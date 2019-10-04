Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> B-Mod Bash with back to back $3K to win features on Friday & Saturday October 18th & 19th at Tri-City Speedway!

The 5th Annual Willie’s Tires B-Mod Bash double header is coming up on Thursday, Friday & Saturday, October 17-19. The B-Modifieds will battle for a $3,000-to-win payout both Friday & Saturday.  The event will kick off on Thursday, Oct 17th with open practice for all classes.  There will be a complete program each night on Friday & Saturday.

Saturday, October 19th during the day, Tri-City Speedway will host its annual Trunk or Treat for  kids in the pits with the drivers starting at 2:00.  This event is free to attend for all adults and kids.  Drivers will decorate their pit area and hand out candy and goodies.  At 3:30 we will sweep the midway to let the general public re-enter at 5:00 for Saturday night’s program.

This year’s new race format will consist each night of hot laps, A/B qualifying, heats, two B-Mains where the top 7 transfer to the A, two C-Mains where the top 4 transfer to the back of the B’s.  Heat winners will transfer to the A-Main with a redraw on the front chute each night. Saturday’s program will also include a B-Modified Non Qualifier’s race with a starting field of 24 drivers paying $500-to-win, $100 to start. Full details below.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Oct 17/18/19
Tri-City Speedway
Granite City, IL

 

RULES
B-Modifieds – (Rules – NOT UMP Sanctioned)
Tri City Track Rules – Rules are on the web site:
www.tricityspeedway.net
For questions on rules please call Kevin Gundaker 636-795-0052
Pre-Tech will be done each day at 3:00 (Mandatory to pill draw)
Crate Rules – UMP
Modifieds – UMP
600cc Outlaw Winged Micros – POWRI Rules

Fuel/Tires/Part Truck – Will be available at the track

Special Awards
Overall Fast Time Award Each Night – $100/Big Check
Crew Chief of the Race – $100 Trophy/Big Check

Best Appearing Car – $100/Big Check

Best Slide Job  – $100/Big Check
Hard Luck Award – $100
Hard Charger Award – each night $100 -Sponsored by “The Spook” Larry Cunningham
(Receives $100/Trophy/Big Check)

Entry Fee
B-Modifieds $50 each night
B-Modified Tow Money each night $50
(except Saturday for Drivers entered in the Non Qualifier’s race)
NO Entry Fee – Crates/Modifieds/Micros

THURSDAY, OCT 17
Open Practice

TIMES

5:00 Pits Open
5:00 Grandstands (FREE to watch)
6:30 Practice (All classes welcome)
9:00 Practice Ends

FRIDAY, OCT 18, 2019
Night #1 – B Mod Bash

DIVISIONS
B-Modifieds $3,000
Crate Late Models $600
Winged Micros $500

TIMES
12:00 Pits Open
5:00 Grandstands Open
6:00 Drivers Meeting
6:30 Pill Draw Closes
6:30 Hot laps
7:00 A/B Qualifying
7:30 Racing

PRICES
General Admission
Adults – $18
Kids 12 & Under – FREE

Pits
Adults $35
Kids Pit Pass $15 (ages 12 & under

SATURDAY, OCT 19, 2019
Night #2 – B Mod Bash

DIVISIONS
B-Modifieds $3,000
Modifieds $700
Winged Micros $500
 

TIMES (Early Start Times)
2:00 Trunk or Treat in the Pits (FREE to Trunk or Treat)
12:00 Pit Gates Open
5:00 Grandstands Open
5:00 Driver’s Meeting
5:30 Pill Draw Closes
5:30 Hot laps (early start times)
6:00 A/B Qualifying
6:30 Racing

PRICES
General Admission
Adults – $18
Kids 12 & Under – FREE

Pits
Adults $35
Kids Pit Pass $15 (ages 12 & under

Host Hotel – Tri City Discount

Best Western Plus

Granite City, IL

618-512-1313
Mention Tri-City Speedway when booking for discount rate
(Exit #6 – Located 2 miles from the racetrack)

FREE Camping (NO Hookups)
FREE Parking

Fire Pits are allowed (must be contained)
Animals are allowed (must be on a leash)

Restaurant Discount
++ 20% off bill at Denny’s right next to hotel when mentioning Tri-City

For more information on the event, visit www.triccityspeedway.net,

or call 636-448-9111.

 

Entry Fee $50 @ night
Bmod Bash Purse
(Friday/Saturday)
Pay ($3000/$200)
1 3000
2 1500
3 700
4 450
5 400
6 350
7 320
8 310
9 300
10 290
11 280
12 270
13 265
14 260
15 255
16 250
17 245
18 240
19 235
20 230
21 225
22 220
23 200 Fast Time Prov
24 200 TCS Point Prov
10995

 

