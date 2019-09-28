NHRA Returns To WWT Raceway at Gateway This Weekend – Race Facts

WHAT : Eighth annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, the 20th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and the second of six races in the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Drivers in four categories – Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle – earn points leading to 2019 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series world championships.



WHERE : World Wide Technology Raceway – located five minutes from downtown St. Louis at the intersection of

Interstates 55/70 and Ill. Route 203 (Exit 4).

COURSE : Championship drag strip; Track elevation is 445 feet above sea level; Track direction is south to north.

WHEN : Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27-29

SCHEDULE :

SATURDAY, Sept. 28 – LUCAS OIL SERIES eliminations

E3 SPARK PLUGS NHRA PRO MOD DRAG RACING SERIES qualifying at 1:00 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

MELLO YELLO SERIES qualifying at 1:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, Sept. 29 – Pre-race ceremonies, 10 a.m.

MELLO YELLO SERIES eliminations begin at 11 a.m.

2018 EVENT WINNERS : Steve Torrence, Top Fuel; Robert Hight, Funny Car; Tanner Gray, Pro Stock; Matt Smith, Pro Stock Motorcycle.

MOST VICTORIES : Antron Brown, 5, TF; Gary Scelzi, 4, TF and FC; Ron Capps, 4, FC; John Force, 3, FC; Kurt Johnson, 3, PS;

Del Worsham, 3, FC; Doug Kalitta, 3, TF; Warren Johnson, 3, PS; Angelle Sampey, 3, PSM.

TRACK RECORDS :

Top Fuel – 3.631 sec. by Clay Millican, Sept. ‘17; 332.75 mph by Leah Pritchett, Oct. ‘17

Funny Car – 3.830 seconds by Robert Hight, Sept. ‘17; 338.60 mph by Hight, Sept. ‘17

Pro Stock – 6.492 sec. by Greg Anderson, Sept. ’15; 213.47 mph by Jason Line, Sept. ‘12

PS Motorcycle – 6.764 seconds by Chip Ellis, Sept. ’18; 199.61 mph by Matt Smith, Sept. ‘18