high banked 1/3 mile oval. A place that is one of the best places to watch midget and non-wing sprint now hosts its first Lucas Event. Saturday the series will head toBrownstown, Indiana for the Jackson 100.

The World of Outlaws will head out to New York for a couple of races before heading to Pennsylvania to fill out the weekend.

Sycamore Speedway located in Northern Illinois will host a $10,000 to win late model event Saturday night.

STLRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 2019 9.17.2019

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Jonathan Davenport

3 Ricky Weiss

4 Jimmy Owens

5 Tim McCreadie

6 Chris Madden

7 Mike Marlar

8 Scott Bloomquist

9 Hudson O’Neal

10 Dale McDowell

11 Josh Richards

12 Brandon Overton

13 Bobby Pierce

14 Tyler Erb

15 Chase Junghans

16 Devin Moran

17 Shane Clanton

18 Darrell Lanigan

19 Stormy Scott

20 Dennis Erb Jr.

21 Earl Pearson Jr.

22 Chris Ferguson

23 Kyle Bronson

24 Shannon Buckingham

25 Brian Shirley

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks.