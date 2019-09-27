Macon Speedway Season Finale Set For Saturday Night

Giveback To Fans Night Features Plenty Of Prizes
(Macon, IL) One final night is left on the 2019 schedule for Macon Speedway and it’s this Saturday, September 28. The BRANDT Season Finale presented by Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy will have six divisions racing for the special cup trophies. In addition, plenty of prizes have been donated by area businesses for the giveback to fans night. Rounding out the night’s program will be the return of powder puff and mechanic races.
Tommy Sheppard, Jr. of New Berlin, IL leads the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds into the final night and has already clinched the championship with a 72 point lead. Sheppard will be racing for his ninth win of the year. Alan Crowder is second in the standings, while Tim Hancock, Curt Rhodes, and Zach Rhodes complete the top five.
The Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modified championship is also secure. Tim Hancock, Sr. has won 13 out of 18 features and is atop the standings by 98. Centralia, IL’s Rob Timmons is second in the standings, having won two features and grabbing an impressive 14 top fives. Nick Justice, Tim Riech, and Roy Magee finish off the top five drivers in the class.
One battle to keep an eye on is in the Sportsman division. Scott Landers of Taylorville, IL, is looking to claim his first career division championship and has a 22 point lead on Dennis Vander Meersch. Tim Bedinger is third in the standings, while Terry Myers and Wes O’Dell complete the top five. Vander Meersch has won eight features but missed a night and with Landers consistency, that might be all it takes to clinch the championship. The 22 point difference is a matter of 11 feature positions.
The Archers Alley Street Stock division is a wrap when it comes to the championship but the racing has been highly competitive this season in resurgence for the class. Terry Reed of Cerro Gordo, IL leads the points by 118 over Darrell Dick. Reed has won four features this season but a number of other drivers have found victory lane as well, including Dick. Larry Russell, Jr., Bobby Beiler, and Jaret Duff complete the top five in points.
Brady Reed of Decatur, IL, has had a great season as a first year, full-time driver. Reed has claimed four feature wins and is leading the standings by 214 points. Carter Dart is second in points, while Cook Crawford, Marty Sullivan, and Steve Stine are in the top five.
The closest championship battle comes in the Micros By Bailey Chassis class. Springfield, IL’s Daryn Stark, one of the youngest drivers at the track, leads the points by just six over Jacob Tipton. Molly Day is third in the points, while John Barnard and Chad Baldwin complete the top five. Mathematically, anyone in the top three or four could have a chance, depending on the number of cars that start the feature.
For the fans, plenty of giveaway items will be handed out throughout the evening, donated by plenty of area businesses. Finishing out the night, mechanic races will be held for Modified, Pro Modified, Sportsman, and Street Stocks. For the ladies, powder puff races will be held for Street Stocks and Hornets.
Pits open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $12 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|T6
|Tommy
|Sheppard
|New Berlin
|IL
|850
|0
|2
|87C
|Alan
|Crowder
|Elwin
|IL
|778
|72
|3
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|746
|104
|4
|10
|Curt
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|550
|300
|5
|11
|Zach
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|502
|348
|6
|28
|Rodney
|Standerfer
|Summerfield
|IL
|482
|368
|7
|28S
|Joe
|Strawkas
|Buffalo
|IL
|398
|452
|8
|71
|Jeff
|Graham
|Stonington
|IL
|360
|490
|9
|43
|Jared
|Thomas
|Edinburg
|IL
|358
|492
|10
|22
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|344
|506
Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|1030
|0
|2
|5
|Rob
|Timmons
|Centralia
|IL
|932
|98
|3
|36
|Nick
|Justice
|Decatur
|IL
|868
|162
|4
|55
|Tim
|Riech
|Petersburg
|IL
|832
|198
|5
|11
|Roy
|Magee
|Springfield
|IL
|696
|334
|6
|22
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|670
|360
|7
|116
|Kevin
|Rench
|Hillsboro
|IL
|548
|482
|8
|35
|Tom
|Davidson
|Springfield
|IL
|538
|492
|9
|14N
|Nathan
|Lynch
|Hillsboro
|IL
|488
|542
|10
|14B
|Brady
|Lynch
|Hillsboro
|IL
|464
|566
Sportsman
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|41
|Scott
|Landers
|Taylorville
|IL
|502
|0
|2
|25
|Dennis
|Vander Meersch
|Springfield
|IL
|480
|22
|3
|17B
|Tim
|Bedinger
|Taylorville
|IL
|410
|92
|4
|12M
|Terry
|Myers
|Buffalo
|IL
|400
|102
|5
|87
|Wes
|O’Dell
|Springfield
|IL
|334
|168
|6
|94
|Mitch
|Ringler
|Taylorville
|IL
|306
|196
|7
|3J
|Joel
|Irvin
|Harristown
|IL
|298
|204
|8
|61
|Stefan
|Bedinger
|Taylorville
|IL
|286
|216
|9
|06
|Connor
|Klay
|Stonington
|IL
|244
|258
|10
|07
|Phil
|Moreland
|Assumption
|IL
|210
|292
Archers Alley Street Stocks
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|T5
|Terry
|Reed
|Cerro Gordo
|IL
|818
|0
|2
|22X
|Darrell
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|700
|118
|3
|X7
|Larry
|Russell
|Decatur
|IL
|670
|148
|4
|B26
|Bobby
|Beiler
|Blue Mound
|IL
|600
|218
|5
|21
|Jaret
|Duff
|Maroa
|IL
|598
|220
|6
|67
|Rudy
|Zaragoza
|Jacksonville
|IL
|574
|244
|7
|1
|Gene
|Reed
|Hammond
|IL
|542
|276
|8
|08
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|528
|290
|9
|80
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|512
|306
|10
|23Z
|Shawn
|Ziemer
|Boody
|IL
|464
|354
Hornets
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|32B
|Brady
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|840
|0
|2
|D7
|Carter
|Dart
|Springfield
|IL
|626
|214
|3
|64CK
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|592
|248
|4
|39M
|Marty
|Sullivan
|Decatur
|IL
|550
|290
|5
|04
|Steve
|Stine
|Stonington
|IL
|512
|328
|6
|98
|Ken
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|492
|348
|7
|21
|Mike
|Eskew
|Springfield
|IL
|420
|420
|8
|357
|Billy
|Mason
|Brownstown
|IL
|400
|440
|9
|26A
|Michael
|McKay
|Springfield
|IL
|396
|444
|10
|69M
|Michael
|Abbott
|Taylorville
|IL
|356
|484
Micros By Bailey Chassis
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|55S
|Daryn
|Stark
|Springfield
|IL
|500
|0
|2
|10
|Jacob
|Tipton
|Decatur
|IL
|494
|6
|3
|17
|Molly
|Day
|Atwood
|IL
|464
|36
|4
|8B
|John
|Barnard
|Sherman
|IL
|456
|44
|5
|5B
|Chad
|Baldwin
|Lincoln
|IL
|320
|180
|6
|55
|Hayden
|Harvey
|Warrensburg
|IL
|316
|184
|7
|11
|Jeff
|Beasley
|Urbana
|IL
|286
|214
|8
|44
|Trevin
|Littleton
|Jacksonville
|IL
|268
|232
|9
|7A
|Will
|Armitage
|Athens
|IL
|246
|254
|10
|28
|Luke
|Verardi
|Taylorville
|IL
|228
|272