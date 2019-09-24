2nd Annual Wabash Clash Coming To Terre Haute Action Track October 11-12



Tickets Available Online For USAC/World Of Outlaw Doubleheader

(Terre Haute, IN) The biggest weekend of the Terre Haute Action Track racing season is just around the corner, as USAC and the World of Outlaws head toward western Indiana. The October 11/12 doubleheader will feature the best in non-wing and winged sprint cars in addition to the DIRTcar Modifieds. Reserved and general admission tickets for the doubleheader weekend are available online.

On Friday, October 11, the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars will take the track as well as the DIRTcar Modifieds. Last season, the Friday portion of the Wabash Clash was nixed due to weather issues so this will officially be the first USAC Wabash Clash event. It will be the fourth visit for USAC at the Action Track this year with Chase Stockon, Tyler Courtney, and Justin Grant claiming the wins.

The NOS Energy Drink World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars will be in town on Saturday, October 11 for the second straight season. Last year’s race came about ½-lap away from going green to checkered. Brad Sweet was strong as he led from start to finish. The show of the race came from Donny Schatz, who started just inside the top ten and drove to the front, coming up just short. Over 30 World Of Outlaw winged sprints were at the track. The DIRTcar Modifieds will again run on Saturday night.

Reserved, general admission and infield tickets are available online and by calling 844-DIRT-TIX, but will also be available at the track on raceday. The reserved seats are located in the top five rows under the covered grandstand. All other seating is general admission. Advance sale 2-day tickets will receive a $5 discount. Tickets are available online at www.worldofoutlaws.com.

Pits open each day at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps begin at 6:30, and racing will take the green around 7:30 each night.

For more information on the event, visit www.terrehauteactiontrack.net.

For more information, follow the Action Track online at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/terrehauteactiontrack). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

The Terre Haute Action Track is located at the Wabash County Fairgrounds, in Terre Haute, IN. The physical address is 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47807.