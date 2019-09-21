Tyler Erb Scores Kokomo Thriller

KOKOMO, Ind. (September 20, 2019) – Tyler Erb won the biggest late model race in the 72-year history of the Kokomo Speedway on Friday night in front of a packed house. The race proved to be a barnburner as Erb passed Hudson O’Neal on the 47th lap and then held off Jimmy Owens to score his sixth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season.

Owens charged from the fourteenth starting spot to finish right behind Erb at the checkers. Hudson O’Neal had taken the lead on lap eight from Billy Moyer Jr. and received constant pressure throughout the 50-lapper, making for an exciting race for the lead throughout the event.

Hudson O’Neal began showing signs of smoke and then jumped the cushion in turn four as he and Erb headed to the start-finish line to complete lap 47. Erb was now out in front for the first official time during the race. Owens then got by Hudson O’Neal and began to track down Erb. Don O’Neal squeezed by his son at the checkers to finish third and Tim McCreadie finished fifth behind the O’Neal father and son combo.

Erb’s seventh career Lucas Oil victory came in a hotly contested race that saw three different leaders. “Man, that was an exciting race. We were all slicing and dicing out there. I have watched videos from this track and tried to emulate what some of the sprint car guys do here. We could get a great run off of turn two and a couple of times I had gotten by Huddy and then a caution would come out. Thanks to everyone at Best Performance for giving me this opportunity to race with them. It’s been a dream come true and hopefully we aren’t done winning the rest of the year.”

Owens; who won a week at ago at Knoxville; mostly used the low groove during tonight’s race to gain spots and take shot at Erb on the final lap. “I swung the car out wide and I hoped to get a good bite off of four but he [Erb] beat me to the finish line. That was pretty good race with O’Neal and Erb. Once I got up there, I thought here we go again it’s going to be another close finish and it was.”

Don O’Neal; who missed two and a half months during the summer recovering from knee surgery; earned a podium finish. “It’s been a long-time since we’ve raced here. I am not sure what was happening with Hudson’s car whether it was a motor or power steering, but I was able to get underneath him at the end.”

The winner’s Eric and Kelly Brock-owned, Best Performance Motorsports, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Industrial Resourcing Group, Roberts Bee Company, New Point Lighting and Design, Bazell Race Fuels, Sunoco, Franklin Enterprises, Valvoline, Keyser, and KBC Graphix.

Completing the top ten were Stormy Scott, Billy Moyer Jr., Devin Moran, Bobby Pierce, and Josh Richards.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, September 20, 2019

Kokomo Late Model Shootout

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Ind.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Billy Moyer Jr / 12.660 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Frank Heckenast Jr / 12.682 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Billy Moyer, Jr., Chris Madden, Devin Moran ®, Shanon Buckingham, Don O’Neal, Devin Gilpin, Jay Morris, Johnny Scott

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Tyler Erb ®, Tim McCreadie, Scott Bloomquist, Earl Pearson, Jr., Jimmy Owens, Bobby Pierce, Robby Hensley, Kyle Bronson

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Josh Richards, Jonathan Davenport, Stormy Scott, Steve Casebolt, Tanner English, Chad White

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $12,800 2 14 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $6,300 3 13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,500 4 3 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,550 5 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,950 6 15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $2,500 7 1 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $2,200 8 7 1m Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $2,000 9 9 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,000 10 17 32P Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $1,100 11 11 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,875 12 19 77m Jay Morris Watseka, IL $1,050 13 12 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,125 14 24 20w Chad White Benton Harbor, MI $1,000 15 22 1st Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,000 16 10 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,700 17 4 0m Chris Madden Gray Court, SC $1,000 18 6 99JR Frank Heckenast, Jr. Frankfort, IL $1,000 19 18 C9 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN $1,000 20 8 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,000 21 23 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,700 22 16 1G Devin Gilpin Columbus, IN $1,000 23 21 96 Tanner English Benton, KY $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 24

Lap Leaders: Billy Moyer Jr (Laps 1-7), Hudson O’Neal (Laps 8-46), Tyler Erb (Laps 47-50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Tyler Erb

Margin of Victory: 0.462 seconds

Cautions: Kyle Bronson (Lap 7); Scott Bloomquist (Lap 12); Josh Richards (Lap 35); Jonathan Davenport, Earl Pearson Jr, Johnny Scott, Josh Richards (Lap 39)

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Advanced 12 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Stormy Scott

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Tyler Erb

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tyler Erb

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Race Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Randall Edwards (Tyler Erb)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Tyler Erb (Lap #5 – 13.140 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Hudson O’Neal

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Hudson O’Neal (39 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Billy Moyer Jr.

Time of Race: 41 minutes 12 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 7295 $260,287.60 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6725 $142,615.08 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6700 $171,862.57 4 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 6635 $170,566.34 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 6625 $208,852.70 6 1m Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 6395 $116,065.03 7 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 6350 $132,536.31 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 6260 $145,627.59 9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 5680 $89,790.00 10 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 5665 $86,220.00 11 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 5420 $67,980.00 12 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 5165 $61,315.00 13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4525 $58,025.00

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*