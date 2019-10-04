B-Mod Bash with back to back $3K to win features on Friday & Saturday October 18th & 19th at Tri-City Speedway!

The 5th Annual Willie’s Tires B-Mod Bash double header is coming up on Thursday, Friday & Saturday, October 17-19. The B-Modifieds will battle for a $3,000-to-win payout both Friday & Saturday. The event will kick off on Thursday, Oct 17th with open practice for all classes. There will be a complete program each night on Friday & Saturday.
Saturday, October 19th during the day, Tri-City Speedway will host its annual Trunk or Treat for kids in the pits with the drivers starting at 2:00. This event is free to attend for all adults and kids. Drivers will decorate their pit area and hand out candy and goodies. At 3:30 we will sweep the midway to let the general public re-enter at 5:00 for Saturday night’s program.
This year’s new race format will consist each night of hot laps, A/B qualifying, heats, two B-Mains where the top 7 transfer to the A, two C-Mains where the top 4 transfer to the back of the B’s. Heat winners will transfer to the A-Main with a redraw on the front chute each night. Saturday’s program will also include a B-Modified Non Qualifier’s race with a starting field of 24 drivers paying $500-to-win, $100 to start. Full details below.
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Oct 17/18/19
Tri-City Speedway
Granite City, IL
RULES
B-Modifieds – (Rules – NOT UMP Sanctioned)
Tri City Track Rules – Rules are on the web site:
www.tricityspeedway.net
For questions on rules please call Kevin Gundaker 636-795-0052
Pre-Tech will be done each day at 3:00 (Mandatory to pill draw)
Crate Rules – UMP
Modifieds – UMP
600cc Outlaw Winged Micros – POWRI Rules
Fuel/Tires/Part Truck – Will be available at the track
Special Awards
Overall Fast Time Award Each Night – $100/Big Check
Crew Chief of the Race – $100 Trophy/Big Check
Best Appearing Car – $100/Big Check
Best Slide Job – $100/Big Check
Hard Luck Award – $100
Hard Charger Award – each night $100 -Sponsored by “The Spook” Larry Cunningham
(Receives $100/Trophy/Big Check)
Entry Fee
B-Modifieds $50 each night
B-Modified Tow Money each night $50
(except Saturday for Drivers entered in the Non Qualifier’s race)
NO Entry Fee – Crates/Modifieds/Micros
THURSDAY, OCT 17
Open Practice
TIMES
5:00 Pits Open
5:00 Grandstands (FREE to watch)
6:30 Practice (All classes welcome)
9:00 Practice Ends
FRIDAY, OCT 18, 2019
Night #1 – B Mod Bash
DIVISIONS
B-Modifieds $3,000
Crate Late Models $600
Winged Micros $500
TIMES
12:00 Pits Open
5:00 Grandstands Open
6:00 Drivers Meeting
6:30 Pill Draw Closes
6:30 Hot laps
7:00 A/B Qualifying
7:30 Racing
PRICES
General Admission
Adults – $18
Kids 12 & Under – FREE
Pits
Adults $35
Kids Pit Pass $15 (ages 12 & under
SATURDAY, OCT 19, 2019
Night #2 – B Mod Bash
DIVISIONS
B-Modifieds $3,000
Modifieds $700
Winged Micros $500
TIMES (Early Start Times)
2:00 Trunk or Treat in the Pits (FREE to Trunk or Treat)
12:00 Pit Gates Open
5:00 Grandstands Open
5:00 Driver’s Meeting
5:30 Pill Draw Closes
5:30 Hot laps (early start times)
6:00 A/B Qualifying
6:30 Racing
PRICES
General Admission
Adults – $18
Kids 12 & Under – FREE
Pits
Adults $35
Kids Pit Pass $15 (ages 12 & under
Host Hotel – Tri City Discount
Best Western Plus
Granite City, IL
618-512-1313
Mention Tri-City Speedway when booking for discount rate
(Exit #6 – Located 2 miles from the racetrack)
FREE Camping (NO Hookups)
FREE Parking
Fire Pits are allowed (must be contained)
Animals are allowed (must be on a leash)
Restaurant Discount
++ 20% off bill at Denny’s right next to hotel when mentioning Tri-City
For more information on the event, visit www.triccityspeedway.net,
or call 636-448-9111.
|Entry Fee $50 @ night
|Bmod Bash Purse
|(Friday/Saturday)
|Pay ($3000/$200)
|1
|3000
|2
|1500
|3
|700
|4
|450
|5
|400
|6
|350
|7
|320
|8
|310
|9
|300
|10
|290
|11
|280
|12
|270
|13
|265
|14
|260
|15
|255
|16
|250
|17
|245
|18
|240
|19
|235
|20
|230
|21
|225
|22
|220
|23
|200
|Fast Time Prov
|24
|200
|TCS Point Prov
|10995
