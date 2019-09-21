Baughman Flies To Friday Night Score At 9th Annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Bryan Hulbert – WHEATLAND, Mo. (September 20, 2019) Denied the win in Thursday’s opener, Josh Baughman was not about to let that happen again as the Precision Catalyst No. 17 led start to finish on the second night of the General Tire Hockett/McMillin Memorial with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

With a fifth on Thursday to go with his win, Baughman has secured the pole for Saturday’s $10,000 to win Hockett/McMillin Memorial finale.

“We’ve been close here and just hadn’t been able to get it done, so this is pretty cool,” commented Baughman of his first career win at Lucas Oil Speedway. “We have Fischer Body Shop here and this is their backyard, so it’s really good to win for them and everybody back home. Aaron [Reutzel] won tonight too at Williams Grove, so this is the second time we’ve both won on the same night. I feel like that says a lot about our entire team.”

Leading start to finish for his second career SawBlade.com A-Feature triumph, Baughman’s night was nearly cut short a couple of times as the cushion became deeper and deeper off the fourth turn.

“It was getting narrow in turn-four. Just real slick on exit to a big curb and that wall has gotten me plenty of times here. I know how bad it hurts and I didn’t want to give it up for this team. I can’t say enough for Dylan and Wayne, plus we have R.J. with us this weekend. These guys gave me a badass car every time we pulled onto the track tonight.”

Keeping Roger Crockett at bay through a complete restart that came after Sam Hafertepe, Jr. went sideways and collected Bales, Seavey, and Phillips, another red on Lap 5 for Scott Bogucki saw the Rocket Designs No. 11 take another shot at the lead.

Pulling away to nearly three seconds as the race cleared the half-way point, one of Baughman’s encounters with the cushion allowed Crockett to close in with Seth Bergman in tow. Getting the run for the runner-up spot on Lap 16, the Young Tool Co. No. 23 grabbed the spot on the following lap. Making up more time on the No. 17, the red lights came on one last time working Lap 19 for Brad Bowden who biked hard and flipped in turn four.

Back to the 18th lap on the restart, Bergman kept pace but could not keep Baughman in striking distance with the Odessa, Texas driver pulling away to a 0.621-second advantage at the checkered flag over Seth Berman with Roger Crockett holding on to complete the podium.

Jumping from Victory Lane with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League 10th on the grid with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series, Oklahoma’s Brady Bacon worked to a fourth-place finish with Derek Hagar charging forward 14 positions to complete the top five.

Moving up 10 spots, Jack Dover gabbed sixth with Blake Hahn rallying in the last half of he feature to climb from 18th to seventh. Up as high as sixth from 17th, Mark Smith ended up slipping to eighth with Jonathan Cornell and Tim Crawley making up the top ten.

With Preliminary Nights in the books, Josh Baughman (312) will be joined by Blake Hahn (305) on the front row of Saturday’s A-Feature. Roger Crockett (292), Derek Hagar (286), Dylan Westbrook (259), Paul Nienhiser (252), Ayrton Gennetten (249), and Jack Dover (249) made up the top eight that automatically lock into the A-Feature. The remainder of the field will start their night on one of four Last Chance Qualifiers.

Overall, 71 drivers from 15 states and three counties have taken part in the 2019 Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial.

The 9th annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial concludes on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Gates open at 4:00 P.M. with racing getting underway at 6:30 P.M. (CT). More information on Lucas Oil Speedway can be found at http://www.lucasoilspeedway.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV

Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo)

Friday, September 20, 2019

9th annual Hockett/McMillin – Night 2

Car Count: 70

Event Count: 71

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 60 in Passing Points advance to Qualifiers)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [1]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum, [2]; 3. 7B-Ben Brown, [3]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [6]; 5. 14M-Randy Martin, [4]; 6. 81-Jack Dover, [9]; 7. 3Z-Zach Davis, [5]; 8. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [7]; 9. 1-Brad Ryun, [8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22X-Riley Goodno, [2]; 2. 47-Dale Howard, [4]; 3. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [6]; 4. 29-Clinton Boyles, [3]; 5. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [7]; 6. 22-Sean McClelland, [9]; 7. 38-Cody Baker, [5]; 8. 44-Jared Sewell, [8]; 9. 95X-Asa Swindell, [1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 84-Brandon Hanks, [2]; 2. J2-John Carney II, [4]; 3. 11A-Austin O’Neal, [1]; 4. 11-Roger Crockett, [6]; 5. 17W-Harli White, [7]; 6. 10-Landon Britt, [3]; 7. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [5]; 8. 21K-Kameron Key, [8]; 9. 21P-Robbie Price, [9]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Jordon Mallett, [1]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman, [4]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [3]; 4. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [8]; 5. 75-Tyler Blank, [5]; 6. 24C-Chris Morgan, [6]; 7. 95-Matt Covington, [7]; 8. 24-Garet Williamson, [9]; 9. 75E-Broc Elliott, [2]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Kory Bales, [1]; 2. 45-Monty Ferriera, [2]; 3. 28-Scott Bogucki, [4]; 4. 01-Logan Seavey, [6]; 5. 1X-Tim Crawley, [8]; 6. 26M-Fred Mattox, [9]; 7. 21C-Carson Short, [5]; 8. 3V-Tyler Utz, [7]; 9. 11G-Mike Goodman, [3]

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 21X-Brinton Marvel, [2]; 2. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [1]; 3. 37H-Matthew Howard, [4]; 4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, [5]; 5. 11X-Avery Goodman, [6]; 6. 21-Miles Paulus, [8]; 7. 11F-Colton Fisher, [3]; 8. 12X-Danny Smith, [7]

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 77X-Alex Hill, [2]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [3]; 3. 17-Josh Baughman, [5]; 4. 4-Evan Martin, [1]; 5. 9$-Kyle Clark, [4]; 6. 22S-Slater Helt, [6]; 7. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [7]; 8. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [8]

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Brad Bowden, [2]; 2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [1]; 3. 99-Brady Bacon, [6]; 4. 21G-Adam Gullion, [3]; 5. M1-Mark Smith, [5]; 6. 24D-Danny Sams III, [8]; 7. 18X-Nathan Ryun, [4]; 8. 26-Matt Moro, [7]

Hoosier Tire Qualifiers (Top 16 in Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Logan Seavey, [2]; 2. 5-Kory Bales, [4]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [1]; 4. M1-Mark Smith, [8]; 5. J2-John Carney II, [5]; 6. 22X-Riley Goodno, [6]; 7. 21G-Adam Gullion, [7]; 8. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [3]; 9. 21C-Carson Short, [10]; 10. 95-Matt Covington, [9]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley, [2]; 2. 17W-Harli White, [1]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman, [5]; 4. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [4]; 5. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [3]; 6. 84-Brandon Hanks, [6]; 7. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [9]; 8. 14M-Randy Martin, [8]; 9. 11X-Avery Goodman, [7]; 10. 18X-Nathan Ryun, [10]

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Jack Dover, [1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [4]; 3. 7B-Ben Brown, [2]; 4. 28-Scott Bogucki, [3]; 5. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [5]; 6. 21X-Brinton Marvel, [6]; 7. 21-Miles Paulus, [7]; 8. 9$-Kyle Clark, [8]; 9. 24-Garet Williamson, [9]; 10. 11F-Colton Fisher, [10]

Qualifier 4 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Josh Baughman, [4]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, [2]; 3. 22-Sean McClelland, [1]; 4. 99-Brady Bacon, [5]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill, [6]; 6. 37H-Matthew Howard, [3]; 7. 24C-Chris Morgan, [8]; 8. 44-Jared Sewell, [9]; 9. 3Z-Zach Davis, [7]; 10. 24D-Danny Sams III, [10]

Qualifier 5 (8 Laps): 1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, [2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [3]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum, [4]; 4. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [5]; 5. 39-Brad Bowden, [6]; 6. 4-Evan Martin, [7]; 7. 21K-Kameron Key, [10]; 8. 38-Cody Baker, [9]; 9. 22S-Slater Helt, [8]; 10. 26M-Fred Mattox, [1]

Qualifier 6 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Roger Crockett, [3]; 2. 29-Clinton Boyles, [1]; 3. 11A-Austin O’Neal, [2]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett, [5]; 5. 47-Dale Howard, [6]; 6. 45-Monty Ferriera, [4]; 7. 75-Tyler Blank, [7]; 8. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [9]; 9. 10-Landon Britt, [8]; 10. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [10]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 2 in each advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. M1-Mark Smith, [3]; 2. J2-John Carney II, [2]; 3. 47-Dale Howard, [1]; 4. 28-Scott Bogucki, [5]; 5. 37H-Matthew Howard, [7]; 6. 22-Sean McClelland, [6]; 7. 95-Matt Covington, [14]; 8. 38-Cody Baker, [11]; 9. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [8]; 10. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [15]; 11. 84-Brandon Hanks, [4]; 12. 10-Landon Britt, [13]; 13. 24C-Chris Morgan, [9]; 14. 3V-Tyler Utz, [16]; 15. 44-Jared Sewell, [12]; 16. 14M-Randy Martin, [10]; 17. 75E-Broc Elliott, [18]; 18. 21P-Robbie Price, [17]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, [1]; 2. 17W-Harli White, [2]; 3. 7B-Ben Brown, [3]; 4. 21-Miles Paulus, [8]; 5. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [6]; 6. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [9]; 7. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [11]; 8. 4-Evan Martin, [7]; 9. 9$-Kyle Clark, [10]; 10. 24-Garet Williamson, [13]; 11. 11A-Austin O’Neal, [5]; 12. 12X-Danny Smith, [16]; 13. 24D-Danny Sams III, [15]; 14. 18X-Nathan Ryun, [14]; 15. 95X-Asa Swindell, [18]; 16. 21X-Brinton Marvel, [4]; 17. 1-Brad Ryun, [17]; 18. 21C-Carson Short, [12]

B Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [1]; 2. 29-Clinton Boyles, [4]; 3. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [2]; 4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [5]; 5. 22X-Riley Goodno, [3]; 6. 21G-Adam Gullion, [7]; 7. 21K-Kameron Key, [9]; 8. 75-Tyler Blank, [8]; 9. 11F-Colton Fisher, [14]; 10. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [15]; 11. 45-Monty Ferriera, [6]; 12. 22S-Slater Helt, [11]; 13. 3Z-Zach Davis, [13]; 14. 11X-Avery Goodman, [10]; 15. 26M-Fred Mattox, [12]; 16. 26-Matt Moro, [16]; 17. 11G-Mike Goodman, [17]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 17-Josh Baughman, [1]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman, [5]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett, [4]; 4. 99-Brady Bacon, [10]; 5. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [19]; 6. 81-Jack Dover, [16]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn, [18]; 8. M1-Mark Smith, [17]; 9. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [11]; 10. 1X-Tim Crawley, [7]; 11. 5D-Zach Daum, [12]; 12. 14-Jordon Mallett, [13]; 13. 17W-Harli White, [21]; 14. J2-John Carney II, [20]; 15. 77X-Alex Hill, [14]; 16. 29-Clinton Boyles, [22]; 17. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [9]; 18. (DNF) 39-Brad Bowden, [15]; 19. (DNF) 28-Scott Bogucki, [23]; 20. (DNF) 21-Miles Paulus, [25]; 21. (DNF) 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [3]; 22. (DNF) 5-Kory Bales, [2]; 23. (DNF) 01-Logan Seavey, [6]; 24. (DNF) 3P-Sawyer Phillips, [8]; 25. (DNF) 95-Matt Covington, [24]

Lap Leader(s): Josh Baughman 1-25

Hard Charger: Derek Hagar +14

High Point Driver: Josh Baughman

Provisional(s): Scott Bogucki (Points) / Matt Covington (Points) / Miles Paulus (Regional)

Event Points as of Friday, September 20, 2019

Top 8 locked into Saturday’s A-Feature. Ties broken by Friday Passing Points

17 Josh Baughman -312

52 Blake Hahn -305

11 Roger Crockett -292

9JR Derek Hagar -286

47X Dylan Westbrook -259

9X. Paul Nienhiser -252

3 Ayrton Gennetten -249

81 Jack Dover -249

17W. Harli White -246

23. Seth Bergman -244

14. Jordon Mallett -241

99. Brady Bacon -237

M1. Mark Smith -236

35M. Jonathan Cornell -231

22. Sean McClelland -231

5D. Zach Daum -222

15H. Sam Hafertepe Jr -220

21K. Kameron Key -219

1X. Tim Crawley -217

2X. Tucker Doughty -216

91T. Tyler Thomas -214

9$. Kyle Clark -213

77X. Alex Hill -211

01. Logan Seavey -207

29. Clinton Boyles -206

39. Brad Bowden -200

J2. John Carney II -198

84. Brandon Hanks -197

21P. Robbie Price -197

21. Miles Paulus -196

3P. Sawyer Phillips -195

47. Dale Howard -195

5. Kory Bales -194

21G. Adam Gullion -191

51B. Joe B. Miller -191

7B. Ben Brown -190

45. Monty Ferriera -190

22X. Riley Goodno -189

9N. Wade Nygaard -187

21X. Brinton Marvel -185

21C. Carson Short -183

11A. Austin O’Neal -182

4. Evan Martin -182

14K. Kyle Bellm -182

28. Scott Bogucki -180

11X. Avery Goodman -178

37H. Matthew Howard -177

14M. Randy Martin -177

11G. Mike Goodman -175

11F. Colton Fisher -173

38. Cody Baker -172

10. Landon Britt -172

75. Tyler Blank -169

24D. Danny Sams III -169

12X. Danny Smith -169

24. Garet Williamson -167

24C. Chris Morgan -166

26M. Fred Mattox -165

18X. Nathan Ryun -165

22S. Slater Helt -164

95. Matt Covington -164

44. Jared Sewell -163

3Z. Zach Davis -160

33. Austin Alumbaugh -160

3V. Tyler Utz -158

95X. Asa Swindell -157

1. Brad Ryun -153

26. Matt Moro -151

76. Jay Russell -110

94. Jeff Swindell -104

75E. Broc Elliott -75

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 3,705; 2. Blake Hahn 3,640; 3. Roger Crockett 3,394; 4. Scott Bogucki 3,383; 5. Matt Covington 3,376; 6. John Carney II 3,349; 7. Robbie Price 3,123; 8. Harli White 3,117; 9. Jordon Mallett 2,997; 10. Tucker Doughty 2,787; 11. Alex Hill 2,770; 12. Seth Bergman 1,362; 13. Jamie Ball 1,163; 14. Dylan Westbrook 917; 15. Paul Nienhiser 773;

