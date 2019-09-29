Three Feature Winners Celebrate Before Rain Hit At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) In upwards of 100 cars were pitside for the Brandt Season Finale presented by Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy. It was a busy night and unfortunately, Mother Nature showed up with some rain to claim the final three features.

Dennis Vander Meersch came into the night second in points, 22 behind Scott Landers who has led for much of the season. With ten cars starting the feature, Landers locked up the championship by just starting the feature. The race itself had Vander Meersch blistering the topside of the track with wicked fast laps. Vander Meersch claimed the cup trophy for the feature win, while Landers claimed his first ever point championship. Tommy Duncan, Randy Huffman, Landers, and Blake Reid rounded out the top five in the feature race.

The Archers Alley Street Stocks again had a great field of cars show up for the final night of the year. Jaret Duff impressed early, leading the first 11 laps of the main event. Veteran Darrell Dick was able to sneak by on lap 12 after Duff jumped the cushion following a restart. On the final lap, Jeff Reed, Jr. was able to edge Duff by 1.5 eyelashes for second. For Dick, it was his second feature win at Macon this season. Dick solidified the second position in the standings, while Terry Reed claimed the championship. In the race, Dick, Reed, and Duff were followed by Tommy Pickering, and Andy Zahnd.

The wildest race of the three features was in the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mod class. It was a tale of two races. The battle for the front half of the 22 car field and the battle for the second half of the field. The first seven or eight guys were flying around the top of the track, while the back half of the field were in a much slower battle for position. That created issues for the leaders as they caught the back half of the field. Point champion, Tim Hancock, was leading the field with Rob Timmons closely behind. As the two caught traffic, Timmons went low when Hancock went high. As they crossed the line, Timmons took the top spot. Seconds later, the yellow flew. Back to green, Hancock, tried to return the favor by passing Timmons in traffic. Unfortunately, Hancock ran out of room, clipping the right rear of Timmons car, ending his night. At the checkered, Timmons picked up his third feature win of the year, while Hancock claimed the championship. Following Timmons in the feature rundown were Billy Knebel, Jeff Watts, Tim Hancock, Jr., and Brady Lynch.

Just before the features began, a pair of powder puff races for the ladies were held. In the Hornet race, Paige Eskew claimed the victory. In the Street Stocks, Austin Harbin took the victory.

Unfortunately, rainfall hit with three laps complete in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified feature. That race, as well as the Micros By Bailey Chassis and the Hornets were not completed. Information on the status of those events and what procedure will be used will be announced early in the upcoming week.

Macon Speedway officials would like to thank everyone who helped make the 2019 season a huge success. Car counts were up, racing was great, and we can’t thank the drivers enough for that. The fans got to see a great show night in and night out. Also, big thanks to the businesses who supported the speedway throughout the year.

