DIRTcar Fall Nationals Set to Roll Oct. 3-4-5 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Six divisions of DIRTcar Racing to battle for nearly $50,000

PEVELY, MO — Sept. 26, 2019 — Six divisions of DIRTcar Racing take over Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Oct. 3-5 during the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Pro Modifieds, Factory Stocks and Sport Compacts will be in action on the 1/3-mile high banked dirt oval, racing for a purse of nearly $50,000.

The pits open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, with two rounds of hot laps slated and free grandstand admission.

Pits open on Friday, Oct. 4, at 11:30 a.m. with Pro Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Modifieds and Factory Stocks on the card that night. Friday hot laps begin at 5:30 p.m. and heat races at 7:30 p.m. followed by Last Chance Showdowns and Features.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, pits open at noon with DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Modifieds and Sport Compacts scheduled to compete. Saturday hot laps will begin at 5:30 p.m. with heat races at 7:30 p.m. followed by Last Chance Showdowns and Features.

Kids 12-and-under are FREE all three days in the grandstands, while a two-day grandstand combo is $40. A three-day pit combo is $50 for DIRTcar Members.

Click here for more information about the DIRTcar Fall Nationals, including full schedule and Competitor Guide with rules, event procedures and full purse breakdowns.