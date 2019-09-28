NHRA Saturday Updates From Gateway – Another Sell-out

Large St. Louis vicinity crowds once again came out to watch the best NHRA racing at World Wide Technology Raceway. Qualifying continues with a pair of sessions in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Saturday For the fourth time in its history at WWT Raceway, the NHRA had a sell-out.

“The St. Louis racing community continues to show the world that they are a die-hard racing town,” said Chris Blair, World Wide Technology Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager. “This year’s event started strong right out of the gate last December when tickets went on sale and never looked back. We went into the race week at record levels and the momentum continued. The AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals has firmly established itself as one of the must-attend events on the NHRA Mello Yello Championship Tour and our venue continues to show that we are the premier motorsports showplace in the Midwest.”

In Saturday’s first session, Eric Enders held on to the weekend’s top spot with 6.580 ET, 207.15 MPH pass. In Pro Bike Matt Smith went to the top with 6.801 ET, 198.93 MPH. Last night’s top qualifier, Steve Johnson dropped to second place. Billy Torrence held on to the top spot in Top Fuel.

Friday Night Results:

Billy Torrence is No. 1 in Top Fuel

Robert Hight is No. 1 in Funny Car

Erica Enders is No. 1 in Pro Stock

Steve Johnson is No. 1 in Pro Stock Motorcycle

MOST VICTORIES IN ST. LOUIS:

Antron Brown, 5, TF; Gary Scelzi, 4, TF and FC; Ron Capps, 4, FC; John Force, 3, FC; Kurt Johnson, 3, PS; Del Worsham, 3, FC; Doug Kalitta, 3, TF; Warren Johnson, 3, PS; Angelle Sampey, 3, PSM.

ST. LOUIS TRACK RECORDS:

Top Fuel – 3.631 sec. by Clay Millican, Sept. ‘17; 332.75 mph by Leah Pritchett, Oct. ‘17

Funny Car – 3.830 seconds by Robert Hight, Sept. ‘17; 338.60 mph by Hight, Sept. ‘17

Pro Stock – 6.492 sec. by Greg Anderson, Sept. ’15; 213.47 mph by Jason Line, Sept. ‘12

Pro Stock Motorcycle – 6.764 seconds by Chip Ellis, Sept. ’18; 199.61 mph by Matt Smith, Sept. ‘18

NATIONAL RECORDS:

Top Fuel – 3.623 sec. by Brittany Force, Sept. ’19, Reading, Pa.; 336.57 mph by Tony Schumacher, Feb. ‘18, Phoenix, Ariz.

Funny Car – 3.793 sec. by Robert Hight, Aug. ’17, Brainerd, Minn.; 339.87 mph by Robert Hight, July ’17, Sonoma, Calif.

Pro Stock – 6.455 sec. by Jason Line, March ’15, Charlotte, N.C.; 215.55 mph by Erica Enders, May ’14, Englishtown N.J.

Pro Stock Motorcycle – 6.720 sec. by Andrew Hines, March ‘19, Gainesville, Fla.; 201.76 mph by Matt Smith, March ‘19, Gainesville,

Fla.

Eighth annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, the 20th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and the second of six races in the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Matt Smith enters as the defending champion in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Tanner Gray is the defending winner in Pro Stock, Robert Hight is the defending winner in Funny Car and Steve Torrence is the defending winner in Top Fuel.