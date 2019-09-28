Falck still flawless, four others first in Summit USRA Nationals Friday night features

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (Sept. 27)–Kyle Falck scored his second feature win in as many nights Friday while four other racers found their way into Hamilton County Speedway’s victory lane during the second round of action at the 6th Annual Summit USRA Nationals presented by MyRacePass.

Like he did on Thursday, Falck had the field covered for the entire 20-lap distance in the American Racer USRA Stock Car feature and earned himself the pole position for Saturday’s finale.

Defending and five-time national division champ Mitch Hovden crossed the finish line alongside his fellow Decorah driver but had to settle for second behind the 2016 Arnold Motor Supply Iron Man Challenge champion.

Lynn Panos of Calmar took the third spot with 2017 Iron Man titlist Derek Green of Granada, Minn., finishing fourth and last year’s Iron Man champion Dillon Anderson of Decorah rounding out the top five.

Rodney Sanders conquered the first Summit USRA Nationals in 2014, and has his third USMTS national championship well in hand, but Friday’s triumph in the USRA Modified feature was the first at the historic Webster City, Iowa, half-mile for the 29-year-old Happy, Texas, resident.

Lucas Schott of Chatfield, Minn., who won this event in 2016, had Sanders in his sights but could not find a way around the leader and had to take home the runner-up paycheck.

Current USRA Modified national points leader Brandon Davis of Hayfield, Minn., nipped Marshalltown’s Ryan Gustin at the line to take third, and two-time track champion J.D. Auringer of Waterloo was fifth.

Winner of the last two Arnold Motor Supply Iron Man Challenge crowns in the Out-Pace USRA B-Mod division, Decorah’s Dan Hovden dominated Friday’s 20-lapper after grabbing the top spot from polesitter Cole Denner of New Hampton on lap 2.

Ryan Maitland of Waterloo finished second by holding off two former national champions–Kris Jackson of Lebanon, Mo. and Ryan Gillmore of Springfield, Mo.–while Denner wound up fifth.

In a replay of last night’s start, five-time and defending Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stock national champ Dustin Gulbrandson of Sioux Falls, S.D., and current national points leader Eric Stanton of Carlisle sat on the front row for their 16-lap feature.

Gulbrandson got the jump at the start and, despite multiple cautions and constant pressure from Stanton, he was able to lead wire to wire for his 16th victory of the season.

Stanton, whose 17th win of the year came one night earlier, held on for second place with last year’s Summit USRA Nationals champion Tyler Schlumbohm of Sioux Falls, S.D., in third.

Steve Larson of Decorah nabbed the fourth spot and Manly’s Scott Dobel was the fifth driver to take the checkered flag.

The USRA Tuners joined the card Friday night and Oliver Monson of Clear Lake picked up the win over Adam Gates of Marion.

Justin Nielson of Lu Verne, Jeremiah Anderson of La Crosse, Wis., and Justin Anderson of Holmen, Wis., completed the top five in the 15-lap feature.

Oliver Monson won the USRA Tuner feature.

Finale set for Saturday: Saturday is another complete show featuring the USRA Modifieds, American Racer USRA Stock Cars, Out-Pace USRA B-Mods, Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Tuners both nights.

Combined points earned on Thursday and Friday determine the line-ups for Saturday’s consolation races and championship features.

The pit gate will open at 2 p.m., grandstands open at 4 and racing gets underway at 5:30.

Saturday’s program will also feature a new event that will reward individual drivers from each USRA sanctioned track.

The inaugural Summit Shootout will feature eligible USRA Modified, American Racer USRA Stock Car, Out-Pace USRA B-Mod and Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stock racers, and the only way to get qualified was through a Summit Shootout Qualifier at a USRA-sanctioned racetrack during the 2019 season.

Saturday will also be the finale for the Arnold Motor Supply Iron Man Challenge.

Every lap in every division of the 6th Annual Summit USRA Nationals will be broadcast live at RacinDirt.TV.

