Bleess seizes piece of history with Featherlite Fall Jamboree victory

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (Sept. 21)–Jacob Bleess drove the race of his life Saturday night in the finale of the 21st Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree at the Deer Creek Speedway.

Bleess took the lead at the waving of the green flag and went on to pace all 50 laps in securing his career-first USMTS win on the world’s biggest stage for dirt modified racing.

“I’m speechless right now. It feels good,” said the 22-year-old from nearby Chatfield, Minn. “We won here in the B-Mod like five years ago and it feels good to be back.”

The main event kicked off with 32 of the planet’s best racers lining up three wide and 11 rows deep. Bleess rolled off from the outside of the front row with fellow Chatfield resident Lucas Schott on the pole and track champion Brandon Davis the man in the middle.

Bleess may have been the leader, but he was never able to rest during the contest.

Schott and Davis threatened throughout the race and pulled alongside several times-occasionally three wide with room to spare.

The leaders reached the back of the field by lap 12 and had to deal with heavy lapped traffic.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gustin-who used a past champion’s provisional to earn the 31st starting spot-had passed half the field by the ninth lap.

When the race’s first caution waved with 26 laps in the books, Bleess was still clinging to the lead with Schott, Davis, defending Jamboree champ Rodney Sanders and Friday’s runner-up, Jake O’Neil, filling the rest of the top five.

With half of the race complete, deep-in-the-field starters Dereck Ramirez (17th), Terry Phillips (14th), and Zack VanderBeek (18th) had also cracked the top 10.

Another yellow came out six laps later, but Bleess wasn’t rattled by either pause in the race.

In fact, he said, it allowed him to get back into clean air where his No. 21 VanderBuilt chassis was better.

“I just stayed consistent and tried to keep the tires under it,” Bleess said. “The yellows kind of helped me. I wasn’t able to go through lapped traffic good.

“Pull a tear-off… Cool down… Clean track… Just hit my marks.”

Davis has four USMTS triumphs at ‘The Creek’ but none during Featherlite Fall Jamboree week. This year, he won the Labor Day race and came into Thursday’s show riding a seven-race win streak here.

Sanders, who had a championship to be aware of as well, came up to make it a three-way battle for the lead over the final 15 laps but eventually Bleess and Davis pulled ahead to make it a two-way race.

Over the final three laps, Davis pulled even with Bleess on at least six occasions. In the final turn on the final lap, the opportunity was there for Davis to slide up and execute a “checkers or wreckers” pass of Bleess, but left enough room for Bleess to scream past on the outside and beat him to the finish line by a whisker (eight one-hundredths of a second to be exact).

Bleess’ first USMTS win was also his first win anywhere this season. His take-home pay came to a cool $12,700 with $2,500 in bonus money from Tralo Companies plus a slew of contingency awards including a new driveshaft from Fast Shafts and the Swift Springs “Four Corners” Award.

Davis had to settle for the $5,000 runner-up paycheck and Sanders came across the line third to score $4,000. VanderBeek was fourth and netted $3,300 while Schott held on for fifth which added $2,700 to the newlywed’s bank account.

Phillips, Ramirez, Jason Hughes, O’Neil and Joe Duvall completed the top 10. Hughes, who started 23rd, was awarded the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award.

Using his patented high-side acrobatics, Gustin climbed as high as 10th in the 50-lap feature and wound up in the 14th spot.

Prior to Saturday’s main event, the annual $2,000-to-win Non-Qualifiers Race was a thriller itself with R.C. Whitwell scoring his second NQ contest of the weekend.

Make plans now to attend the 22nd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17-19, 2020, at the Deer Creek Speedway.

With his better finish, Sanders claimed the points title over Ramirez in the USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by Summit after an incredible grind of 19 nights of racing that began Aug. 1 and ended Saturday night.

Summit Southern Nationals next: While Saturday’s show was the final points race in the USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup, the 2019 USMTS National Champion will be determined at the 2nd Annual Summit Southern Nationals at the Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, Texas.

Set for on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, the race will also feature USRA Factory Stocks and USRA Limited Mods on the card.

Junghans Memorial Nov. 16: The USMTS season concludes on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16 with the year’s only non-points races at the 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan.

The 3rd Annual Chisholm Trail Showdown will take place on Friday and pay $3,000 to win.

The 4th Annual Grant Junghans Memorial happens on Saturday-one day before Grant’s birthday-and will once again pay $10,002 to win and $1,202 to start.

