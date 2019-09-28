Home --> Open Wheel Modified News --> American Modified Series --> Nick Hoffman grabs AMS Series Finale win at Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania!

Nick Hoffman grabs AMS Series Finale win at Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania!

Nick Hoffman

September 27th, 2019

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

40 laps | 00:26:24.650

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2H
2 5 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18B
3 9 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
4 23 Trent Young Crofton, KY 10Y
5 12 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL K19
6 3 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 11
7 6 Josh Harris Utica, KY 22
8 15 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 14C
9 4 Tim Nash 7N
10 8 Levi Kissinger Mt. Vernon, IN 8K
11 22 Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 0
12 17 Kenny Wallace St. Louis, MO 36
13 24 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1S
14 21 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
15 1 Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO 01W
16 11 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 1F
17 20 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12L
18 10 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
19 14 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
20 18 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 18
21 25 Payton Harlow Knoxville, TN 155
22 19 Chris Smith Highland, IL 16
23 16 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D
24 7 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25
25 13 Timmy Hill House Springs, MO 51

B Feature 1

12 laps | 00:12:30.750

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
2 10 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 1F
3 6 Timmy Hill House Springs, MO 51
4 9 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 14C
5 1 Kenny Wallace St. Louis, MO 36
6 20 Chris Smith Highland, IL 16
7 19 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
8 12 Tyler Ratajczyk Columbia, IL 12R
9 17 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82
10 14 Gabriel Kirtley K7
11 16 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
12 11 Steve Stevenson St. Jacob, MO 1
13 15 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 35
14 7 Frankie Wellman Quincy, IL 40W
15 13 John Clippinger Evansville, IN 16JC
16 2 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57
17 5 Scott Weber Festus, MO 4J
18 3 Matt Mevert Steelville, IL 22M
19 8 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21S
20 18 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A

B Feature 2

12 laps | 00:05:31.608

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 7 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
2 3 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL K19
3 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
4 2 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D
5 4 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 18
6 14 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12L
7 17 Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 0
8 5 Michael Bolyard Farina, IL 28
9 11 Mike Savage M1
10 6 Payton Harlow Knoxville, TN 155
11 10 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
12 12 Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 59R
13 9 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1S
14 18 Jeremy Nichols Lovington, IL X
15 20 Hunter Wilbanks Lakeland, TN 10W
16 15 Kyle Byerline Dawson, IL 11B
17 19 Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 52
18 16 Dustin Bruce Bloomington, IN 327
19 13 Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO 10X
DNS Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3JL

C Feature 1

10 laps | 00:07:34.847

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82
2 1 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A
3 2 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
4 10 Chris Smith Highland, IL 16
5 12 Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL 22W
6 6 Andrew Allen Paris, TN 25A
7 13 Mark Cole 81C
8 8 Shane Wilson Mascoutah, IL 20W
9 4 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117
10 5 Jared Thomas Edinburg, IL 43
DNS Kurt Slinger Wright City, MO 92
DNS David Wietholder Liberty, IL 05
DNS Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
DNS Ricky Smith Alton, IL 61S

C Feature 2

10 laps | 00:04:49.217

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 0
2 6 Jeremy Nichols Lovington, IL X
3 5 Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 52
4 8 Hunter Wilbanks Lakeland, TN 10W
5 12 Zack Bunning Decatur, IL 111
6 4 Josh Newman Fulton, MO 40
7 7 Parker Williams Jr Brighton, IL 7J
8 10 John Rathgeber Fulton, MO 13R
9 1 Trent Young Crofton, KY 10Y
10 3 Dave Baldwin Perrysville, IN 6B
DNS Christopher Cole Evansville, IN 78
DNS Joe Dresch Brighton, IL 5
DNS Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A
DNS Rick Stevenson O’fallon, MO 77

Heat 1

10 laps | 00:07:16.281

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 11
2 1 Kenny Wallace St. Louis, MO 36
3 3 Scott Weber Festus, MO 4J
4 4 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 14C
5 5 John Clippinger Evansville, IN 16JC
6 7 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A
7 8 Jared Thomas Edinburg, IL 43
8 6 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
DNS Ricky Smith Alton, IL 61S

Heat 2

10 laps | 00:04:51.095

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Levi Kissinger Mt. Vernon, IN 8K
2 1 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57
3 3 Timmy Hill House Springs, MO 51
4 9 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 1F
5 4 Gabriel Kirtley K7
6 6 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
7 5 Andrew Allen Paris, TN 25A
8 7 Chris Smith Highland, IL 16
9 8 Mark Cole 81C

Heat 3

10 laps | 00:07:09.929

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25
2 3 Matt Mevert Steelville, IL 22M
3 6 Frankie Wellman Quincy, IL 40W
4 2 Steve Stevenson St. Jacob, MO 1
5 5 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 35
6 7 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82
7 8 Kurt Slinger Wright City, MO 92
8 4 David Wietholder Liberty, IL 05