The MyRacePass app has all the race day information you need. All week long you can stay up to date with real-time entries, lineups, live timing, results, driver profiles, news and event information.

Download the MyRacePass app in Google Play and the App Store today.

Opening in July 1910, the Hamilton County Speedway is the oldest speedway in the state of Iowa. In 1938, work began on the current location at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

The semi-banked half-mile dirt track was completed in the spring of 1939, and the first races were held on the track in September of that year.

The Hamilton County Speedway driven by Spangler Automotive is located off US 20 at exit 140, then 1.2 miles north, then 0.5 mile east on Bank St., then 0.4 mile south on Bluff St. to the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Webster City, Iowa (1200 Bluff St, Webster City, IA 50595).

For more information, check out HamiltonCoSpeedway.com.

To learn more about the United States Racing Association, visit USRAracing.com.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

Arnold Motor Supply Iron Man Challenge

6th Annual Summit USRA Nationals presented by MyRacePass – Night 2 of 3

Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

2. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (4) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

4. (3) 12 Mark Elliot, Webster City, Iowa

5. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

6. (2) 8X Scott Olson, Blairsburg, Iowa

DNS – 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (4) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

3. (3) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

4. (1) 5D Devon Havlik, Iowa Falls, Iowa

5. (5) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan.

6. (6) 15X Ryan Griffith, Webster City, Iowa

7. (7) 138 Jon Peed, Webster City, Iowa

Edelbrock Performance Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (4) 00J Justin Auringer, Waterloo, Iowa

2. (5) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mt. Ayr, Iowa

3. (1) 209 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa

4. (2) 21D David Brown, Kellogg, Iowa

5. (6) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas

6. (3) 00 Tristan Vesterby, Webster City, Iowa

American Racer Racing Tires “A” Main (20 laps):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, 20, $1000.

2. (3) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., 20, $700.

3. (7) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn., 20, $500.

4. (5) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, 20, $400.

5. (1) 00J Justin Auringer, Waterloo, Iowa, 20, $350.

6. (6) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., 20, $300.

7. (4) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, 20, $270.

8. (10) 12 Mark Elliot, Webster City, Iowa, 20, $240.

9. (8) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa, 20, $220.

10. (13) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., 20, $200.

11. (20) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., 20, $180.

12. (9) 209 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa, 20, $160.

13. (11) 5D Devon Havlik, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 20, $150.

14. (15) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan., 20, $140.

15. (14) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas, 19, $135.

16. (12) 21D David Brown, Kellogg, Iowa, 19, $130.

17. (16) 8X Scott Olson, Blairsburg, Iowa, 19, $125.

18. (17) 15X Ryan Griffith, Webster City, Iowa, 19, $120.

19. (18) 00 Tristan Vesterby, Webster City, Iowa, 19, $115.

20. (19) 138 Jon Peed, Webster City, Iowa, 19, $110.

Lap Leader: Sanders 1-20

Total Laps Led: Sanders 20.

Margin of Victory: 0.994 seconds.

Time of Race: 7 minutes, 17.964 seconds (no cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 20.

Next Race: Saturday, Sept. 28, Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa.

AMERICAN RACER USRA STOCK CARS

presented by Medieval Chassis

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (5) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa

2. (3) 32G Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

3. (1) 35 Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa

4. (2) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa

5. (6) 87 Dylan Suhr, Waterloo, Iowa

6. (9) 46 Colton Arends, Luverne, Minn.

7. (7) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa

8. (4) 16 Jon DeBoer, Little Rock, Iowa

9. (8) 04 Roger Verdoorn, Sibley, Iowa

Edelbrock Performance Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa

2. (3) 14A Blake Adams, McIntire, Iowa

3. (2) 25 Dan Jones, Waukon, Iowa

4. (8) 7M Jason Minnehan, Churdan, Iowa

5. (7) 19 Reid Keller, Webster City, Iowa

6. (4) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

7. (9) 11K Darrin Korthals, Rock Rapids, Iowa

8. (6) 32 Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

9. (5) 2 Chris Roney, Decorah, Iowa

Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

2. (4) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa

3. (6) 23 Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn.

4. (5) 11X Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa

5. (1) 87T Travis Shipman, Mason City, Iowa

6. (9) 32R Justin Regnerus, Middleburg, Iowa

7. (7) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

8. (3) 7T Rick Todd, Des Moines, Iowa

9. (8) 7 Andy Jones, Webster City, Iowa

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa

2. (8) 1G Patrick Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

3. (1) 8R Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

4. (6) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa

5. (4) 34K Colby Klaassen, Little Rock, Iowa

6. (3) 14R Brad Ratcliff, Webster City, Iowa

7. (5) 15G Allen Govig, Madrid, Iowa

8. (7) 36 Glenn Wynia, Sioux Center, Iowa

9. (9) 24R Kevin Robinson, Bouton, Iowa

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (4) 46 Colton Arends, Luverne, Minn.

2. (2) 11X Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa.

3. (3) 19 Reid Keller, Webster City, Iowa.

4. (1) 8R Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa.

5. (8) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa.

6. (5) 87T Travis Shipman, Mason City, Iowa.

7. (6) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa, $50.

8. (9) 16 Jon DeBoer, Little Rock, Iowa, $50.

9. (11) 04 Roger Verdoorn, Sibley, Iowa, $50.

10. (10) 7T Rick Todd, Des Moines, Iowa, $50.

11. (12) 24R Kevin Robinson, Bouton, Iowa, $50.

12. (7) 11K Darrin Korthals, Rock Rapids, Iowa, $50.

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (4) 32R Justin Regnerus, Middleburg, Iowa.

3. (7) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa.

4. (1) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa.

5. (5) 34K Colby Klaassen, Little Rock, Iowa.

6. (3) 87 Dylan Suhr, Waterloo, Iowa.

7. (12) 7 Andy Jones, Webster City, Iowa, $50.

8. (6) 14R Brad Ratcliff, Webster City, Iowa, $50.

9. (9) 32 Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn., $50.

10. (11) 2 Chris Roney, Decorah, Iowa, $50.

11. (8) 15G Allen Govig, Madrid, Iowa, $50.

12. (10) 36 Glenn Wynia, Sioux Center, Iowa, $50.

American Racer Racing Tires “A” Main (20 laps):

1. (1) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa, 20, $600.

2. (3) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, 20, $400.

3. (6) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa, 20, $300.

4. (7) 32G Derek Green, Granada, Minn., 20, $250.

5. (4) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa, 20, $220.

6. (2) 1G Patrick Graham, Ankeny, Iowa, 20, $200.

7. (9) 23 Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn., 20, $180.

8. (5) 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa, 20, $160.

9. (13) 46 Colton Arends, Luverne, Minn., 20, $150.

10. (21) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa, 20, $140.

11. (8) 14A Blake Adams, McIntire, Iowa, 20, $.130

12. (16) 32R Justin Regnerus, Middleburg, Iowa, 20, $125.

13. (20) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa, 20, $120.

14. (23) 87T Travis Shipman, Mason City, Iowa, 20, $115.

15. (17) 19 Reid Keller, Webster City, Iowa, 20, $110.

16. (18) 24 Josh Zieman, Plymouth, Iowa, 20, $105.

17. (19) 8R Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa, 20, $100.

18. (22) 34K Colby Klaassen, Little Rock, Iowa, 20, $95.

19. (24) 87 Dylan Suhr, Waterloo, Iowa, 20, $90.

20. (14) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa, 19, $85.

21. (11) 35 Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa, 16, $80.

22. (10) 7M Jason Minnehan, Churdan, Iowa, 16, $80.

23. (15) 11X Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa, 16, $80.

24. (12) 25 Dan Jones, Waukon, Iowa, 12, $80.

Lap Leader: Falck 1-20.

