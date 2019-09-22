Hudson O’Neal Captures First Career Jackson 100

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (September 21, 2019) – Hudson O’Neal captured one of the biggest wins of his racing career at his home track on Saturday night. The 19-year-old Indiana native was victorious in the 40th Annual Jackson 100 at the Brownstown Speedway.

O’Neal took the lead on lap 71 from Devin Moran and sped to victory in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned event before a capacity crowd.

Moran tried to track down O’Neal in the late-going, but O’Neal held him off in the battle of young guns. Don O’Neal, the winner’s father, finished in third followed by Tim McCreadie and Nick Hoffman.

The first 50 laps of Brownstown’s most prestigious race were a battle for the lead between front row starters Mike Marlar and Moran. The two swapped the lead on several occasions in the first half of the race with Moran led at the half-way mark.

Don O’Neal joined in the hunt for the top spot on lap 51 as he swept by Marlar to take second. Don and Hudson O’Neal raced side-by-side for second before Hudson was able to finally clear his dad for the runner-up spot on lap 58.

Both O’Neal’s quickly chased down Moran. Moran was able to hold the point until lap 71 when the younger O’Neal was able to forge ahead. With 29 laps remaining, the running order had Hudson O’Neal in front with Moran, Hoffman, Don O’Neal and McCreadie in the top five.

Hoffman was glued to the bottom of the track. The open wheel modified standout held the third position until lap 86 when both Don O’Neal and McCreadie slipped by him.

In the late stages of the race, both Moran and Don O’Neal were closing the gap on the former Lucas Oil Rookie-of-the-Year, but the youngster was able to keep them at bay for the first Jackson 100 victory of his career.

It was a popular win for Hudson O’Neal as he went to Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the fourth time in 2019. “I am speechless right now. I was counting down the laps for the last ten laps. That’s amazing and to do it here on my home track. This is where I grew up racing and I love it every time I can come back here to race and perform in front of these wonderful fans. They have supported me for so long and from the beginning and they have helped me get where I am today.”

Moran, who finished second in the Indiana Icebreaker in March, was close to getting the first Brownstown win of his career. “That was a tough one to lose. Congrats to Hud on the win. Don was there too. Our car couldn’t steer as well as theirs. I was hoping he [Hudson O’Neal] would move up. I think I could have had a shot at him in the last few laps.”

Don O’Neal, giving his son a bear hug in Victory Lane, came up just short of his fifth-career Jackson 100. “I was wanting to get to the lead. Man, what a racetrack. It was a heck of show from the start. It was a lot fun. I just love coming to this track. This place is awesome. This place has a lot of memories for me.”

The winner’s Todd and Vickie Burns, SSI Motorsports-owned Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by: Dyno One, West Side Tractor Sales, Sub-Surface of Indiana, Tarpy Trucking, VP Fuels, Penske Shocks, Swift Springs, Crawford Outdoor and O’Neal Salvage and Recycling.

Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Shanon Buckingham, Chris Madden, Josh Richards and Mike Marlar.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, September 21, 2019

40th Annual Jackson 100

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, Ind.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Bobby Pierce / 14.794 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Mike Marlar / 14.723 seconds (overall)

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Devin Moran ®, Bobby Pierce, Nick Hoffman, Scott James , Shanon Buckingham, Jared Bailey, Jason Jameson ®, Austin Burns, Zak Blackwood-DNS

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Johnny Scott, Tim McCreadie, Dustin Linville, Kyle Bronson, Steve Godsey, Earl Pearson, Jr., Michael Chilton, Kent Robinson

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Mike Marlar, Don O’Neal, Tyler Erb ®, Jonathan Davenport, Josh Richards, Shelby Miles, Chad Stapleton, Skyller Lewis, Devin Gilpin

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Chris Madden, Stormy Scott, Scott Bloomquist, Jimmy Owens, Tanner English, Billy Moyer, Jr., Greg Johnson



Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Shanon Buckingham, Steve Godsey, Jared Bailey, Jason Jameson ®, Michael Chilton, Kent Robinson, Austin Burns, Earl Pearson, Jr., Zak Blackwood – DNS



FAST Shafts B-Main Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Josh Richards, Tanner English, Shelby Miles, Chad Stapleton, Billy Moyer, Jr., Skyller Lewis, Greg Johnson, Devin Gilpin- DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (100 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 4 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $15,700 2 1 1m Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $7,300 3 6 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,500 4 7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $3,700 5 9 2H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC $2,500 6 10 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $2,600 7 17 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $2,400 8 8 0m Chris Madden Gray Court, SC $1,600 9 20 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,350 10 2 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,500 11 18 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,250 12 16 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,400 13 23 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,150 14 24 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $2,000 15 22 96 Tanner English Benton, KY $1,200 16 3 1st Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,100 17 14 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,200 18 12 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $1,700 19 19 14S Steve Godsey Bedford, IN $1,000 20 5 32P Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $1,000 21 15 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,700 22 13 83 Scott James Lawrenceburg, IN $1,000 23 11 D8 Dustin Linville Lancaster, KY $1,000 24 21 24 Jared Bailey Bedford, IN $1,000 25 25 1G Devin Gilpin Columbus, IN $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 34

Lap Leaders: Devin Moran (Lap 1), Mike Marlar (Laps 2-10), Devin Moran (Laps 11-23), Mike Marlar (Laps 24-47), Devin Moran (Laps 48-70), Hudson O’Neal (Laps 71-100)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Hudson O’Neal

Margin of Victory: 1.063 seconds

Cautions: Scott James (Lap 22); Steve Godsey (Lap 39); Debris (Lap 55); Jonathan Davenport (Lap 75)

Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr, Billy Moyer Jr

Brownstown Speedway Track Provisional: Devin Gilpin

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Josh Richards (Advanced 11 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Johnny Scott

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Devin Moran

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Race Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Taylon Center (Hudson O’Neal)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Mike Marlar (Lap #2 – 15.2395 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Jonathan Davenport

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Devin Moran (37 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Devin Moran

Time of Race: 40 minutes 44 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 7440 $262,487.60 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6935 $146,315.08 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6885 $174,212.57 4 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 6835 $173,166.34 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 6800 $211,102.70 6 1m Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 6625 $123,365.03 7 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 6515 $134,686.31 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 6510 $161,327.59 9 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 5860 $88,620.00 10 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 5805 $91,490.00 11 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 5560 $69,680.00 12 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 5325 $63,315.00 13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4745 $61,525.00

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*