To learn more about the United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS), visit USMTS.com online or call (515) 832-7944. You can also like us on Facebook at facebook.com/USMTS, follow on Twitter at twitter.com/USMTS, check us out on Instagram at instagram.com/USMTS and subscribe to our YouTube channel at youtube.com/USMTSTV. Keep up to speed by joining our email list at USMTS.com/Subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Casey’s General Stores USMTS National Championship

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by Summit

21st Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree – Night 3 of 3

Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won. The top 16 in heat race passing points and the top 4 in the “B” Mains advance to the “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (1) 3c Chet Atkinson (R), North Hugo, Minn.

2. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

3. (5) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

4. (6) 21x Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

5. (4) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

6. (10) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

7. (8) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

8. (2) 23d Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

9. (9) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

10. (7) 24s Charlie Steinberg (R), Kasson, Minn.

DNS – 96 Greg Jensen, Albert Lea, Minn.

DNS – 51a Blake Arndt (R), Brownsdale, Minn.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (1) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

2. (3) 23k Erik Kanz (R), Winona, Minn.

3. (4) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

4. (5) 22b Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

5. (2) 209 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa.

6. (6) 21m Dean Mahlstedt, Clear Lake, Iowa.

7. (7) 13x McKenzie Gerdes (R), Villard, Minn.

8. (9) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

9. (8) 62 Hunter Marriott (R), Brookfield, Mo.

DNS – 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

DNS – 00g Mark Gartner, Mapleton, Minn.

DNS – 1a Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (2) 5d Devon Havlik (R), Iowa Falls, Iowa.

2. (3) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas.

3. (5) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (10) 94jr John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

5. (8) 96t R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

6. (4) 7j Cory Jones (R), Zimmerman, Minn.

7. (9) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

8. (7) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa.

9. (1) 77 Jacob Stark (R), Austin, Minn.

10. (6) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas.

DNS – 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

DNS – 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (4) 50iii Brandon Davis, Medford, Minn.

2. (7) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (9) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

4. (1) 111jr Keith Tourville, Janesville, Minn.

5. (10) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

6. (3) 4a Joel Alberts, Kasson, Minn.

7. (5) 777 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa.

8. (8) 55w Jeffrey Wood, Chisholm, Minn.

9. (2) 98d Mitch Madery (R), Kasson, Minn.

10. (6) 35b David Baxter (R), Eau Clare, Wis.

DNS – 17 Mike Striegel (R), Wheatland, Mo.

DNS – 33f Jardin Fuller, Memphis, Mo.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (10 laps):

1. (1) 15w Alex Williamson (R), Rushford, Minn.

2. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (8) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (4) 91s Greg Skaggs, Broken Arrow, Okla.

5. (10) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

6. (5) 51w J.T. Wasmund (R), Pine Island, Minn.

7. (7) 50 Brady Caul (R), Fort Frances, Ont., Can.

8. (9) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

9. (6) 8s Tony Schill (R), Oakdale, Minn.

10. (3) 782 Miah Christensen (R), Tea, S.D.

DNS – 21k Kyle Brown (R), Madrid, Iowa.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT HEAT RACE #6 (10 laps):

1. (1) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

2. (2) 71 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.

3. (4) 20m Mark Motl, Owatonna, Minn.

4. (7) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (9) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn.

6. (3) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn.

7. (6) 3a Taylor Ausrud (R), Hayfield, Minn.

8. (5) 78 Derrick Hicks (R), Ravenwood, Mo.

9. (8) 59 Bob Sammann, Winona, Minn.

10. (10) 45 Levi Nielsen, Evansdale, Iowa.

DNS – 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (5) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (10) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

5. (4) 96t R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

6. (8) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

7. (13) 8s Tony Schill (R), Oakdale, Minn.

8. (15) 782 Miah Christensen (R), Tea, S.D.

9. (11) 55w Jeffrey Wood, Chisholm, Minn.

10. (6) 21m Dean Mahlstedt, Clear Lake, Iowa.

11. (7) 51w J.T. Wasmund (R), Pine Island, Minn.

12. (9) 50 Brady Caul (R), Fort Frances, Ont., Can.

13. (14) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

14. (3) 21x Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

15. (12) 62 Hunter Marriott (R), Brookfield, Mo.

DNS – 00g Mark Gartner, Mapleton, Minn., $0.

DNS – 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., $0.

DNS – 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., $0.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

2. (3) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn.

3. (1) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

4. (5) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

5. (4) 111jr Keith Tourville, Janesville, Minn.

6. (7) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn.

