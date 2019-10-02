Championship Night is Setup for a “Throwdown” at Lebanon I-44 Speedway

This Saturday night, the Graven’s Ram Throwdown will bring the season to a close at Lebanon I-44 Speedway. All five weekly racing divisions will be in the house racing hard to be crowned the 2019 Track Champions. Also, the Ozark’s Asphalt Late Model Series will also be on hand for the first time since July 3rd. The Graven’s BBQ Throwdown is also this Saturday and they will be selling discounted tickets to the races that afternoon. After you grab some BBQ, take the party over to Lebanon I-44 Speedway and cap off the night with some Saturday night short track racing action! Also, this Friday night is the Lebanon Hornets Vs. Camdenton Lakers football game. Any student from the winning school will be able to attend Saturday night’s races absolutely free with their school I.D.! Take advantage of these great deals and finish your summer off with a bang!

The inaugural Show-Me Roval event will kick off the afternoon at 3:00PM. The drivers will run the newly configured road course for two hours. That will be roughly 200 laps of racing action in a sort of run-whatcha-brung race for $1,444 to win. This will be very exciting with a lot on the line! Be sure to get there early and grab your seat!

The Hornet division Championship will come down to the wire between the brothers, Chris and Jeffery Albright. Younger brother, Chris Albright, has two wins on the season and is entering the final night with the advantage over big brother Jeffery who has one win. Mason Mundy is hot off his first win of the 2019 season and is looking to go back to back while Nicholas Bradshaw is hunting his first feature win after leading some laps a few weeks ago.

The Street Stock division had a huge shake-up a couple of weeks ago when Matt Pilant blew an engine in the feature handing the Championship lead over to Trevor Icenhower with only one-night left. Will Pilant be able to rebound and re-claim the Championship, or will Icenhower hold on for his first Street Stock Championship?

The Big 10 Late Model Championship is our closest Championship battle with Jimmy Fohn and Justin Blake only separated by four points. Last race, Fohn and Blake made major contact stirring up some bad blood between the two entering the final night of racing. Several drivers are extra-motivated to steal the win away Saturday night like Dylan Bates who has two feature wins this year, or Rookie of the Year contenders, Justin Rice and Devon Russell. The veteran JC Newell has had good speed as of late is looking to battle his way to the front along with Nick Cherry who is third in the Championship standings. Anybody could win this race from anywhere Saturday night; this will be the race to watch!

The fan favorite open wheel modified division will bring the crowd to their feet Saturday night as Richard Lewis looks to hold his 25-point lead over Brian Brown to claim the 2019 Track Championship. Brown has momentum after his win last race, but Richard Lewis had serious speed and wants to finish the year on top. Michael Juergensen sits third in the standings is looking to get his first win of 2019. Brian Lewis, Chris Nichols, Jeff Albright Jr., and the 3-time 2019 feature winner, Ricky Icenhower, all have something to prove as well with one race remaining this season.

Finally, the Ozark’s Asphalt Late Model Series will take to the track. Two Championships will be decided in this race. The weekly Pro Late Model Championship and the Ozark’s Asphalt Late Model Championship. Brennon Willard enters the night with the point lead in the weekly series with a six-point lead over Terry Limberopolous. Tony Jackson Jr. has a 15-point lead over Indiana’s Cole Williams in the Ozark’s Asphalt Late Model Series. These two will be battling hard to claim the final Victory of the season. Rookie of the Year point leader, Dylan Bates, is looking to do the same and claim his first Pro Late Model win, but with the likes of Tim Swearengin, Steve Holt, Terry Limberopolus, and Jimmy Vanzandt, that will be no easy feat. Ryu Taggart, from Okinawa Japan, has matched his career best finish of second place this year, but is looking to finish one spot higher and claim his first Pro Late Model win. Out-of-towners, Jake Piel, Joe Ross, Ron Hartford, and Terry Smith will all be up on the wheel fighting for the top spot to shake things up even more. A special 50-lap “throwdown”, sponsored by Graven’s Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, will give the drivers plenty of time to provide you with edge of your seat excitement for $1,000.

The gates will open at 3:00PM for the Show-Me Roval. Weekly racing division hot laps will follow, with the night program kicking off at 6:30PM. Grandstand tickets are just $12 for adults and Tier Parking is $15 as well as discounted tickets for Veterans, seniors, and juniors. As always, kids 12 and under are free! For more information, visit our website at i44speedway.net of find us on Facebook at Lebanon I-44 Speedway!

By Dylan Bates