WWT Raceway at Gateway – NHRA Elimination Round Updates

Again large crowds have come to watch NHRA Eliminations at WWT Raceway / Gateway.

Funny Car

1st Round

Jim Campbell who qualified 15th place this weekend pulled off a big upset beating Matt Hagen. Both cars had troubles running down the track but it was Campbell who was able squeeze out the win.

The John Force Team of John Force and Robert Hight had no troubles and easily advanced to the next round.

Tim Wilkerson who blew up his car in the final round of weekend qualifying Saturday, was able right the ship with low round ET of the round 3.915 at 325.14 mph.

Top Fuel

1st Round

The upset of the round was Pat Dakin 3.793 ET at 327.27 mph, beating Brittney Force 3.802 ET at 294.31 mph. Currently Brittney is second overall for the season points championship and will have wait and hope her top competitors also have bad days.

Antron Brown had a rough weekend at WWT Raceway. Currently in fourth in points in the season countdown. He qualified 11th and lost in the first round to Leas Prictchett.

Mike Salinas, the weekend’s top qualifier in Top Fuel advanced with a win over Cameron Ferre.

Other winners include Steve and Bill Torrence. Austin Prock