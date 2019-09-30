Home --> Open Wheel Modified News --> Katie Garrison Steps Away from Day-to-Day Operations at GRT Race Cars

Katie Garrison Steps Away from Day-to-Day Operations at GRT Race Cars

Katie Garrison

(GREENBRIER, ARKANSAS) Citing health reasons, Katie Garrison – the widow of GRT Race Cars, Inc. founder Joe Garrison – announced today that she will step away from the day-to-day operations at the Greenbrier, Arkansas chassis manufacturer. In fact, today (Monday, September 30) is her final day in the GRT office after thirteen years of playing a pivotal role in the company that builds top quality Dirt Late Model and Open Wheel Modified chassis for customers worldwide. While Katie will be sorely missed at the shop, GRT Race Cars will move forward 100% business as usual – just as Joe would have wanted!

 

“It is extremely hard to leave after being at GRT for thirteen years, but it is in my best interest to step away due to my current fight with brain cancer and to spend as much quality time as possible with our four-year-old daughter Jolie Kate,” explained Katie today. “My doctors don’t want me under any extra stress and since I’m currently undergoing chemo, I just feel like the time is right and I know Joe would 100% support my decision.”

 

“While I’ll still be in an ownership role with GRT, new management will be coming in and details are still being finalized with more information on the transition to be announced soon,” she went on to say. “I just want all of the customers and vendors that I have dealt with throughout the years to know that I appreciate every one of them, that I enjoyed working with them, and that I hope they continue to do business with GRT Race Cars in my absence. We have a really good group of dedicated employees that continue to strive to produce the highest quality race cars available!”

 

To prove that GRT is moving forward business as usual, Katie also wants customers to know that the company is working feverishly on several new items that are on the horizon. More details about the new projects will be released as soon as possible. In addition to building some of the fastest racecars in the country and across the world, GRT also stocks a large amount of racing related products and parts.

 

You can learn more about GRT Race Cars, Inc. and find a dealer near you by visiting their official website located at www.TeamGRT.com. You can also follow them on social media at www.facebook.com/GRTRaceCars and @TeamGRT on Twitter. If you are looking to contact Katie directly, she can be reached by email at katiemc8103@gmail.com or you can follow her journey at www.facebook.com/katiegarrisonsjourney.

 

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

  1. Jeff Lewis
    September 30, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    Very sad, but absolutely needed given her condition. I pray that the chemotherapy does it’s job and eradicates the cancer so she can go back to business as usual in her life.

  2. Pattie Prestidge Frost
    September 30, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    Prayers Katie

