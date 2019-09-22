Little Wins Feature, Series; Ewing Claims Championship

By BZ

(Macon, IL) For the final race of the 2019 season for the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, the fans were entertained with back-and-forth motion for the lead by front row mates Dakota Ewing and Jake Little. Ewing, who had busted out early to the lead started to get slowed by the top side of the track and Jake Little working the bottom of the track moved his way to the front and with the flags started to wave, Little got the pass for the lead and Ewing could not rebound enough to contend for the win. For Little, the checkered flag was a good thing but it also locked up the 2019 Midwest Big Ten Series for the Pro Late Models. Ewing, however, got the last laugh as he won his first track championship in what was a grueling season.

Ewing, not even racing his own car, was in Jose Parga’s 6P for the evening’s division finale. Surprise wins and losses will reflect on Ewing’s first Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model championship at Macon Speedway. For Little, the same could be said at Macon. However, the multi-track, ten-race circuit was good to him as he bested the field and will take the top prize and trophy for the year.

While his father watched from the stands, Rodney Standerfer raced solidly and strong to go from fourth to second to the lead position during the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds feature. Standerfer was glued to the bottom of the 1/5th mile track as he closed in on Cory Daugherty. Standerfer tested the waters on the top groove and would take over the lead as the race laps closed to the finish. Tim Hancock, Sr. was a story for the race as he blasted off from the top of the track from the fifth row outside spot, tenth place, and locked up second place as he got by Daugherty and Trevor Neville in the race’s final laps.

Earlier in the night, Hancock moved by Rob Timmons to take the lead and drive away with the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modified feature race. Hancock’s lock on the track championship will be finalized next week in what has been another stellar season for the Mt. Olive native.

Josh Griffith won at Macon Speedway for the first time and relished in the moment after 15 laps in the Archer’s Alley Street Stocks race. The veteran driver from Charleston has been coming to Macon Speedway for many seasons and has been racing in some of the track’s biggest Street Stock events. Griffith took advantage of his pole position to lead him to the winner’s circle as he got out to the lead and kept enough distance from the runner-up spot. Nick Macklin rallied from third place to move into second with a late pass on Jeff Reed, Jr.

Trevin Littleton from Jacksonville was once again on his A-game as he took away with the Micro Sprint feature presented by Bailey Chassis.

Adam Webb returned to victory lane in the Hornets division as he started last and took off on the drop of the green flag to grab the checkered flag once again.

In a special attraction, the Vintage Racing Series of Illinois made a stop in Macon and Justin Rutledge of Princeton was the best of 11 cars in the 15 laps. Rutledge raced a 1968 Mustang and received the lead on a gift from a flat tire that doomed Matt Ramer midway through the race. Decatur’s James Landis took second while racing in a 1972 Javelin.

Macon Speedway hosted a special driver reunion among some of the long time fan favorites at the track such as Jim Ater, Roger Drake, Butch Garner, Jim Rarick, Pickles Standerfer and former track photographer Gene Sowers. One more week remains in 2019 for Macon Speedway and the final night of points will be had for the Billingsley Rewards.com Modifieds, Archer’s Alley Street Stocks, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modifieds, Sportsman, Hornets and Micro Sprints Presented by Bailey Chassis. There will be a special attraction for the ladies with a powder puff race and the mechanics will get to race cars instead of just work on them. Many fan giveaways will take place over the course of the evening, too. The evening was sponsored by Decatur Building Trades, who also sponsors the Pro Late Model division at Macon Speedway.

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models–1. Jake Little (Springfield), 2. Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg), 3. Logan Moody (Catlin), 4. Blaze Burwell (Mt. Vernon), 5. Cody Maguire (Carlinville), 6. Colby Sheppard (Williamsville), 7. Roben Huffman (Midland City), 8. Blake Damery (Blue Mound), 9. Donny Koehler (Macon), 10. Devin McLean (Mt. Vernon)

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds–1. Rodney Standerfer (Summerfield), 2. Tim Hancock, Sr. (Mt. Olive), 3. Cory Daugherty (Blue Mound), 4. Trevor Neville (Mackinaw), 5. Jeff Graham (Stonington), 6. Steve Phillips (Neoga), 7. Alan Crowder (Elwin), 8. Billy Knebel (Pocahontas), 9. Jeremiah Hoadley (Decatur), 10. Josh Thomas (Edinburg)

Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modifieds–1. Tim Hancock, Sr. (Mt. Olive), 2. Rob Timmons (Centralia), 3. Billy Knebel (Pocahontas), 4. Tim Hancock, Jr. (Mt. Olive), 5. Steve Phillips (Neoga), 6. Willy Myers (Collinsville), 7. Ryan Timmons (Centralia), 8. Tim Riech (Petersburg), 9. Josh Robb (Mt. Zion), 10. Billy Adams (Shelbyville)

Archer’s Alley Street Stocks–1. Josh Griffith (Charleston), 2. Nick Macklin (Argenta), 3. Jeff Reed, Jr. (Blue Mound), 4. Darrell Dick (Monticello), 5. Jason Maier (Thomasboro), 6. Rudy Zaragoza (Jacksonville), 7. Terry Reed (Cerro Gordo), 8. Jaret Duff (Maroa), 9. Tommy Pickering (Cerro Gordo), 10. Larry Russell, Jr. (Decatur)

Vintage Racing of Illinois–1. Justin Rutledge (Princeton), 2. James Landis (Decatur), 3. Eric Rebholz (Peru), 4. Austin Lipe (Mendota), 5. Mark Davis (Mendota), 6. Wally Stodgehill (Buda), 7. Matt Ramer (Mendota), 8. Jason Abens (Ottawa), 9. Kyle Davis (Leland), 10. Tyler Sebby (Mendota)

Micro Sprints Presented by Bailey Chassis–1. Trevin Littleton (Jacksonville), 2. Molly Day (Atwood), 3. Daryn Stark (Springfield), 4. Chad Baldwin (Lincoln), 5. Steve Finn (Collinsville), 6. Jeff Beasley (Urbana), 7. James Koenigseein (New Athens), 8. Jacob Tipton (Decatur), 9. Hayden Harvey (Warrensburg), 10. John Barnard (Sherman)

Hornets–1. Adam Webb (Decatur), 2. Brady Reed (Decatur), 3. Blake West (Maroa), 4. Steve Stine (Stonington), 5. Ken Reed (Decatur), 6. Carson Dart (Springfield), 7. Cook Crawford (Lincoln), 8. David Stukins, Jr. (Edmond, OK), 9. Bill Basso (Athens), 10. Joe Reed (Decatur)