7. (12) 77 Jacob Stark (R), Austin, Minn.

8. (10) 23d Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

9. (6) 7j Cory Jones (R), Zimmerman, Minn.

10. (8) 13x McKenzie Gerdes (R), Villard, Minn.

11. (9) 3a Taylor Ausrud (R), Hayfield, Minn.

12. (13) 59 Bob Sammann, Winona, Minn.

13. (11) 78 Derrick Hicks (R), Ravenwood, Mo.

14. (14) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas.

DNS – 45 Levi Nielsen, Evansdale, Iowa.

DNS – 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis., $0.

DNS – 51a Blake Arndt, Brownsdale, Minn., $0.

DNS – 33f Jardin Fuller, Memphis, Mo., $0.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (11) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

2. (2) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

3. (1) 20m Mark Motl, Owatonna, Minn.

4. (8) 777 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa.

5. (13) 24s Charlie Steinberg (R), Kasson, Minn.

6. (10) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa.

7. (7) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

8. (14) 35b David Baxter (R), Eau Clare, Wis.

9. (4) 91s Greg Skaggs, Broken Arrow, Okla.

11. (5) 209 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa.

11. (9) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

12. (12) 98d Mitch Madery (R), Kasson, Minn.

13. (3) 22b Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

14. (6) 4a Joel Alberts, Kasson, Minn.

DNS – 96 Greg Jensen, Albert Lea, Minn., $0.

DNS – 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo., $0.

DNS – 1a Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn., $0.

DNS – 21k Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa., $0.

NON-QUALIFIERS RACE (25 laps):

1. (10) 96t R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., Lethal/Mullins, 25, $2000.

2. (2) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis., DirtDueler/OFI, 25, $1500.

3. (5) 7j Cory Jones (R), Zimmerman, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 25, $1000.

4. (6) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa, Skyrocket/HarryHeads, 25, $800.

5. (14) 111jr Keith Tourville, Janesville, Minn., Player/MAS, 25, $700.

6. (1) 8s Tony Schill (R), Oakdale, Minn., SSR/KSE, 25, $600.

7. (16) 35b David Baxter (R), Eau Claire, Wis., Rocket/Baxter, 25, $500.

8. (15) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn., Harris/KSE, 25, $475.

9. (9) 782 Miah Christensen (R), Sioux Falls, S.D., MBCustoms/JB, 25, $450.

10. (21) 3a Taylor Ausrud (R), Hayfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Midstate, 25, $425.

11. (3) 23k Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn., Killer/Flyin’J, 25, $400.

12. (17) 13x McKenzie Gerdes (R), Alexandria, Minn., SSR/Stoen, 25, $375.

13. (20) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn., LG2/Baier’s, 25, $350.

14. (12) 209 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa, IROC/ChevPerf, 25, $325.

15. (13) 59 Bob Sammann, Winona, Minn., GRT/Allard, 25, $300.

16. (8) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas, WesternFlyer/KPE, 25, $290.

17. (18) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Cornett, 25, $280.

18. (4) 24c Charlie Steinberg (R), Kasson, Minn., Ramirez/Flyin’J, 19, $275.

19. (11) 77 Jacob Stark (R), Austin, Minn., LG2/KSE, 19, $270.

20. (23) 55w Jeffrey Wood, Chisholm, Minn., Shaw/ChevPerf, 19, $265.

21. (19) 98d Mitch Madery (R), Kasson, Minn., Skyrocket/ASI, 14, $260.

22. (22) 21m Dean Mahlstedt, Clear Lake, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 8, $255.

23. (11) 91s Greg Skaggs, Broken Arrow, Okla., Rage/ChevPerf, 1, $250.

DNS – 22b Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan., GRT/Hatfield, 0, $100.

DNS – 50 Brady Caul (R), Fort Frances, Ont., Can., Taylor/ChevPerf, 0, $100.

DNS – 78 Derrick Hicks (R), Ravenwood, Mo., Hughes/Wyman, 0, $100.

DNS – 45 Levi Nielsen, Evansdale, Iowa, MBCustoms/KSE, 0, $100.

DNS – 51w J.T. Wasmund (R), Pine Island, Minn., DirtDueler/Baier’s, 0, $100.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES “A” MAIN (50 laps):

1. (3) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., VanderBuilt/KSE, 50, $12,700.

2. (2) 50iii Brandon Davis, Medford, Minn., Tri-Built/KSE, 50, $5000.

3. (10) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 50, $4000.

4. (18) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, 50, $3300.

5. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, 50, $2700.

