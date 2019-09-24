Eight things to know as Lucas Oil Speedway gears up for home stretch of 2019 season

WHEATLAND, Missouri (September 24, 2019) – Following a memorable three-day weekend of open-wheel action at the 9th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial, Lucas Oil Speedway will remain quiet this week before heading into the home stretch of the 2019 season.

Here are eight things to know before the engines fire again:

Big bucks at the Big Buck for Street Stocks: The 6th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt puts the O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks in the spotlight, Oct. 3-5. The Saturday-night feature winner will earn $10,000 plus a free entry in the mid-Missouri Whitetail Trophy Hunt valued at $3,000.

Format for the Big Buck 50 will find practice and time trials on Thursday, qualifying heat races, along with a full Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model program on Oct. 4 and last-chance qualifiers before the main event, plus a full ULMA Late Model program on Oct. 5.

In addition, there is going to be a “Party in the Pits” after practice on October 3 in the tech building. The Detour Dance Band will play from 8 p.m.-midnight.

Drivers are reminded that entry fee is $100 if received before October 1 and $125 after. The entry form also includes a complete run down of the rules.

Last chance to see ULMA Late Models: The Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models will join the Big Buck 50 fun with full programs on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 with feature winners taking home $1,000 and $2,000. The class produced the closest finish in the regular season at Lucas Oil Speedway as Johnny Fennewald edged out Aaron Marrant and Kaeden Cornell for the track championship.

This also will be the final two nights for the Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Championship Series season. Marrant has a 54-point lead over Cole Henson going into this event. Henson is the Rookie of the Year leader with a 38-point lead over Ryan Johnson for top rookie honors. Marrant, Henson and Johnson rank 1-2-3 in overall points with Tucker Cox in fourth.

The polls remain open: It’s that time of the year again and the polls have opened for fans to select the Most Popular Driver from the Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series. From now through October 18, fans can go online and cast their vote for a driver from any of the four classes – Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods, Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks.

There’s even a place for a write-in vote if your favorite driver is not listed. One vote per email address is permitted. Kaeden Cornell has won the award the last two years.

B-Mods step into the spotlight: Lucas Oil Speedway’s biggest race for Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods is quickly approaching with the B-Mod Clash of Champions II set for Oct. 10-12. Running in conjunction with the Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals for Late Models, the B-Mod Clash of Champions will pay $3,000-to-win and $400 to start the 24-car, 40-lap feature.

The format finds practice on Oct. 10 from 6-9 p.m. with two rounds of heat races on Oct. 11. The top 14 in passing points after round two of the heat races will be locked into the final-night feature with alphabet mains then rounding out the field for the main event.

USRA B-mod and IMCA Northern Sport Mod rules apply. The entry form can be found on the Lucas Oil Speedway website. Pre-entry is $150 per car through Saturday Oct. 5, then $175 per car for late entry after Oct. 5. The first 100 entries will be accepted.

Sponsorship opportunities remain: Some sponsorship openings for the B-Mod Clash of Champions remain, such as “Presented By,” Hard Charger Award, first non-qualifier bonus and others. Contact Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton at (417) 282-5984 or via email at DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com for more info.

MLRA championship nears finish line: The 6th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals will set up as a two-night shootout for the season championship on Oct. 12-13. Will Vaught of Crane holds an 89-point lead over Mitch McGrath with Logan Martin 99 behind the leader. Feature winners will earn $3,000 on Friday and $5,000 on Saturday in the co-headliner with the B-Mod Clash of Champions. The Comp Cams Super Dirt Series will co-sanction the Late Model portion of the event.

Monster Trucks for the exclamation point: The season concludes with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Nationals Monster Trucks “Eve of Destruction” on Saturday, Oct. 19. See more than 60,000 pounds of Monster Truck power with the likes of Avenger, Barbarian, Black Pearl, Bounty Hunter, Twisted Addiction, Scarlet Bandit, Over Bored and Spike with the high-jumping, ground-pounding, car-crushing giants racing in side-by-side drags, wheelie shootouts and amazing freestyle action. Plus, you can meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party on the track.

Celebrate at the awards banquet: Lucas Oil Speedway’s annual night of celebration has been scheduled for Saturday, November 2, with the 2019 Postseason Awards Banquet at Camden on the Lake Resort in Lake Ozark. The top 10 drivers in each of the four Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series divisions will be honored at the banquet with several other specialty award winners also unveiled.

Tickets are $40 and can be reserved by October by sending an RSVP to Lucas Oil Speedway Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or by email at nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com. Fans also are welcomed to attend, with a social hour at 6 p.m. with invocation, dinner and the awards to follow starting at 7.

Awards also will be presented for Most Popular Driver, Best Appearing Race Car and the Forrest Lucas Lifetime Achievement Award. The Most Popular Driver Award will again be selected in online fan voting that already is underway. Voting is limited to one per email address.

The Camden on the Lake Resort is located at 2359 Bittersweet Road in Lake Ozark, Missouri. To reserve a hotel room at a discounted rate of $109 for a Studio Room and $149 for a King Suite, call (573) 365-5620 and reference the Lucas Oil Speedway banquet. Go to CamdenontheLake.com for more information on the resort.

For questions about tickets or camping for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com