Darrell Lanigan Leads the Way in Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ Opener

Columbus, Mississippi (09/27/19) – Kentucky’s Darrell Lanigan cashed in first at the Country Pleasin’ Sausage Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ 100 on Friday night at Magnolia Motor Speedway. The pilot of the GottaRace.com No. 29 Club 29 Race Car Super Late Model scored the $4,000 Super Late Model victory over a talented field of 35 entries from 10 states.

“I had to watch lapped traffic there, but all of the cards fell where I needed them and we got the win,” Lanigan said. “We always enjoyi coming to Magnolia Motor Speedway, and tonight was no exception. My team gave me a great car tonight, and now we’re focused on winning the $12,000 top prize tomorrow night and the $2,000 bonus that comes with sweeping the weekend.”

New Mexico’s Garrett Alberson was joined on the front for the feature by Darrell Lanigan. Lanigan shot to the lead as the race went green. A single caution slowed the action on lap 3. From there the Bluegrass State racer successfully navigated heavy lapped traffic to claim the victory. With the triumph Lanigan makes himself eligible for a $2,000 bonus if he can also win Saturday night’s $12,000 finale.

Fourth-starting Chris Ferguson ran second for the first half of the feature before Mike Marlar slipped past for the spot. Marlar went on to finish second and was followed across the finish line by Ferguson, Chris Brown, and Brandon Overton.

Spring, Texas racer, Chris Brown banked a $200 prize, courtesy of Ace Portable Buildings (Columbus, Mississippi), for setting fast time in qualifications.

In MSSS Three Star Tire and Auto Street Stock competition, 19 competitors registered for action. Dewayne Estes blazed to the fast time honors in qualifying and received a $200 bonus from Bob Roberts Barbeque for his quick circuit. Heat race action found Matt Byram and Justin McRee snaring wins to earn front row, starting spots for Saturday night’s finale.

Durrence Layne Late Model action found 37 competitors in the pit area with Saraland, Alabama’s Monte Skinner setting fast time before backing it up with a heat race win to earn the pole position for Saturday night’s $3,000-to-win finale. Other heat race winners in the division, included Justin McRee, Evan Ellis and Jeremy Shaw.

In the Durrence Layne Sportsman ranks, 34 entries were on hand. Buddy George and Colby Ponds won their respective heat races to earn front-row-starting spots for Saturday night’s $1,500-to-win feature. Kyle Shaw and Justin McRee also won heats.

With 20 Factory Stocks registered for competition John Johnson, Billy Collett and Justin Comer registered heat race wins.

A total of 145 racers took part in the opening night of the event. Additional entries for Saturday night are welcome in all divisions.

On Saturday night the weekend draws to a close. The Super Late Model division will contest a complete $12,000-to-win/ $700-to-start program. The Durrence Layne Late Models will contest their b-mains as well as their $3,000-to-win finale. MSSS Three Star Tire and Auto Street Stocks will see a B-Main held as well as the $2,000-to-win feature.

The Ranch House Diner Factory Stocks will host a B-Main and their $1,000-to-win finale, and Glenn’s BBQ and Fish Late Model Sportsman will see a pair of B-Mains held prior to their $1,500-to-win finale. Hot Shots will compete on Saturday night only and will be battling for $200-to-win (up to 9 Cars), $300-to-win (10-15 Cars) or $500-to-win (16 plus Cars).

Super Late Models 8” Spoilers ONLY, Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

Super Late Model Tire Rule: Hoosier 1350, Lucas 03 on all four corners anytime with a Hoosier 1600, Hoosier LM40, Lucas 06 right rear option in the feature only

NO TOLERANCE.

Saturday Night Super Late Model Purse (70 Laps)

1)$12,000 2)$6,000 3)$3,500 4)$2,500 5)$2,000 6)$1,600 7)$1,500 8)$1,400 9)$1,300 10)$1,200 11)$1,100 12)$1,000 13)$900 14)$800 15)$750 16)$725 17-25)$700

Saturday Fast-Time Award: $200 presented by Penske Truck Rental (Columbus, MS)

Durrence Layne Late Models will also be in action battling for $3,000-to-win/ $200-to-start with a $100 Entry Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

The MSSS Three Star Tire and Auto Street Stock division will be headlined by a $2,000-to-win/$100-to-start event with a $75 Entry Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

The Ranch House Diner Factory Stock will be headlined by a $1,000-to-Win/$100-to-start program with a $25 Entry Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

Glenn’s BBQ and Fish Late Model Sportsman division will be headlined by a $1,500-to-Win/$100-to-start finale with a $50 Entry Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

Hots Shots will compete on Saturday night only and will be battling for $200-to-win (up to 9 Cars), $300-to-win (10-15 Cars) or $500-to-win (16 plus Cars).

On Saturday at noon the Carl Hanson Memorial BBQ lunch will be held in the grandstand area. Donations will be accepted for the barbecue plates with all money raised going to the Magnolia Racing Benefit Fund, which helps racers and their families in times of need.

Trackside parking is available for an additional $40 in any unreserved spot. Only a limited number of spots remain. To reserve your spot for the weekend, please call 662-386-9191. For more information the weekend, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

FourWheeler’s/ATV’s/SidebySide’s/Golfcarts/Ect. $25.00 for the weekend.