6. (14) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 50, $2200.

7. (17) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 50, $2000.

8. (23) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 50, $1700.

9. (4) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 50, $1500.

10. (9) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Hill, 50, $1300.

11. (8) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., VanderBuilt/OFI, 50, $1200.

12. (21) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn., VanderBuilt/Stoen, 50, $1100.

13. (20) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, 50, $1000.

14. (31) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/TriStar, 50, $900.

15. (16) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Stoen, 50, $850.

16. (24) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn., Rocket/Baier’s, 50, $800.

17. (22) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn., Killer/KSE, 50, $775.

18. (6) 15w Alex Williamson (R), Rushford, Minn., SSR/KSE, 50, $750.

19. (29) 62 Hunter Marriott (R), Brookfield, Mo., Rage/KSE, 50, $725.

20. (13) 94jr John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis., Rocket/Sput’s, 50, $700.

21. (19) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis., MBCustoms/Mullins, 50, $675.

22. (26) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn., SSR/Sput’s, 50, $650.

23. (28) 777 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa, Rage/ChevPerf, 50, $650.

24. (30) 21x Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustoms/ChevPerf, 50, $650.

25. (27) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustoms/Durham, 50, $650.

26. (12) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustoms/PTS, 50, $650.

27. (15) 71 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif., Longhorn/ChevPerf, 50, $650.

28. (7) 5d Devon Havlik (R), Iowa Falls, Iowa, Sidebiter/Jono’s, 50, $650.

29. (11) 23 Erik Kanz (R), Winona, Minn., Shaw/Action, 50, $650.

30. (25) 20m Mark Motl, Owatonna, Minn., GRT/Sput’s, 50, $650.

31. (5) 3c Chet Atkinson (R), North Hugo, Minn., Sidebiter/Wagamon, 50, $650.

32. (32) 4a Joel Alberts, Kasson, Minn., VanderBuilt/Stoen, 50, $650.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leader: Bleess 1-50.

Total Laps Led: Bleess 50.

Margin of Victory: 0.088 second.

Time of Race: 25 minutes, 43.904 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Marriott, Saurer, Gustin.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: Gustin (advanced 25 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Hughes (started 23rd, finished 8th).

Entries: 70.

Next Race: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, Kennedale Speedway Park, Kennedale, Texas.

Casey’s General Stores USMTS National Championship Points: TBD.

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup Points (final): TBD.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: TBD.

USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: TBD.

USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: TBD.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Jones.

Beyea Custom Headers – VanderBeek.

Bryke Racing – Angst.

BSB Manufacturing – Oertel.

Casey’s General Stores – Clark.

Champ Pans – Schott.

Deatherage Opticians – Gaddis.

E3 Spark Plugs – Sanders.

Edelbrock – Havlik.

Eibach – Gustin.

Fast Shafts – Duvall.

FK Rod Ends – Hughes.

Hooker Harness – Sorensen.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Williamson.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Horgdal.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – Schott.

Keyser Manufacturing – Duvall.

KSE Racing Products – O’Neil.

Maxima Racing Oils – Bleess.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Cummins.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Havlik.

QA1 – Oertel.

RacerWebsite.com – Horgdal.

Simpson Performance Products – Atkinson.

Swift Springs – Bleess, Davis.

Sybesma Graphics – Schott.

Tire Demon – Crapser.

VP Racing Fuels – Bleess.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Ramirez.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Casey’s General Stores, Chevrolet Performance, CP-Carrillo, Deatherage Opticians, Eibach Springs, Fast Shafts, FK Rod Ends, Intercomp, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports, KSE Racing Products, Malvern Bank, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD, MyRacePass, Nitroquest Media, Pace Performance, PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain, RacinDirt.com, RacingJunk.com, Snickers, Spike Hardcore Energy, Summit Racing Equipment, VP Racing Fuels, Wrisco Industries.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Arizona Sport Shirts, ASi Racewear, Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, Eagle Moon Farm, Impact RaceGear, PBM Performance Products, RACEceiver, Rancho Milagro Racing, River’s Edge Scrap Management, Tony Moro Powder Coat, Top of the World Ranch, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: 905 Ink, AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bryke Racing, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, E3 Spark Plugs, Edelbrock, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, Hooker Harness, Hyperco, Integra Racing Shocks and Springs, Keyser Manufacturing, Maxima Racing Oils, Out-Pace Racing Products, QA1, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, Simpson Performance Products, Swift Springs, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wilwood Racing.

##

Contact Info:

Jeff Nun