Hendrix sets fast time as Big Buck 50 gets underway at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (October 3, 2019) – With a record 107 Street Stock entries, the 6th annual Whitetail Trophy Hunt Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt got underway Thursday night at Lucas Oil Speedway with time trials.

David Hendrix of Waynesville, the 2018 Lucas Oil Speedway track champion, had the night’s fast time with a lap of 17.926 seconds. The only driver to post a time under 18 seconds, Hendrix will start on the pole in the first of eight qualifying heat races on Friday night.

Hendrix also earned the TJR Fast Time Bonus, $500 from Tony Jackson and Tony Jackson Racing for the driver quickest in time trials. Jackson, a veteran Late Model standout, has become a leading builder of Street Stocks through Tony Jackson Racing.

Aaron Poe of Knob Noster had the second-fasted time both in Group A and overall, at 18.266 seconds. Mark Simon of Buffalo was third in Group A (18.306) and Kevin Salter of Batesville, Arkansas (18.427) was fourth in the group.

Kris Lloyd of Peach Orchard, Arkansas paced Group B with a lap of 18.244 seconds to edge out Kyle Slader of Muskogee, Oklahoma (18.338). Another Muskogee driver, Dale Richardson, was third in Group B (18.462) and Dylan Davlin of Shady Point, Oklahoma was fourth (18.487).

Those eight drivers will start on the pole for the heat races when action for the Street Stock division continues on Friday night. The top two finishers in each heat will lock themselves into Saturday’s $10,000-to-win feature and advance to “dashes” on Friday to set the running order of the top 16.

Full Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model programs also are set for Friday and Saturday, with feature winners collecting $1,000 and $2,000. Alphabet mains will round out the Street Stocks feature field before the 50-lap main event on Saturday.

In addition to earning $10,000, the Big Buck 50 winner will receive a free entry (valued at $3,000) into this fall’s Whitetail Trophy Hunt in mid-Missouri. Visit whitetail.net for more info on the hunt, which has given away more than $4 million in cash and prizes over the last 30 years.

Lucas Oil Speedway results (Thursday, October 3, 2019)

6th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt

O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks Time Trials

Group A

54H-David Hendrix, 00:17.926[42]; 2. 45-Aaron Poe, 00:18.266[45]; 3. 1P-Mark Simon, 00:18.306[9]; 4. 23-Kevin Salter, 00:18.427[27]; 5. 9-Carmon Vincent, 00:18.448[13]; 6. 11-Richie Tosh, 00:18.514[20]; 7. 26-Gean Davlin, 00:18.540[1]; 8. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer, 00:18.575[3]; 9. 10-Marc Carter, 00:18.671[4]; 10. 11B-Derek Brown, 00:18.707[43]; 11. 35-Johnny Coats, 00:18.730[8]; 12. 35Z-Zach Zeugin, 00:18.734[37]; 13. 30-Burl Woods, 00:18.760[2]; 14. 888-Justin Russell, 00:18.778[41]; 15. 27B-Terry Schultz, 00:18.827[32]; 16. 40-Taylor Carver, 00:18.848[52]; 17. 27OTT-Toby Ott, 00:18.872[11]; 18. 10B-Steve Beach, 00:18.989[25]; 19. 30C-Clayton Campbell, 00:19.023[46]; 20. 27-Bob Barnett, 00:19.052[15]; 21. 69-Brian Brown, 00:19.115[23]; 22. 68W-Dean Wille, 00:19.135[18]; 23. 0-Ethan Lamons, 00:19.145[21]; 24. 0UF-Wayne Brooks, 00:19.148[44]; 25. 94-Kenny Carroll, 00:19.170[14]; 26. 12-Justin Jarrett, 00:19.186[12]; 27. 60-Jimmy Ngo, 00:19.208[6]; 28. 28K-Lewis Jackson, 00:19.369[33]; 29. 166-Tyler Worley, 00:19.379[26]; 30. 7W-Shawn Whitman, 00:19.380[5]; 31. 38-Jessie Shearin, 00:19.380[48]; 32. 76-Travis Goodman, 00:19.404[35]; 33. 409-Joe Miller, 00:19.514[24]; 34. 05B-Dale Berry, 00:19.515[31]; 35. 8V-Cody Vail, 00:19.547[16]; 36. 11G-Brad Gideon, 00:19.554[47]; 37. 1X-Mitchell Mourot, 00:19.558[17]; 38. 67X-Jerry Brown, 00:19.597[30]; 39. 99W-Cody Lowe, 00:19.630[22]; 40. 71K-Karl Lehmann, 00:19.652[34]; 41. 18X-Blake Schmidt, 00:19.665[53]; 42. 27D-Derek Henson, 00:19.698[38]; 43. 2M-Angel Munoz, 00:19.711[54]; 44. 66-Jason Thurman, 00:19.757[39]; 45. 4B-Marshall Berry, 00:19.805[7]; 46. 98-Jeff Whitehead, 00:19.859[49]; 47. 25J-Josh Daniels, 00:19.897[51]; 48. 3-Dale Douty, 00:19.973[10]; 49. 39-Robert Southerland, 00:19.999[19]; 50. 5E-Ethan Mullins, 00:20.120[29]; 51. 7M-Scott Johnson, 00:20.148[40]; 52. 43-Kevin Koontz, 00:20.654[28]; 53. 54-Brandon Hays, 00:21.144[50]; (DNS) 7-Brandon Dunham, 00:21.144

