Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> DIRTcar Fall Nationals Set to Roll Oct. 3-4-5 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

DIRTcar Fall Nationals Set to Roll Oct. 3-4-5 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Six divisions of DIRTcar Racing to battle for nearly $50,000

PEVELY, MO — Sept. 26, 2019 — Six divisions of DIRTcar Racing take over Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Oct. 3-5 during the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Pro Modifieds, Factory Stocks and Sport Compacts will be in action on the 1/3-mile high banked dirt oval, racing for a purse of nearly $50,000.

The pits open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, with two rounds of hot laps slated and free grandstand admission.

Pits open on Friday, Oct. 4, at 11:30 a.m. with Pro Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Modifieds and Factory Stocks on the card that night. Friday hot laps begin at 5:30 p.m. and heat races at 7:30 p.m. followed by Last Chance Showdowns and Features.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, pits open at noon with DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Modifieds and Sport Compacts scheduled to compete. Saturday hot laps will begin at 5:30 p.m. with heat races at 7:30 p.m. followed by Last Chance Showdowns and Features.

Kids 12-and-under are FREE all three days in the grandstands, while a two-day grandstand combo is $40. A three-day pit combo is $50 for DIRTcar Members.

Click here for more information about the DIRTcar Fall Nationals, including full schedule and Competitor Guide with rules, event procedures and full purse breakdowns.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. MARS DIRTcar Series & UMP DIRTcar Series go toe to toe this weekend at Tri-City Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!
  2. DIRTcar Sets Stage for 2019 Fall Nationals Oct. 3-5 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway
  3. MARS DIRTcar Series & UMP DIRTcar Series Late Models go head-to-head this Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!
  4. 2018 DIRTcar Fall Nationals move to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in expanded format!
  5. Revised Schedule for Friday’s DIRTcar Fall Nationals at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
  6. UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals visit Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 this Saturday, June 30th!

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2019 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy