$5,000-to-Win Street Stock Showdown Victory Goes to Dean Wille while David Raffurty and Jake Richards also Register Central Missouri Speedway Victories!

Unsanctioned: Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Mod-Lites

Central Missouri Speedway

September 21, 2019

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) A busy weekend of racing served as the conclusion of action at Central Missouri Speedway for the 2019 season when Dean Wille collected $5,000 for racing to victory lane in the Third Annual Street Stock Showdown!

Throughout the night, 30 Street Stocks, 16 B-Mods, and 16 Mod-Lites competed during the program. Street Stock drivers competed in two b-mains, a non-qualifier’s race and the 40-lap Street Stock Showdown. B-Mods and Mod-Lites each competed in a pair of heat races and 20-lap main events.

B-Mod Results: (16 Cars). Heat One Top Three: Jake Richards, Matt Lent, Jeremy Lile. Heat Two Top Three: Tyler Kidwell, Jeff Douty, Sturgis Streeter. A-Main Recap: Richards and Kidwell earned the most passing points and started the main event from row one with Kidwell leading the opening circuit before Richards took over on lap two. Caution flew on lap two before racing resumed with Richards leading Kidwell, Lile, Streeter and Ebert. After the lone caution of the race it was game-on between Richards and Lile as the two drivers fought hard for the victory in a complete and total display of clean driving and fantastic maneuvering of lapped traffic. It was easily one of the best B-Mod races in recent memory between the two men. In the end, Richards capped off the victory and a hugely successful season after earning the track championships a few weeks ago. Lile drove his heart out for second in his strongest run of the season with Kidwell again coming away third in an impressive run to third. Ebert was fourth with Sturgis Streeter and Chad Status rounding out the top six.

Mod-Lite: (16 Cars). Heat One Top Three: Nathan Wolfe, Travis Alexander, Justin Raffurty. Heat Two Top Three: Garrett Stonum, David Raffurty, Anthony Kerr. A-Main Recap: David Raffurty and Nathan Wolfe set the pace at the front of the 20-lap Mod-Lite feature. Raffurty paced the field unchallenged through lap five but when the leaders came around at lap six, Stonum began to pressure the leader. By lap ten Raffurty pulled away slightly on Stonum with Wolfe, Alexander, and Justin Raffurty inside the top five. Stonum’s car was strong on the low side in turns three and four and that’s where he tried to get a run on Raffurty as the pair battled for the lead with Stonum briefly making the pass but Raffurty powered back by lap 15. The entire event ran caution-free and the final five laps were close as Raffurty ultimately held on for the victory, his first of the season. Stonum drove the best race of his year as he finished in second. Alexander was third with Donnie Dannar fourth, Nathan Wolfe fifth, and Justin Raffurty sixth.

Street Stock B-Main Race Results: (30 cars) B-Main One Top Nine Transfers to Main: Dean Wille, Aaron Poe, Terry Schultz, Marc Carter, Jimmy Ngo, Michael Mullins, Chad Eickleberry, Chris Kircher, Allen Perryman. B-Main Two Top Nine Transfers to Main: Clayton Campbell, Steve Hammons, Derek Brown, David Hendrix, Ethan Lamons, Brian Schutt, Jeremy Russell, Cody Frazon, Dan Daniels. Non-Qualifiers Top Three: Zach Zeugen, Ethan Mullins, Jerry Schmidt.

Street Stock Showdown Recap: Toby Ott and Derek Brown led the field to the initial green flag in search of the $5,000-to-Win, 40-lap victory. Brown took command early on with Ott, Tony Anglin, and Johnny Coats in hot pursuit. Brown continued to pace the field until a lap seven caution flew over the field before racing resumed with Brown then leading Anglin, Dean Wille, Coats, and Ott. By lap nine, Anglin moved to the front of the field with Brown second and Coats third. As Anglin continued to lead the field, Coats night ended on lap 13 as left front damage forced him to the infield. Shortly after, another caution flew at lap 13 slowing the field. When racing resumed, Anglin led Wille, Brown, Ott, and Larry Ferris. The top five raced hard for positions through another caution at lap 14 and again by lap 19. At the halfway point, Anglin still commanded the race with Brown, Wille, Ott, Ferris, and Terry Schultz. Heartbreak set in for Anglin at lap 27 as he retired to the pits while leading. The top five cars scrambled for position at this time and by lap 28, Dean Wille took command of the race. Wille then led Brown, Ott, Ferris, Schultz, and Aaron Poe. The next series of laps were intense as Wille maintained a solid line around the track. Caution flew over the field at lap 31 with Wille leading Brown, Ott, Schultz, Poe, Ferris, and Marc Carter. He maintained his lead with Brown staying close along with Schultz who made his way to third late in the race before caution flew for a final time at lap 39, setting up a green, white, and checkered-flag finish. For the final set of laps, Wille held point over Brown as the leaders came to the finish line in an exciting finish. On this night, it was Wille who collected the big win over Brown, Schultz, Ott, Poe, Carter, Cody Frazon, David Hendrix, Brian Schutt, and Brett Wood.

Coming Up…

Just one event remains for the 2019 season and that is the CMS and Lakeside Speedway championship banquet, which takes place at the Elks Lodge in Blue Springs, Missouri on Saturday, November 9th. Contact Susan Walls at 816.229.1338 for tickets, no calls after 8 p.m. please. Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green!

A-Main Results from 9-21-19 (Full results may be found at www.centralmissourispeedway.net)

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS

1. 7. Dean K Wille (68) Warrensburg, Mo.

2. 2. Derek Brown (11) Stoutland, Mo.

3. 11. Terry L Schultz (27) Sedalia, Mo.

4. 1. Toby Ott (270) Wheatland, Mo.

5. 9. Aaron Samuel Poe (45) Knob Noster, Mo.

6. 13. Marc Carter (10) Warrensburg, Mo.

7. 22. Cody Monroe Frazon (04) Lamonte, Mo.

8. 14. David Hendrix (54) Waynesville, Mo.

9. 18. Brian Schutt (25xxx) Lebanon, Mo.

10. 6. Brett Wood (7) Warrensburg, Mo.

11. 8. Clayton W Campbell (30C) Otterville, Mo.

12. 5. Larry Ferris Il (14) Kansas City, Ks.

13. 24. Dan Daniels (3D) Humboldt, Ks.

14. 10. Eric Hammons (5H) Smithton, Mo.

15. 15. James Allen Ngo (60) Independence, Mo.

16. 21. Christopher Kircher (28K) Drexel, Mo.

17. 17. Michael Mullins (M20) Kingsville, Mo.

18. 20. Jeremy Russell (Keg1)

DNF. 12. Tim Brown (111) Stoutland, Mo.

DNF. 16. Ethan Lamons (0) Savonburg, Ks.

DNF. 3. Johnny Coats (35) Joplin, Mo.

DNF. 4. Tony Anglin (G11)

DNF. 19. Chad Eickleberry (09) Warrensburg, Mo.

DNF. 23. Allen Perryman (3P) Belton, Mo.

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS

1. 1. David Raffurty (64) Kansas City, Mo.

2. 3. Garrett Stonum (4K) Lawson, Mo.

3. 4. Travis Alexander (36) Tonganoxie, Ks.

4. 16. Donnie Dannar (171) Lone Jack, Mo.

5. 2. Nathan Wolfe (3) Lee`s Summit, Mo.

6. 5. Justin Raffurty (75) Kansas City, Mo.

7. 8. Jeff Raffurty (98) Holt, Mo.

8. 9. Tyler Furrell (34) Belton, Mo.

9. 7. Joshua James Guy (2) Knob Noster, Mo.

10. 11. Kyle Jennings Guy (17) Leeton, Mo.

11. 12. James Beebe (03) Pleasant Hill, Mo.

12. 10. Kellie Vail (12V) Louisburg, Ks.

13. 15. Michael Everhart (85) Gardner, Ks.

14. 14. Jerry Taylor (14) Merriam, Ks.

15. 13. Austin Tyler Robbins (71) Warrensburg, Mo.

DNS. 6. Anthony Kerr (73) Grandview, Mo.

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS

1. 1. Jake Richards (7J) Lansing, Ks.

2. 3. Jeremy Lile (05) Higginsville, Mo.

3. 2. Tyler Kidwell (54) Chanute, Ks.

4. 7. Jacob Ebert (94) Oak Grove, Mo.

5. 6. Sturgis Streeter (61) Hoyt, Ks.

6. 9. Robert Chad Staus (c3) Otterville, Mo.

7. 4. Jeffery Douty (77) Butler, Mo.

8. 5. Matt Lent (88L) Chillicothe, Mo.

9. 8. Clint Baker (17X) Meadville, Mo.

10. 10. Scott Pullen (08) Urich, Mo.

11. 12. Olen Stephens (12Jr) Warrensburg, Mo.

12. 15. Skylar Nolker (99M) Richmond, Mo.

13. 14. Trevor Dunn (50Z) Meadville, Mo.

14. 13. Jacob Morehead (31J) Belton, Mo.

DNS. 11. Vic Tranckino (21v)