Total Laps Led: Falck 20.

Margin of Victory: 0.067 second.

Time of Race: 17 minutes, 35.807 seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 36.

Next Race: Saturday, Sept. 28, Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa.

OUT-PACE USRA B-MODS

presented by Pace Performance

Chevrolet Performance Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 4B Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa

2. (8) 56 Ty Griffith, Webster City, Iowa

3. (6) 81 Jared Boumeester, Waseca, Minn.

4. (3) 16H Brock Hess, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (4) 32 Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

6. (7) 1 Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa

7. (2) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa

8. (5) 20V Derek Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa

Out-Pace Racing Products Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (7) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa

2. (2) 98 Kyle Anderson, Decorah, Iowa

3. (8) 4 Ryan Maitland, Waterloo, Iowa

4. (3) 21T Trevor Tesch, Worthing, S.D.

5. (5) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6. (1) 97 Damien Van Denberg, Renner, S.D.

7. (4) 1E Greg Elliott, Webster City, Iowa

8. (6) 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa

Arnold Motor Supply Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (4) 66G Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

2. (8) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

3. (2) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa

4. (7) 85 Ben Moudry, Hastings, Minn.

5. (3) 22T Tyler Tesch, Lennox, S.D.

6. (6) 07 Daniel Harris, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

7. (1) 22 Justin Voeltz, Hartford, S.D.

8. (5) 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (6) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

2. (2) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

3. (1) 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa

4. (8) 83X Kadden Kath, Owatonna, Minn.

5. (5) 85T Brandon Toftee, Otho, Iowa

6. (4) 20J Jeremy Grantham, Allison, Iowa

7. (3) 40 George Gilliland, Lehigh, Iowa

DNS – 22W Aaron Werner, Colman, S.D.

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (3) 32 Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

2. (5) 1 Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa.

3. (2) 16H Brock Hess, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (9) 1E Greg Elliott, Webster City, Iowa.

5. (4) 22T Tyler Tesch, Lennox, S.D.

6. (1) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa.

7. (6) 07 Daniel Harris, Excelsior Springs, Mo., $50.

8. (7) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa, $50.

9. (8) 40 George Gilliland, Lehigh, Iowa, $50.

DNS – 9J Jeremiah Reed, Otho, Iowa, $50.

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa.

2. (2) 21T Trevor Tesch, Worthing, S.D.

3. (6) 20J Jeremy Grantham, Allison, Iowa.

4. (3) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (8) 20V Derek Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa.

6. (5) 97 Damien Van Denberg, Renner, S.D.

7. (7) 22 Justin Voeltz, Hartford, S.D., $50.

8. (10) 22W Aaron Werner, Colman, S.D., $50.

9. (9) 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa, $50.

DQ – (4) 85T Brandon Toftee, Otho, Iowa, $50.

American Racer Racing Tires “A” Main (20 laps):

1. (2) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, 20, $500.

2. (7) 4 Ryan Maitland, Waterloo, Iowa, 20, $400.

3. (4) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo., 20, $300.

4. (5) 66G Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo., 20, $250.

5. (1) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa, 20, $220.

6. (13) 32 Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn., 20, $200.

7. (8) 81 Jared Boumeester, Waseca, Minn., 20, $180.

8. (3) 56 Ty Griffith, Webster City, Iowa, 20, $160.

9. (19) 1E Greg Elliott, Webster City, Iowa, 20, $150.

10. (10) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa, 20, $140.

11. (9) 98 Kyle Anderson, Decorah, Iowa, 20, $130.

12. (6) 4B Jason Bass, Fort Dodge, Iowa, 20, $125.

13. (12) 85 Ben Moudry, Hastings, Minn., 20, $120.

14. (14) 49 Nate Whitehurst, Mason City, Iowa, 20, $115.

15. (23) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa, 20, $110.

16. (15) 1 Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa, 20, $105.

17. (18) 20J Jeremy Grantham, Allison, Iowa, 20, $100.

