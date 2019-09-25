Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Tri-City’s 15th Annual Mod Mania with biggest payout ever!

Tri-City’s 15th Annual Mod Mania with biggest payout ever!

15th Annual Summit Modified Mania increases purse for 2019. Over 50,000 paid over 3 Days.
Also adding to Saturday’s program a Non-Qualifiers race paying $1,000 to win.

All driver’s receive tow money each night.

 