Heat 4

10 laps | 00:10:49.062

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Josh Harris Utica, KY 22
2 3 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
3 4 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21S
4 5 Tyler Ratajczyk Columbia, IL 12R
5 2 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
6 7 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117
7 8 Shane Wilson Mascoutah, IL 20W
8 6 Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL 22W

Heat 5

10 laps | 00:05:21.495

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18B
2 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
3 4 Michael Bolyard Farina, IL 28
4 5 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1S
5 3 Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO 10X
6 7 Trent Young Crofton, KY 10Y
7 8 Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 52
8 6 Joe Dresch Brighton, IL 5
DNS Zack Bunning Decatur, IL 111

Heat 6

10 laps | 00:06:16.505

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2H
2 4 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D
3 2 Payton Harlow Knoxville, TN 155
4 5 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
5 9 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12L
6 7 Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 0
7 6 Jeremy Nichols Lovington, IL X
8 8 John Rathgeber Fulton, MO 13R
DNS Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A

Heat 7

10 laps | 00:04:39.514

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Tim Nash 7N
2 4 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL K19
3 3 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
4 5 Mike Savage M1
5 6 Kyle Byerline Dawson, IL 11B
6 7 Dave Baldwin Perrysville, IN 6B
7 8 Parker Williams Jr Brighton, IL 7J
DQ 1 Rick Stevenson O’fallon, MO 77

Heat 8

10 laps | 00:04:45.109

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO 01W
2 1 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 18
3 3 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3JL
4 5 Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 59R
5 7 Dustin Bruce Bloomington, IN 327
6 2 Hunter Wilbanks Lakeland, TN 10W
7 6 Josh Newman Fulton, MO 40
DNS Christopher Cole Evansville, IN 78

Qualifying 1

00:04:33

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 18 Kenny Wallace St. Louis, MO 36 16.460
2 13 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57 16.558
3 6 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25 16.606
4 8 Josh Harris Utica, KY 22 16.633
5 23 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 11 16.649
6 11 Levi Kissinger Mt. Vernon, IN 8K 16.696
7 7 Steve Stevenson St. Jacob, MO 1 16.704
8 14 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12 16.707
9 25 Scott Weber Festus, MO 4J 16.732
10 17 Timmy Hill House Springs, MO 51 16.733
11 12 Matt Mevert Steelville, IL 22M 16.743
12 5 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H 16.744
13 15 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 14C 16.758
14 16 Gabriel Kirtley K7 16.772
15 32 David Wietholder Liberty, IL 05 16.818
16 26 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21S 16.873
17 27 John Clippinger Evansville, IN 16JC 16.928
18 31 Andrew Allen Paris, TN 25A 16.952
19 29 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 35 16.965
20 2 Tyler Ratajczyk Columbia, IL 12R 17.001
21 33 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128 17.081
22 19 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z 17.099
23 1 Frankie Wellman Quincy, IL 40W 17.140
24 9 Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL 22W 17.300
25 30 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A 17.308
26 24 Chris Smith Highland, IL 16 17.367
27 3 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 17.585
28 20 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117 17.622
29 21 Jared Thomas Edinburg, IL 43 17.646
30 34 Mark Cole 81C 17.731
31 4 Kurt Slinger Wright City, MO 92 17.923
32 10 Shane Wilson Mascoutah, IL 20W 18.766
33 22 Ricky Smith Alton, IL 61S 30.303
34 28 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 1F 40.404

Qualifying 2

00:13:30

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 9 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 16.358
2 11 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2H 16.464
3 29 Rick Stevenson O’fallon, MO 77 16.470
4 33 Tait Davenport Benton, KY 18 16.505
5 10 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18B 16.643
6 2 Payton Harlow Knoxville, TN 155 16.659
7 4 Tim Nash 7N 16.689
8 14 Hunter Wilbanks Lakeland, TN 10W 16.732
9 21 Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO 10X 16.796
10 20 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A 16.796
11 26 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L 16.828
12 22 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3JL 16.886
13 32 Michael Bolyard Farina, IL 28 16.905
14 27 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D 16.922
15 5 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL K19 16.947
16 28 Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO 01W 17.026
17 19 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1S 17.083
18 23 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45 17.083
19 1 Mike Savage M1 17.086
20 3 Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 59R 17.129
21 6 Joe Dresch Brighton, IL 5 17.133
22 8 Jeremy Nichols Lovington, IL X 17.165
23 31 Kyle Byerline Dawson, IL 11B 17.177
24 34 Josh Newman Fulton, MO 40 17.232
25 17 Trent Young Crofton, KY 10Y 17.320
26 12 Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 0 17.468
27 18 Dave Baldwin Perrysville, IN 6B 17.606
28 16 Dustin Bruce Bloomington, IN 327 17.626
29 25 Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 52 18.031
30 15 John Rathgeber Fulton, MO 13R 18.249
31 30 Parker Williams Jr Brighton, IL 7J 19.529
32 7 Christopher Cole Evansville, IN 78 22.003
33 13 Zack Bunning Decatur, IL 111 22.362
34 24 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12L 23.196
