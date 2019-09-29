Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Gateway Int'l Raceway --> WWT Raceway at Gateway – NHRA Elimination Round Updates

WWT Raceway at Gateway – NHRA Elimination Round Updates

Again large crowds have come to watch NHRA Eliminations at WWT Raceway / Gateway.

Funny Car

1st Round

Jim Campbell who qualified 15th place this weekend pulled off a big upset beating Matt Hagen. Both cars had troubles running down the track but it was Campbell who was able squeeze out the win.

The John Force Team of John Force and Robert Hight had no troubles and easily advanced to the next round.

Tim Wilkerson who blew up his car in the final round of weekend qualifying Saturday, was able right the ship with low round ET of the round 3.915 at 325.14 mph.

 

 

Top Fuel

1st Round

The upset of the round was Pat Dakin 3.793 ET at 327.27 mph, beating Brittney Force 3.802 ET at 294.31 mph. Currently Brittney is second overall for the season points championship and will have wait and hope her top competitors also have bad days.

Antron Brown had a rough weekend at WWT Raceway. Currently in fourth in points in the season countdown. He qualified 11th and lost in the first round to Leas Prictchett.

Mike Salinas, the weekend’s top qualifier in Top Fuel advanced with a win over Cameron Ferre.

Other winners include Steve and Bill Torrence. Austin Prock

LANE DRIVER RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH
Left Antron Brown 0.052 0.85 2.375 4.074 126.71 6.001 116.41
Right Leah Pritchett WIN 0.064 0.867 2.154 3.03 290.26 3.764 326.87
LANE DRIVER RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH
Left Scott Palmer
Right Steve Torrence WIN 0.07 0.838 2.127 3.008 287.66 3.746 325.77
LANE DRIVER RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH
Left Cameron Ferre 0.056 0.892 2.264 3.214 267.53 4.011 300.66
Right Mike Salinas WIN 0.071 0.837 2.122 2.998 289.51 3.733 328.7
LANE DRIVER RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH
Left Kyle Wurtzel 0.079 0.863 2.189 3.097 277.32 3.908 274.22
Right Billy Torrence WIN 0.084 0.852 2.157 3.051 285.53 3.793 326.08
LANE DRIVER RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH
Left T.J. Zizzo 0.056 0.855 2.151 3.035 285.47 3.769 329.75
Right Austin Prock WIN 0.047 0.844 2.129 3.008 289.63 3.744 326
LANE DRIVER RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH
Left Pat Dakin WIN 0.05 0.886 2.17 3.054 287.11 3.793 327.27
Right Brittany Force 0.078 0.849 2.142 3.035 284.45 3.802 294.31
LANE DRIVER RT 60 FT 330 FT 660 FT 660 FT MPH ET MPH
Left Terry McMillen WIN 0.069 0.857 2.148 3.036 285.05 3.781 323.81
Right Clay Millican 0.058 0.865 2.166 3.059 284.51 3.801 326.08
