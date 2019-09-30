Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy week arrives, with more sponsors announced

WHEATLAND, Missouri (September 30, 2019) – Lucas Oil Speedway’s biggest week of the season for O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks has arrived with anticipation rising for the 6th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt, which begins Thursday night.

The three-night event – which includes full Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model programs Friday and Saturday – opens Thursday with practice for both divisions and time trials for the Street Stocks. Qualifying heat races are set for Friday along with dashes for the top two finishers in each heat, before the alphabet mains and 50-lap main event on Saturday.

“This is a race that all the Street Stock guys look forward to,” said Toby Ott, Lucas Oil Speedway’s 2019 track champion in the class.

There’s both prestige and big money on the line. Saturday night’s Big Buck 50 feature winner will earn $10,000, plus a free entry (valued at $3,000) into this fall’s Whitetail Trophy Hunt in mid-Missouri.

“We’re grateful to Craig Danuser, owner of Whitetail Trophy Hunt, and all our sponsors for making this race possible,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “Craig had a vision for making this race a big deal for Street Stock drivers and we’re excited to see it get bigger and bigger.”

Other special sponsorships have been added for the race. They include:

TJR Fast Time Bonus: Tony Jackson and Tony Jackson Racing again will provide $500 for the Fast Time Bonus to the driver quickest in time trials on Thursday. Jackson, a veteran Late Model standout, has become a leading builder of Street Stocks through Tony Jackson Racing.

Ray’s Lake Service Hard Charger: James Ray, owner of Ray’s Lake Service in Lake Ozark, will award $500 as the Hard Charger Sponsor for the driver who advances the most positions in the Main Event 50 Lap Feature.

Alamo Arms Non-Qualifier Bonus: Alamo Arms again will award $500 to the first non-qualifier to the race. Alamo Arms, in Montreal, Missouri, is a go-to place for firearms, ammo and reloading supplies. It’s located at the junction of Highways 7 and E. For more information, call (573) 346-9944. This October marks the seventh anniversary of Alamo Arms, which is owned by Tom and Becky Carroll.

“We’ve been race fans all our lives,” Becky Carroll said. “The Big Buck 50 is a biggie. Craig Danuser is like family for us. The whole Big Buck 50 thing is a family event for us. It’s real close to our hearts.”

Ninety-six drivers entered the 2017 Big Buck 50. Last year’s event was cancelled due to poor weather. Here’s a brief history lesson on the Big Buck 50:

(2017) Anglin takes command for $5,000 win

Tony Anglin of Walnut Ridge, Ark., took command with 11 laps remaining and pulled away to capture the $5,000-to-win feature, plus the free entry into the Whitetrail Trophy Hunt. The sixth lead change of the race was decisive as, from there, Anglin pulled away to win by nearly a straightaway over runner-up Derek Brown and third-place Jeremy Russell.

A Feature – 1, Tony Anglin. 2, Derek Brown. 3, Jeremy Russell. 4, Edwin Wells. 5, Brian Schutt. 6, Robert Arnold. 7, Ted Welschmeyer. 8, Dalton Imhoff. 9, Brian Worley. 10, Jason Winkle. 11, Bobby Barnett. 12, Josh Halbrook. 13, Matt Becker. 14, Dalton Garrison. 15, James Flood. 16, Kenny Carroll. 17, Burl Woods. 18, Tim Brown. 19, Kris Lloyd. 20, David Hendrix. 21, Dale Nelson. 22, Jimmy Myers. 23, Brian Parker. 24, Payton Taylor. 25, Toby Ott. 26, Kyle Slader.

(2016) A son’s misfortune sends Tim Brown to victory

Derek Brown’s misfortune was his dad Tim Brown’s path to victory in the Big Buck 50. Derek Brown had a flat tire with six laps remaining, ending his bid for a 10th win of the season at Lucas Oil Speedway. Tim Brown said he hated to see his son eliminated in heartbreaking fashion. “We both wanted that (Whitetail) hunt,” Tim Brown said. Burl Woods of Republic finished second, Robbie Arnold was third and Brian Schutt finished fourth. Tim Brown went on to finish ninth in the Whitetail Trophy Hunt to earn another $2,000.

1. Tim Brown (Stoutland, MO), 2. Burl Woods (Republic, MO), 3. Robby Arnold (Marmaduke, Ar), 4. Brian Schutt (Lebanon, MO), 5. Tony Anglin (Walnut Ridge, AR), 6. Peyton Taylor (Batesville, Ar), 7. Jeremy Russell (Jonesboro, AR), 8. Cole Farmer (Glenwood, Ar), 9. Kenny Carroll (Camdenton, MO), 10. Dale Eaton (St Joseph, MO), 11. Aaron Carr (Judsonia, Ar), 12. Kyle Slader (Muskogee, Ok), 13. James Flood (Crane, Mo), 14. Darrin Crisler (Clever, MO), 15. Dale Nelson (Milan, Tn), 16. Whitney Nunalls (Black Rock, Ar), 17. Clayton Campbell (Otterville, MO), 18. Steve Beach (Eldon, MO), 19. Bobby Bryant (West Plains, Mo), 20. Derek Brown (Stoutland, MO).

