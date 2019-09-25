Tri-City’s 15th Annual Mod Mania with biggest payout ever! 15th Annual Summit Modified Mania increases purse for 2019. Over 50,000 paid over 3 Days. Also adding to Saturday’s program a Non-Qualifiers race paying $1,000 to win. All driver’s receive tow money each night. Related posts: Third night of Summit UMP Mod Mania & Sunoco ALMS added to next Friday, September 27th at Tri-City Speedway! Modified Mania just got BIGGER! More Spots, More Money, PPV! Tri-City Speedway’s 10th Annual Summit Modified Nationals set for September 18th-20th with big payout increase! Tri-City Speedway’s 10th Annual Summit Modified Nationals kicks off Thursday, September 18th with big payout increase! USA Nationals Features New Format for Biggest Payout of the Season, Aug 2-4 12th Annual Summit Racing Equipment Modified Mania at Tri-City Speedway September 22nd – 24th! modified summit 2019-09-25 jdearing