18. (20) 21K Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D., 20, $95.

19. (21) 22T Tyler Tesch, Lennox, S.D., 20, $90.

20. (22) 20V Derek Van Veldhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa, 20, $85.

21. (16) 21T Trevor Tesch, Worthing, S.D., 20, $80.

22. (24) 97 Damien Van Denberg, Renner, S.D., 19, $80.

23. (17) 16H Brock Hess, Sioux Falls, S.D., 5, $80.

24. (11) 83X Kadden Kath, Owatonna, Minn., 4, $80.

Lap Leaders: Denner 1-2, Hovden 3-20.

Total Laps Led: Hovden 18, Denner 2.

Margin of Victory: 3.111 seconds.

Time of Race: 12 minutes, 17.195 seconds (1 caution).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 32.

Next Race: Saturday, Sept. 28, Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa.

MENSINK RACING PRODUCTS USRA HOBBY STOCKS

Chevrolet Performance Heat Race #1 (7 laps):

1. (6) 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa.

2. (1) 18Z Zac Smith, Manly, Iowa.

3. (4) 22E Eric Gaul, Rushmore, Minn.

4. (2) 35K Brady Klaassen, Little Rock, Iowa.

5. (7) 81 Josh Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa.

6. (9) 31 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa.

7. (8) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (3) 4D Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn.

9. (5) 34 Lincoln Miller, Eagle Grove, Iowa.

Mensink Racing Products Heat Race #2 (7 laps):

1. (5) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (1) X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (2) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D.

4. (3) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (7) 42T Tyson Overton, Carlisle, Iowa.

6. (8) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa.

7. (6) T8 Brandon Nielsen, Spencer, Iowa.

8. (4) 17J Jason Bradley, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Bryke Racing Heat Race #3 (7 laps):

1. (1) 85X Bill Bonnett, Knoxville, Iowa.

2. (2) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa.

3. (6) 52/14 Weston Koop, Rockwell, Iowa.

4. (3) 24R Roger Haupt, Webster City, Iowa.

5. (8) 619 Andy Wieczorek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6. (7) 50 Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa.

7. (4) 14K Bryant Klaassen, Adrian, Minn.

8. (5) 10 John Ades, Rippey, Iowa.

PBM Performance Products Heat Race #4 (7 laps):

1. (3) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (8) 85 Jamie Songer, Ankeny, Iowa.

3. (7) 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa.

4. (1) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D.

5. (4) 11 Nick Janssen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6. (2) 52 Trevor Kracht, Luverne, Minn.

7. (6) 25T Tanner Redman, Webster City, Iowa.

8. (5) 13X Alex Wiertzma, Little Rock, Iowa.

AFCO Racing Products “B” Main #1 (10 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (4) 42T Tyson Overton, Carlisle, Iowa.

3. (6) 50 Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa.

4. (1) 619 Andy Wieczorek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (7) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6. (11) 13X Alex Wiertzma, Little Rock, Iowa.

7. (8) 25T Tanner Redman, Webster City, Iowa, $50.

8. (3) 20B Josh Bradley, Harrisburg, S.D., $50.

9. (5) 11 Nick Janssen, Sioux Falls, S.D., $50.

10. (9) 34 Lincoln Miller, Eagle Grove, Iowa, $50.

11. (10) 17J Jason Bradley, Sioux Falls, S.D., $50.

AFCO Racing Products “B” Main #2 (10 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 35K Brady Klaassen, Little Rock, Iowa.

2. (2) 24R Roger Haupt, Webster City, Iowa.

3. (4) 31 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa.

4. (3) 81 Josh Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa.

5. (5) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa.

6. (9) T8 Brandon Nielsen, Spencer, Iowa.

7. (7) 14K Bryant Klaassen, Adrian, Minn., $50.

8. (8) 4D Cory Kelderman, Hills, Minn., $50.

9. (6) 52 Trevor Kracht, Luverne, Minn., $50.