2019 Race Winners: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 8 (5/17 – I-96 Speedway; 5/18 – I-96 Speedway; 5/25 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/5 – Lawton Speedway; 6/8 – Salina Speedway; 7/12 – Gallatin Speedway; 7/19 – Big Sky Speedway; 9/1 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Blake Hahn – 4 (6/20 – Skagit Speedway; 7/20 – Big Sky Speedway; 8/30 – 34 Raceway; 9/19 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Robbie Price – 2 (6/22 – Skagit Speedway; 8/31 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Scott Bogucki – 2 (6/14 – Brown County Speedway; 6/15 – Black Hills Speedway); Thomas Kennedy – 2 (4/25 – Eagle Raceway, 4/26 – U.S. 36 Raceway); James McFadden – 2 (8/2 – Knoxville Raceway; 8/3 – Knoxville Raceway); John Carney II – 1 (5/26 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Travis Rilat – 1 (6/4 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Roger Crockett – 1 (6/21 – Skagit Speedway); Devon Borden – 1 (6/28 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Matt Covington – 1 (6/29 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Ryan Giles – 1 (8/1 – Knoxville Raceway); Wayne Johnson – 1 (8/6 – Southern Iowa Speedway); Josh Baughman – 1 (9/20 – Lucas Oil Speedway);

Weather-Related Cancellations – 10: Devil’s Bowl Speedway (3/15 and 3/16); Williams Grove Speedway (5/3); Selinsgrove Speedway (5/4); Lakeside Speedway (5/9); I-30 Speedway (5/11); Route 66 Motor Speedway (6/1); Creek County Speedway (6/6); Gallatin Speedway (7/13); Riverside International Speedway (8/24)

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Video Broadcast: http://www.racinboys.com

Live-Scoring (Where Applicable): MRP Live

ASCS National Tour Drivers Online:

Jamie Ball (Knoxville, IA): http://www.jamieball.com/default.aspx?i=false

Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA.): http://www.sethbergmanracing.com

Scott Bogucki (McLaren Vale, S. Aust.): https://www.facebook.com/ScottBogucki89

John Carney II (El Paso, TX): https://www.facebook.com/JohnCarneyRacing

Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK): http://www.mattcovingtonracing.com

Roger Crockett (Broken Arrow, OK): http://www.rocketdesignsllc.com

Tucker Doughty (Rockwall, TX): https://twitter.com/tuckerdoughty

Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX): http://www.sam15.com

Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK): http://www.blakehahnracing.com

Alex Hill (Six Nations, Ontario, Can.): https://twitter.com/alexhill77x

Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR): https://www.facebook.com/jordonmallettmotorsports

Chris Martin (Ankeny, IA): https://twitter.com/cmr_44?lang=en

Robbie Price (Cobble Hill, BC, Can.): http://www.bdsmotorsportsllc.com

Harli White (Lindsay, OK): http://www.harliwhiteracing.net

ASCS Sponsors:

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. More information can be found on Lucas Oil Products at www.lucasoil.com. MAVTV Motorsports Network is the presenting sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. Log onto http://www.mavtv.com for more information.

Sawblade.com is the official SawBlade of the American Sprint Car Series and title sponsor of every National Tour A-Feature as well as Victory Lane. For more information, log onto https://www.sawblade.com and follow along on Social Media at @SawBladecom on Twitter, on Instagram at Sawblade.com_, and on Facebook.

Associate sponsors for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented the MAVTV Motorsports Network include Hoosier Racing Tire and Brodix. All Heat Races are brought to you by SCE Gaskets. All B-Features are presented by BMRS.

Team Lucas Sponsors for the American Sprint Car Series consist of Protect the Harvest, Geico, SRI, General Tire, MAVTV Motorsports Network, LucasOilRacing.tv, and General Tire.

All events are broadcast online at http://www.racinboys.com.

Product and Contingency Sponsorship provided by SCE Gaskets, K&N Filters, BMRS, SpeedMart, Engler Machine and Tool, FSR Radiator and Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, MyRacePass.com, Weld Wheels, Maxwell Industries, Simpson, Wesmar Racing Engines, Hinchman Indy Racewear, Rod End Supply, Smiley’s Racing Products, and Triple X Race, Co.