Group B

1L-Kris Lloyd, 00:18.244[17]; 2. 4-Kyle Slader, 00:18.338[23]; 3. 327-Dale Richardson, 00:18.462[21]; 4. 26D-Dylan Davlin, 00:18.487[40]; 5. 1A-Tony Anglin, 00:18.488[34]; 6. 525-Heath Philpot, 00:18.613[19]; 7. 01-Peyton Taylor, 00:18.614[52]; 8. 60K-Chuck Knight, 00:18.648[2]; 9. 5H-Eric Hammons, 00:18.796[30]; 10. 35XXX-John Kelly, 00:18.798[13]; 11. 1KEG-Jeremy Russell, 00:18.807[46]; 12. 04-Cody Frazon, 00:18.816[32]; 13. 5-Austin Vincent, 00:18.818[47]; 14. 2-Johnny Fennewald, 00:18.862[44]; 15. 1N-Dale Nelson, 00:18.897[48]; 16. 251-Brian Schutt, 00:18.909[33]; 17. 73-Francisco Escamila, 00:19.010[22]; 18. 111-Tim Brown, 00:19.014[15]; 19. 99X-Dalton Garrison, 00:19.019[4]; 20. 04B-Brian Worley, 00:19.028[50]; 21. 15X-H Palmer, 00:19.080[42]; 22. 3D-Dan Daniels, 00:19.089[14]; 23. 70-Bobby Bryant, 00:19.139[7]; 24. 19S-Mike Striegel, 00:19.263[49]; 25. 10P-Brian Parker, 00:19.273[51]; 26. 12V-Nathan Vaughn, 00:19.286[3]; 27. 56-Mark Davis, 00:19.383[9]; 28. 67I-Devin Irvin, 00:19.418[1]; 29. 93D-Josh Dugan, 00:19.469[37]; 30. 7B-Brett Wood, 00:19.508[41]; 31. 9X-Carl Murphy, 00:19.523[45]; 32. 40M-Jeff Metcalf, 00:19.543[8]; 33. 7L-Ray Phipps, 00:19.565[10]; 34. 89-Mark Mullins, 00:19.582[36]; 35. 7C-Collin Parmer, 00:19.650[25]; 36. 16-Patrick Kay, 00:19.663[43]; 37. 10-4-Billy Wheeler, 00:19.724[31]; 38. 19-Kenny Shelton, 00:19.733[6]; 39. 14-Larry Ferris, 00:19.750[38]; 40. 2649-Brian Williams, 00:19.755[12]; 41. 78-Marlin Cathey, 00:19.780[24]; 42. 7X-John Scott, 00:19.875[5]; 43. 10-T-Matthew Seaman, 00:19.998[27]; 44. 44S-Steve Scott, 00:20.195[35]; 45. 22-Joey Holdren II, 00:20.293[20]; 46. 20M-Michael Mullins, 00:20.332[39]; 47. 7K-Kyle Hamby, 00:20.379[29]; 48. 81H-Matthew Harp, 00:20.668[16]; 49. 69B-Tony Bowman, 00:21.400[26]; 50. 54LM-David Higgins, 00:21.700[28]; (DNS) 46-Tony Wyatt, ; (DNS) 3K-Mike Koch, ; (DNS) 1G-Nick Gibson

Friday’s schedule

4 p.m. – Gates open

6:30 p.m. – Hot laps

7:05 p.m. – Racing begins. 10-lap heat races for Street Stocks, plus a full program for Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models.

Friday admission

Adults (16 and over) $15

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $12

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $35

Pit Pass $35

Saturday’s schedule

4 p.m. – Gates open

6:30 – Hot laps

7:05 – Racing begins. Last-chance races for Street Stocks before the 50-Lap, $10,000 to win main event. Warsaw Auto, Marine & RV ULMA Late Models with a full show with $2,000 going to the feature winner.

Saturday admission

Adults (16 and over) $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $17

Youth (6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $50

Pit Pass $40

