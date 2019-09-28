Nick Hoffman grabs AMS Series Finale win at Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania!

September 27th, 2019
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
40 laps | 00:26:24.650
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2H
|2
|5
|Shannon Babb
|Moweaqua, IL
|18B
|3
|9
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|4
|23
|Trent Young
|Crofton, KY
|10Y
|5
|12
|Will Krup
|Mt. Carmel, IL
|K19
|6
|3
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|11
|7
|6
|Josh Harris
|Utica, KY
|22
|8
|15
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|14C
|9
|4
|Tim Nash
|7N
|10
|8
|Levi Kissinger
|Mt. Vernon, IN
|8K
|11
|22
|Tim Hancock Sr
|Mount Olive, IL
|0
|12
|17
|Kenny Wallace
|St. Louis, MO
|36
|13
|24
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1S
|14
|21
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|15
|1
|Derrick Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|01W
|16
|11
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|1F
|17
|20
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12L
|18
|10
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|19
|14
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|20
|18
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|18
|21
|25
|Payton Harlow
|Knoxville, TN
|155
|22
|19
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|16
|23
|16
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|1D
|24
|7
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|25
|13
|Timmy Hill
|House Springs, MO
|51
B Feature 1
12 laps | 00:12:30.750
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|10
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|1F
|3
|6
|Timmy Hill
|House Springs, MO
|51
|4
|9
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|14C
|5
|1
|Kenny Wallace
|St. Louis, MO
|36
|6
|20
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|16
|7
|19
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|8
|12
|Tyler Ratajczyk
|Columbia, IL
|12R
|9
|17
|Treb Jacoby
|Wentzville, MO
|J82
|10
|14
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|11
|16
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|12
|11
|Steve Stevenson
|St. Jacob, MO
|1
|13
|15
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|35
|14
|7
|Frankie Wellman
|Quincy, IL
|40W
|15
|13
|John Clippinger
|Evansville, IN
|16JC
|16
|2
|Trey Harris
|Hillsboro, MO
|57
|17
|5
|Scott Weber
|Festus, MO
|4J
|18
|3
|Matt Mevert
|Steelville, IL
|22M
|19
|8
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21S
|20
|18
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1A
B Feature 2
12 laps | 00:05:31.608
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|7
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|2
|3
|Will Krup
|Mt. Carmel, IL
|K19
|3
|1
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|4
|2
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|1D
|5
|4
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|18
|6
|14
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12L
|7
|17
|Tim Hancock Sr
|Mount Olive, IL
|0
|8
|5
|Michael Bolyard
|Farina, IL
|28
|9
|11
|Mike Savage
|M1
|10
|6
|Payton Harlow
|Knoxville, TN
|155
|11
|10
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|12
|12
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|59R
|13
|9
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1S
|14
|18
|Jeremy Nichols
|Lovington, IL
|X
|15
|20
|Hunter Wilbanks
|Lakeland, TN
|10W
|16
|15
|Kyle Byerline
|Dawson, IL
|11B
|17
|19
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|52
|18
|16
|Dustin Bruce
|Bloomington, IN
|327
|19
|13
|Jim Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|10X
|DNS
|–
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3JL
C Feature 1
10 laps | 00:07:34.847
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Treb Jacoby
|Wentzville, MO
|J82
|2
|1
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1A
|3
|2
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|4
|10
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|16
|5
|12
|Wade Wenthe
|Effingham, IL
|22W
|6
|6
|Andrew Allen
|Paris, TN
|25A
|7
|13
|Mark Cole
|81C
|8
|8
|Shane Wilson
|Mascoutah, IL
|20W
|9
|4
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|117
|10
|5
|Jared Thomas
|Edinburg, IL
|43
|DNS
|–
|Kurt Slinger
|Wright City, MO
|92
|DNS
|–
|David Wietholder
|Liberty, IL
|05
|DNS
|–
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|DNS
|–
|Ricky Smith
|Alton, IL
|61S
C Feature 2
10 laps | 00:04:49.217
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Tim Hancock Sr
|Mount Olive, IL
|0
|2
|6
|Jeremy Nichols
|Lovington, IL
|X
|3
|5
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|52
|4
|8
|Hunter Wilbanks
|Lakeland, TN
|10W
|5
|12
|Zack Bunning
|Decatur, IL
|111
|6
|4
|Josh Newman
|Fulton, MO
|40
|7
|7
|Parker Williams Jr
|Brighton, IL
|7J
|8
|10
|John Rathgeber
|Fulton, MO
|13R
|9
|1
|Trent Young
|Crofton, KY
|10Y
|10
|3
|Dave Baldwin
|Perrysville, IN
|6B
|DNS
|–
|Christopher Cole
|Evansville, IN
|78
|DNS
|–
|Joe Dresch
|Brighton, IL
|5
|DNS
|–
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|DNS
|–
|Rick Stevenson
|O’fallon, MO
|77
Heat 1
10 laps | 00:07:16.281
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|11
|2
|1
|Kenny Wallace
|St. Louis, MO
|36
|3
|3
|Scott Weber
|Festus, MO
|4J
|4
|4
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|14C
|5
|5
|John Clippinger
|Evansville, IN
|16JC
|6
|7
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1A
|7
|8
|Jared Thomas
|Edinburg, IL
|43
|8
|6
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|DNS
|–
|Ricky Smith
|Alton, IL
|61S
Heat 2
10 laps | 00:04:51.095
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Levi Kissinger
|Mt. Vernon, IN
|8K
|2
|1
|Trey Harris
|Hillsboro, MO
|57
|3
|3
|Timmy Hill
|House Springs, MO
|51
|4
|9
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|1F
|5
|4
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|6
|6
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|7
|5
|Andrew Allen
|Paris, TN
|25A
|8
|7
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|16
|9
|8
|Mark Cole
|81C
Heat 3
10 laps | 00:07:09.929
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|2
|3
|Matt Mevert
|Steelville, IL
|22M
|3
|6
|Frankie Wellman
|Quincy, IL
|40W
|4
|2
|Steve Stevenson
|St. Jacob, MO
|1
|5
|5
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|35
|6
|7
|Treb Jacoby
|Wentzville, MO
|J82
|7
|8
|Kurt Slinger
|Wright City, MO
|92
|8
|4
|David Wietholder
|Liberty, IL
|05
Heat 4
10 laps | 00:10:49.062
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Josh Harris
|Utica, KY
|22
|2
|3
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|3
|4
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21S
|4
|5
|Tyler Ratajczyk
|Columbia, IL
|12R
|5
|2
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|6
|7
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|117
|7
|8
|Shane Wilson
|Mascoutah, IL
|20W
|8
|6
|Wade Wenthe
|Effingham, IL
|22W
Heat 5
10 laps | 00:05:21.495
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Shannon Babb
|Moweaqua, IL
|18B
|2
|1
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|3
|4
|Michael Bolyard
|Farina, IL
|28
|4
|5
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1S
|5
|3
|Jim Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|10X
|6
|7
|Trent Young
|Crofton, KY
|10Y
|7
|8
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|52
|8
|6
|Joe Dresch
|Brighton, IL
|5
|DNS
|–
|Zack Bunning
|Decatur, IL
|111
Heat 6
10 laps | 00:06:16.505
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2H
|2
|4
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|1D
|3
|2
|Payton Harlow
|Knoxville, TN
|155
|4
|5
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|5
|9
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12L
|6
|7
|Tim Hancock Sr
|Mount Olive, IL
|0
|7
|6
|Jeremy Nichols
|Lovington, IL
|X
|8
|8
|John Rathgeber
|Fulton, MO
|13R
|DNS
|–
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
Heat 7
10 laps | 00:04:39.514
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Tim Nash
|7N
|2
|4
|Will Krup
|Mt. Carmel, IL
|K19
|3
|3
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|4
|5
|Mike Savage
|M1
|5
|6
|Kyle Byerline
|Dawson, IL
|11B
|6
|7
|Dave Baldwin
|Perrysville, IN
|6B
|7
|8
|Parker Williams Jr
|Brighton, IL
|7J
|DQ
|1
|Rick Stevenson
|O’fallon, MO
|77
Heat 8
10 laps | 00:04:45.109
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Derrick Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|01W
|2
|1
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|18
|3
|3
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3JL
|4
|5
