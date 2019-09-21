September 22 Bettenhausen 100 At Springfield Mile Canceled

(Springfield, IL) For the second time, the Bettenhausen 100 presented by BRANDT, has been canceled due to weather. The USAC Silver Crown Series and the DIRTcar Modifieds were scheduled to race Sunday afternoon, September 22.

After consulting with USAC, a number of team owners and drivers, weather forecasters, and with the rain the Springfield area received on Saturday, many felt it would be best to cancel a day in advance. Sunday’s forecast is unfavorable with a number of models showing a near 100% chance of rain.

The cancellation marks the second time the event has been scratched due to weather. It was originally scheduled to be part of the Illinois State Fair on Saturday, August 17.

For any questions or concerns, feel free to contact the office of Track Enterprises at 217-764-3200.