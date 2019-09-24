Florida’s Family Owned Bozard Ford Becomes Presenting Sponsor of DIRTcar Nationals

DeLeon Springs, FL — Sept. 24, 2019 — Bozard Ford has been a Florida family tradition for 70 years, and now they’ll become sponsor of the DIRTcar Nationals presented by Bozard Feb. 4-15, 2020, at Volusia Speedway Park.

A family owned and operated dealership based in St. Augustine since 1949, Bozard Ford has received numerous awards for quality and customer service, making it a perfect partner for the DIRTcar Nationals, which is one of racing’s most fan-friendly events each season with free fan pit passes available each night to see the competitors up close.

“Being part of the community is extremely important to us at Bozard Ford, and we’ve seen how popular and successful our partnerships in motorsports have been,” said Bozard’s Vice President, Letti Bozard. “DIRTcar Nationals is an incredible event, the biggest dirt race in the Southeast. We can’t wait to get involved and help spread the excitement throughout the region and beyond.”

“As much as Bozard Ford is a key partner in its Florida communities, it has also become a significant part of the racing community, and we’re excited for our fans at the DIRTcar Nationals presented by Bozard to learn more about why they’re such an outstanding organization,” DIRTcar Racing CMO Ben Geisler said. “When it’s February, we know many of our fans travel to Florida and we encourage them to check out Bozard Ford’s beautiful dealership in St. Augustine as they head toward Volusia.”

In addition to working with DIRTcar Racing, Bozard Ford also sponsors several teams across the country, including Blake Spencer and Chase Junghans on the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series.

Visit Bozard Ford at BozardFord.com, and reserve seats for the DIRTcar Nationals at DIRTcarNationals.com.