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|59R
|5
|7
|Dustin Bruce
|Bloomington, IN
|327
|6
|2
|Hunter Wilbanks
|Lakeland, TN
|10W
|7
|6
|Josh Newman
|Fulton, MO
|40
|DNS
|–
|Christopher Cole
|Evansville, IN
|78
Qualifying 1
00:04:33
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|18
|Kenny Wallace
|St. Louis, MO
|36
|16.460
|2
|13
|Trey Harris
|Hillsboro, MO
|57
|16.558
|3
|6
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|16.606
|4
|8
|Josh Harris
|Utica, KY
|22
|16.633
|5
|23
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|11
|16.649
|6
|11
|Levi Kissinger
|Mt. Vernon, IN
|8K
|16.696
|7
|7
|Steve Stevenson
|St. Jacob, MO
|1
|16.704
|8
|14
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|16.707
|9
|25
|Scott Weber
|Festus, MO
|4J
|16.732
|10
|17
|Timmy Hill
|House Springs, MO
|51
|16.733
|11
|12
|Matt Mevert
|Steelville, IL
|22M
|16.743
|12
|5
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|16.744
|13
|15
|Rick Conoyer
|St Peters, MO
|14C
|16.758
|14
|16
|Gabriel Kirtley
|K7
|16.772
|15
|32
|David Wietholder
|Liberty, IL
|05
|16.818
|16
|26
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21S
|16.873
|17
|27
|John Clippinger
|Evansville, IN
|16JC
|16.928
|18
|31
|Andrew Allen
|Paris, TN
|25A
|16.952
|19
|29
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|35
|16.965
|20
|2
|Tyler Ratajczyk
|Columbia, IL
|12R
|17.001
|21
|33
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|17.081
|22
|19
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|17.099
|23
|1
|Frankie Wellman
|Quincy, IL
|40W
|17.140
|24
|9
|Wade Wenthe
|Effingham, IL
|22W
|17.300
|25
|30
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1A
|17.308
|26
|24
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|16
|17.367
|27
|3
|Treb Jacoby
|Wentzville, MO
|J82
|17.585
|28
|20
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|117
|17.622
|29
|21
|Jared Thomas
|Edinburg, IL
|43
|17.646
|30
|34
|Mark Cole
|81C
|17.731
|31
|4
|Kurt Slinger
|Wright City, MO
|92
|17.923
|32
|10
|Shane Wilson
|Mascoutah, IL
|20W
|18.766
|33
|22
|Ricky Smith
|Alton, IL
|61S
|30.303
|34
|28
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|1F
|40.404
Qualifying 2
00:13:30
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|9
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|16.358
|2
|11
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2H
|16.464
|3
|29
|Rick Stevenson
|O’fallon, MO
|77
|16.470
|4
|33
|Tait Davenport
|Benton, KY
|18
|16.505
|5
|10
|Shannon Babb
|Moweaqua, IL
|18B
|16.643
|6
|2
|Payton Harlow
|Knoxville, TN
|155
|16.659
|7
|4
|Tim Nash
|7N
|16.689
|8
|14
|Hunter Wilbanks
|Lakeland, TN
|10W
|16.732
|9
|21
|Jim Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|10X
|16.796
|10
|20
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|16.796
|11
|26
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|18L
|16.828
|12
|22
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3JL
|16.886
|13
|32
|Michael Bolyard
|Farina, IL
|28
|16.905
|14
|27
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|1D
|16.922
|15
|5
|Will Krup
|Mt. Carmel, IL
|K19
|16.947
|16
|28
|Derrick Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|01W
|17.026
|17
|19
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1S
|17.083
|18
|23
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|17.083
|19
|1
|Mike Savage
|M1
|17.086
|20
|3
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|59R
|17.129
|21
|6
|Joe Dresch
|Brighton, IL
|5
|17.133
|22
|8
|Jeremy Nichols
|Lovington, IL
|X
|17.165
|23
|31
|Kyle Byerline
|Dawson, IL
|11B
|17.177
|24
|34
|Josh Newman
|Fulton, MO
|40
|17.232
|25
|17
|Trent Young
|Crofton, KY
|10Y
|17.320
|26
|12
|Tim Hancock Sr
|Mount Olive, IL
|0
|17.468
|27
|18
|Dave Baldwin
|Perrysville, IN
|6B
|17.606
|28
|16
|Dustin Bruce
|Bloomington, IN
|327
|17.626
|29
|25
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|52
|18.031
|30
|15
|John Rathgeber
|Fulton, MO
|13R
|18.249
|31
|30
|Parker Williams Jr
|Brighton, IL
|7J
|19.529
|32
|7
|Christopher Cole
|Evansville, IN
|78
|22.003
|33
|13
|Zack Bunning
|Decatur, IL
|111
|22.362
|34
|24
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12L
|23.196
Bobby handed it to him he didn’t win that race
Wylee Ruble ? I didn’t see it what happened so are you saying that Bobby let Nick win in the modified Nick is usually very tough in the mods