10. (10) 10 John Ades, Rippey, Iowa, $50.

American Racer Racing Tires “A” Main (16 laps):

1. (2) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D., 16, $400.

2. (1) 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa, 16, $300.

3. (7) X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D., 16, $250.

4. (3) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa, 16, $200.

5. (8) 83 Scott Dobel, Manly, Iowa, 16, $175.

6. (22) T8 Brandon Nielsen, Spencer, Iowa, 16, $150.

7. (10) 86 Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D., 16, $125.

8. (14) 24R Roger Haupt, Webster City, Iowa, 16, $100.

9. (13) 42T Tyson Overton, Carlisle, Iowa, 16, $95.

10. (12) 35K Brady Klaassen, Little Rock, Iowa, 16, $90.

11. (11) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D., 16, $.85

12. (5) 52/14 Weston Koop, Rockwell, Iowa, 16, $80.

13. (16) 31 Jeremy Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa, 16, $75.

14. (23) 85 Jamie Songer, Ankeny, Iowa, 16, $.70

15. (18) 81 Josh Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa, 16, $65.

16. (9) 22E Eric Gaul, Rushmore, Minn., 16, $65.

17. (17) 619 Andy Wieczorek, Sioux Falls, S.D., 16, $65.

18. (21) 13X Alex Wiertzma, Little Rock, Iowa, 16, $65.

19. (4) 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa, 16, $65.

20. (6) 18Z Zac Smith, Manly, Iowa, 8, $65.

21. (20) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa, 8, $65.

22. (19) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D., 8, $65.

23. (15) 50 Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa, 7, $65.

DNS – 85X Bill Bonnett, Knoxville, Iowa, 0, $50.

Lap Leader: Gulbrandson 1-16.

Total Laps Led: Gulbrandson 16.

Margin of Victory: 0.342 second.

Time of Race: 20 minutes, 9.271 seconds (6 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 33.

Next Race: Saturday, Sept. 28, Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa.

USRA TUNERS

McDonald’s Heat Race #1 (6 laps):

1. (5) 43 Oliver Monson, Clear Lake, Iowa

2. (2) 2020 Lyle Oberhelman, Fort Dodge, Iowa

3. (1) 22X Jeremiah Anderson, La Crosse, Wis.

4. (3) 92 Justin Anderson, Holmen, Wis.

5. (4) 79 James Peterson, Webster City, Iowa

6. (6) 30 Justin Vargason, Waukon, Iowa

Fareway Heat Race #2 (6 laps):

1. (5) 11 Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis.

2. (2) 13J Justin Nielson, Lu Verne, Iowa

3. (4) 007 Adam Gates, Marion, Iowa

4. (1) G12 Mychal Gorham, Boone, Iowa

DNS – 3B Josh Dahlsten, Pomeroy, Iowa

MyRacePass “A” Main (15 laps):

1. (1) 43 Oliver Monson, Clear Lake, Iowa, 15, $250.

2. (5) 007 Adam Gates, Marion, Iowa, 15, $200.

3. (4) 13J Justin Nielson, Lu Verne, Iowa, 15, $150.

4. (6) 22X Jeremiah Anderson, La Crosse, Wis., 15, $125.

5. (7) 92 Justin Anderson, Holmen, Wis., 15, $100.

6. (3) 2020 Lyle Oberhelman, Fort Dodge, Iowa, 15, $90.

7. (9) 30 Justin Vargason, Waukon, Iowa, 15, $85.

8. (11) 3B Josh Dahlsten, Pomeroy, Iowa, 15, $80.

9. (8) 79 James Peterson, Webster City, Iowa, 15, $75.

10. (2) 11 Seth Scholl, Holmen, Wis., 15, $70.

11. (10) G12 Mychal Gorham, Boone, Iowa, 15, $65.

Lap Leader: Monson 1-15.

Total Laps Led: Monson 15.

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 11.

Next Race: Saturday, Sept. 28, Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