Country Pleasin’ Sausage Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ Event Fast Facts:

Saturday, September 28th Schedule:

2:00 p.m.: Pit gates open

3:00 p.m.: Grandstands open

4:00 p.m.: Autograph session on souvenir row

5:00 p.m.: Driver’s meeting

5:30 p.m.: Premier Ford Hay Ride for the kids

6:00 p.m.: Hot Laps

7:00 p.m.: Racing

Saturday Night Magnolia State Cotton Pickin’ Main Event Night

Super Late Model qualifying, heat races, B-Mains, and 70-Lap Feature

Hot Shot Heat Races, B-Mains for All Divisions and Features

Saturday Admission Prices

Saturday Grandstands: Adults $30

Saturday Children 6-10 $5. Children 5 & under free

Saturday Pit Admission: Adults $40

Saturday Children 6-10 $30 Children 5 & under free

Super Late Model Feature (30 Laps)

1)Darrell Lanigan 2)Mike Marlar 3)Chris Ferguson 4)Chris Brown 5)Brandon Overton 6)Garrett Alberson 7)Billy Moyer 8)Dale McDowell 9)Dane Dacus 10)Chad Thrash 11)Morgan Bagley 12)Tanner English 13)Eric Cooley 14)Brian Rickman 15)Kyle Beard 16)Colton Horner 17)Michael Arnold 18)Dalton 19)Austin Rettig 20)Braden Mitchell 21)Ray McElhiney 22)Manny Falcon 23)Jamie Elam 24)Rick Rickman

Street Stock Feature Line-Up

Row 1: Matt Byram – Justin McRee

Row 2: Dewayne Estes – David Williamson

Row 3: Jason Hollis – Johnny Stokes

Row 4: Chad Thrash – Jamie Sudduth

Row 5: Michael Kirby – T.K. King

Row 6: Lee Ray – Shay Knight

Row 7: Trey Bright – Jamey Boland

Row 8: Cale Hollingsworth – Brad Wier

Row 9: Brent Mitchell – Dustin Dupler

Row 10: Race McMahon

Durrence Layne Late Model A Feature Line-Up

Row 1: Monte Skinner – Justin McRee

Row 2: Evan Ellis – Jeremy Shaw

Row 3: Sid Scarbrough – Cliff Ross

Row 4: Ryan Colby – Spencer Hughes

Row 5: Jamie Elam – Chase Walls

Row 6: Randall Beckwith – Jamie Tollison

Row 7: Cliff Williams – Braden Mitchell

Row 8: Steve Russell – Josh Putnam

Row 9: B-Main #1 Transfer – B-Main #2 Transfer

Row 10: B-Main #1 Transfer – B-Main #2 Transfer

Row 11: B-Main #1 Transfer – B-Main #2 Transfer

Row 12: B-Main #1 Transfer – B-Main #2 Transfer

Durrence Layne Late Model B-Main #1

Row 1: Mathew Brocato – Kenneth Montiel

Row 2: Rodney Bruce – Kody Barber

Row 3: Zack Shelton – Cale Finley

Row 4: Marcus Minga – Joshua Patterson

Row 5: Jim Churches – Garry Blackston

Row 6: Lance Johnson

Durrence Layne Late Model B-Main #2

Row 1: Mitchell Hollaway – Cole Burns

Row 2: Jeffrey Cooper – Jason Henry

Row 3: Josh Huss – DG Hawkins

Row 4: Thomas Langley – Anthony Andrews

Row 5: Kyle Courtney – Bobby Jordan

Row 6: Blake Martin

Factory Stock Feature

Row 1: John Johnson – Billy Collett

Row 2: Justin Comer – Josh Jennings

Row 3: Scooter Ware – Andrew Earnest

Row 4: Jarrett Jones – Cody Chism

Row 5: Josh Holbrook – Shane Burns

Row 6: Wayne Medders – Corey Adank

Row 7: Josh Carpenter – John Beard Jr.

Row 8: Tyler Hopper – Alex Johnson

Row 9: Thomas Gable – Brandon Carter

Row 10: B-Main Transfer – B-Main Transfer

Row 11: B-Main Transfer – B-Main Transfer

Row 12: B-Main Transfer – B-Main Transfer

Factory Stock B-Main

Row 1: Daniel Wiggins – Robert Eaton

Row 2: Noah Bailey

Sportsman Late Model A-Feature Line-Up

Row 1: Buddy George – Colby Ponds

Row 2: Kyle Shaw – Justin McRee

Row 3: Justin Angle – Tony Shelton

Row 4: Chace Pennington – Tyler Burgess

Row 5: Chance Inman – Michael Santangelo

Row 6: Russ Brasel – Joey McKinney

Row 7: Caleb Pickard – Jamie Pickard

Row 8: Brandon Carpenter – Trey Rickman

Row 9: B-Main #1 Transfer – B-Main #2 Transfer

Row 10: B-Main #1 Transfer – B-Main #2 Transfer

Row 11: B-Main #1 Transfer – B-Main #2 Transfer

Row 12: B-Main #1 Transfer – B-Main #2 Transfer

Sportsman Late Model B-Feature #1

Row 1: Bryson Mitchell – Michael Dickinson

Row 2: Aaron Miller – Randy Holder

Row 3: Shane Holder – Brian Hollis

Row 4: Richard Cox – Phillips Gibson

Row 5: Zack Owens

Sportsman Late Model B-Feature #2

Row 1: Nick Thrash – David Franklin

Row 2: Ryan King – Chance Landers

Row 3: Chase Williams – Dawson Simpson

Row 4: Mike Pickard – Jeremy Reedwood

Row 5: Heather Lowe

