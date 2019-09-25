Dennis Erb, Jr. Lands in Top Five with Outlaws in New York; Visits Granite City Next

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team were back on the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series tour from September 19-21 in a trio of $10,000 to win shootouts in the states of New York and Pennsylvania. On Thursday night at Stateline Speedway in Busti, New York, Dennis laid down the tenth fastest lap overall during qualifying and placed fifth in his loaded heat race prior to slipping back to eighteenth in the final finishing order of the 50-lap main event. Things went much smoother for the Carpentersville, Illinois ace on Friday evening in a similar show at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, New York. Dennis grabbed the fourth transfer spot through his heat race and later steered past five competitors during the 50-lapper en route to a strong fifth place performance behind only victor Shane Clanton, Brandon Sheppard, Chase Junghans, and Cade Dillard!

The tripleheader weekend with the national touring series then wrapped up on Saturday with a stop at the sprawling Selinsgrove Speedway in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania for the annual running of the ‘National Open,’ which also boasted a $10,000 payday. Dennis clicked off the eighth quickest lap during time trials before securing the second transfer position in heat race action. After drawing the fifth starting spot in the 40-lap contest, Dennis raced hard inside of the top ten and eventually landed an eighth place effort to close out the busy weekend. He still finds himself sixth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting Selinsgrove. Full results from each race can be located online at www.woolms.com.

Dennis Erb Racing will race much closer to home this upcoming weekend, as they plan to tackle the 15th Annual ‘Modified Mania’ on September 26-28 at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois. While the Open Wheel Modifieds will pay big money at the St. Louis-area venue each of the three nights, the DIRTcar Super Late Models will also race for elevated paychecks. A $3,000 top prize will be up for grabs on both Thursday and Friday at Tri-City Speedway, while the winner of Saturday’s showdown will receive $5,000 for their efforts. More information on the tripleheader weekend in the Land of Lincoln can be accessed online at www.tricityspeedway.net.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, P&W Sales, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com.

