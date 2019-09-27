Macon Speedway Season Finale Set For Saturday Night



Giveback To Fans Night Features Plenty Of Prizes

(Macon, IL) One final night is left on the 2019 schedule for Macon Speedway and it’s this Saturday, September 28. The BRANDT Season Finale presented by Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy will have six divisions racing for the special cup trophies. In addition, plenty of prizes have been donated by area businesses for the giveback to fans night. Rounding out the night’s program will be the return of powder puff and mechanic races.

Tommy Sheppard, Jr. of New Berlin, IL leads the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds into the final night and has already clinched the championship with a 72 point lead. Sheppard will be racing for his ninth win of the year. Alan Crowder is second in the standings, while Tim Hancock, Curt Rhodes, and Zach Rhodes complete the top five.

The Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modified championship is also secure. Tim Hancock, Sr. has won 13 out of 18 features and is atop the standings by 98. Centralia, IL’s Rob Timmons is second in the standings, having won two features and grabbing an impressive 14 top fives. Nick Justice, Tim Riech, and Roy Magee finish off the top five drivers in the class.

One battle to keep an eye on is in the Sportsman division. Scott Landers of Taylorville, IL, is looking to claim his first career division championship and has a 22 point lead on Dennis Vander Meersch. Tim Bedinger is third in the standings, while Terry Myers and Wes O’Dell complete the top five. Vander Meersch has won eight features but missed a night and with Landers consistency, that might be all it takes to clinch the championship. The 22 point difference is a matter of 11 feature positions.

The Archers Alley Street Stock division is a wrap when it comes to the championship but the racing has been highly competitive this season in resurgence for the class. Terry Reed of Cerro Gordo, IL leads the points by 118 over Darrell Dick. Reed has won four features this season but a number of other drivers have found victory lane as well, including Dick. Larry Russell, Jr., Bobby Beiler, and Jaret Duff complete the top five in points.

Brady Reed of Decatur, IL, has had a great season as a first year, full-time driver. Reed has claimed four feature wins and is leading the standings by 214 points. Carter Dart is second in points, while Cook Crawford, Marty Sullivan, and Steve Stine are in the top five.

The closest championship battle comes in the Micros By Bailey Chassis class. Springfield, IL’s Daryn Stark, one of the youngest drivers at the track, leads the points by just six over Jacob Tipton. Molly Day is third in the points, while John Barnard and Chad Baldwin complete the top five. Mathematically, anyone in the top three or four could have a chance, depending on the number of cars that start the feature.

For the fans, plenty of giveaway items will be handed out throughout the evening, donated by plenty of area businesses. Finishing out the night, mechanic races will be held for Modified, Pro Modified, Sportsman, and Street Stocks. For the ladies, powder puff races will be held for Street Stocks and Hornets.

Pits open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $12 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 850 0 2 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 778 72 3 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 746 104 4 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 550 300 5 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 502 348 6 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 482 368 7 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 398 452 8 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 360 490 9 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 358 492 10 22 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 344 506



Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 1030 0 2 5 Rob Timmons Centralia IL 932 98 3 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 868 162 4 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 832 198 5 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 696 334 6 22 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 670 360 7 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 548 482 8 35 Tom Davidson Springfield IL 538 492 9 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 488 542 10 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 464 566



Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 502 0 2 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 480 22 3 17B Tim Bedinger Taylorville IL 410 92 4 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 400 102 5 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 334 168 6 94 Mitch Ringler Taylorville IL 306 196 7 3J Joel Irvin Harristown IL 298 204 8 61 Stefan Bedinger Taylorville IL 286 216 9 06 Connor Klay Stonington IL 244 258 10 07 Phil Moreland Assumption IL 210 292



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 818 0 2 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 700 118 3 X7 Larry Russell Decatur IL 670 148 4 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 600 218 5 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 598 220 6 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 574 244 7 1 Gene Reed Hammond IL 542 276 8 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 528 290 9 80 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 512 306 10 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 464 354



Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 840 0 2 D7 Carter Dart Springfield IL 626 214 3 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 592 248 4 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 550 290 5 04 Steve Stine Stonington IL 512 328 6 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 492 348 7 21 Mike Eskew Springfield IL 420 420 8 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 400 440 9 26A Michael McKay Springfield IL 396 444 10 69M Michael Abbott Taylorville IL 356 484



Micros By Bailey Chassis