(2015) Russell goes from sixth to first

Jeremy Russell topped a stellar field of more than 75 Factory Stocks to score a thrilling win in the Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt. Russell worked his way from his sixth starting spot to hold off repeated challengers to score the emotional win. Kyle Slader started third and hung in the top-three throughout as he settled for runner up honors hot on Russell’s heels. Stoutland’s Tim Brown charged from 18th to third.

1. Jeremy Russell (Jonesboro, AR), 2. Kyle Slader, 3. Timothy Brown (Stoutland, MO), 4. David Hendrix (Laquey, MO), 5. Jared Hays, 6. Tony Anglin (Walnut Ridge, AR), 7. Kenny Carroll (Camdenton, MO), 8. Doug Moore (Brosley, MO), 9. Steve Beach (Eldon, MO), 10. Chip Shaddox (Wheatland, MO), 11. Barry Daniels, 12. Brian Schutt (Lebanon, MO), 13. Toby Ott (Wheatland, MO), 14. Donnie Miller (Houston, Mo), 15. Jimmy Ngo, 16. Matt Brown (Broseley, Mo), 17. Cody Jones (Fort Smith, AR), 18. Burl Woods (Republic, MO), 19. Grayson McKiney (Springfield, MO), 20. Tim Petty (Niangua, MO).

(2014) Schultz grabs inaugural Shootout

After the first night of the inaugural Factory Stock Shootout was rained out, Terry Schultz of Warrensburg took the lead early and picked up the feature win worth $2,500 on the smooth and slick surface. Tony Anglin made a late charge, but came up short and finished second with David Hendrix winding up in third, Greg Dobson fourth and John Clancy fifth.

This year’s Big Buck 50 winner not only will receive the free hunt and go after prize money for their corresponding finish in the hunt (ranging from $15,000 for first to $1,500 for 10th) but will have a chance to receive a spot in next year’s hunt (another $3,000 value). The top 20 finishers also will be eligible for the Show-Me Showdown in 2020, joining the top 20 from the previous four hunts from 2015-18.

Those 100 not only will compete for the regular purse in next year’s Whitetail Trophy Hunt, they will be eligible for an additional $55,000 in prize money.

This year marks the 31st anniversary of the Whitetail Trophy Hunt at Lake of the Ozarks in mid-Missouri with over $4.5 million awarded over the last 30 years. The hunt, set for Nov. 16-18, brings in participants from all over the United States and abroad. Entries are received on a first come, first served basis and limited to a maximum of 230 hunters and this year’s event has been sold out since last December.

Visit Whitetail.net for more info.

Drivers are reminded that entry fee for the Big Buck 50 is $100 if received before October 1 and $125 after. The entry form also includes a complete run down of the rules.

The ULMA Late Models have plenty on the line as well both Friday and Saturday, with full programs including qualifying heat races, B mains and features paying $1,000 and $2,000.

It marks another chance to see the top three in Lucas Oil Speedway Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA points, which came down to the final night of the regular season as eventual champ Johnny Fennewald, Aaron Marrant and Kaeden Cornell battled to the wire.

Marrant will be looking to nail down the Lucas Cattle Company ULMA championship as he enters the weekend 54 points ahead of Cole Henson.

Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt

Weekend Event Schedule

Thursday, October 3

4 p.m. – Gates open

6-9 p.m. – Open practice for Street Stocks and ULMA Late Models

9 p.m. – Street Stocks qualifying time trials

10 p.m.-1 a.m. – “Party in the Pits” in the tech building. The Detour Dance Band will play.

Thursday Admission

Grandstands – FREE

Pit Pass – $25

Friday, October 4

4 p.m. – Gates open

6:30 p.m. – Hot laps

7:05 p.m. – Racing begins. 10-lap heat races for Street Stocks, plus a full program for Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models.

Friday admission

Adults (16 and over) $15

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $12

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $35

Pit Pass $35

Saturday, October 5

4 p.m. – Gates open

6:30 – Hot laps

7:05 – Racing begins. Last-chance races for Street Stocks before the 50-Lap, $10,000 to win main event. Warsaw Auto, Marine & RV ULMA Late Models with a full show with $2,000 going to the feature winner.

Saturday admission

Adults (16 and over) $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $17

Youth (6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $50

Pit Pass $40

For questions about tickets or camping for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com