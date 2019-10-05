Hendrix, Taylor earn front-row starting spots for Big Buck 50 finale at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (October 4, 2019) – The stage is set for Saturday night’s big finale of the 6th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt at Lucas Oil Speedway.

David Hendrix and Peyton Taylor will start on the front row of the 50-lap main event, which will pay $10,000 to the winner plus a free entry, valued at $3,000, into this fall’s prestigious Whitetail Trophy Hunt in central Missouri.

Hendrix and Taylor won their qualifying heat races and then finished 1-2 in the “dash” involving the eight heat-race winners on Friday night. Hendrix started on the pole and wound up .358 seconds ahead of Taylor, of Batesville, Arkansas, who started fifth.

Earlier in the evening, Hendrix received the $500 Fast Time Bonus courtesy of Tony Jackson Racecars.

Kris Lloyd of Peach Orchard, Arkansas, wound up third and Derek Brown of Stoutland was fourth.

The second dash, involving second-place finishers in the heats, saw Richie Tosh of Salado, Arkansas, advance from a fourth-starting spot to win by 3.37 seconds over Dale Richardson. Those two will start ninth and 10th in the Big Buck 50 feature.

Tony Anglin, winner of the last Big Buck 50 in 2017, will start 12th in the feature after his fourth-place finish in Dash 2.

Big Buck 50 Feature lineup (top 16 locked in)

Row 1 – David Hendrix, Peyton Taylor

Row 2 – Kris Lloyd, Derek Brown

Row 3 – Tim Brown, Kevin Salter

Row 4 – Mark Simon, Chuck Knight

Row 5 – Richie Tosh, Dale Richardson

Row 6 – Dylan Davlin, Tony Anglin

Row 7 – Johnny Coats, Ted Welschmeyer

Row 8 – Heath Philpot, Marc Carter

Ferris captures ULMA Late Model win: Larry Ferris took over the lead with eight laps to go and went on to victory in the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA feature on Friday, taking home $1,000. The ULMA Late Models will have another full program on Saturday night with $2,000 going to the winner.

Ferris rallied from a 10th-starting position and finished 1.09 seconds in front of fellow Nevada, Missouri, driver Johnny Fennewald who roared from 17th to second. Todd McCoin of Barnett was third.

“I knew I had a good car at the start of the race,” Ferris said. “We just kept picking them off one by one and got kind of bogged up in the middle of the race and we had that yellow. It was just what I needed.”

The race opened up when the front three – Dylan Hoover, Todd Shute and Kaeden Cornell – were waging a battle for the lead after a lap 16 restart when, after Cornell went from third to first, they got together in turn four. That brought out a caution and ended the night for each of them.

“It’s been a while, especially over here. Those guys are pretty good,” Ferris said when asked if he’d seen a situation like what happened ahead of him. “It usually doesn’t happen like that.”

Lucas Cattle Company ULMA points leader Aaron Marrant started 21st, but rallied to finish sixth. He began the night 54 points in front of Henson who wound up 18th.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05 Saturday. The Street Stocks will have “alphabet” mains to round out the field for the main event, giving drivers an opportunity for drivers having trouble the first two nights to work their way into the B-main for a shot at earning a spot in the main event.

Lucas Oil Speedway results (Friday, October 4, 2019)

6th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt

O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks

Dash 1 (10 Laps): 1. 54H-David Hendrix, 05:28.783[1]; 2. 01-Peyton Taylor, 05:29.141[5]; 3. 1L-Kris Lloyd, 05:30.466[2]; 4. 11B-Derek Brown, 05:32.141[7]; 5. 111-Tim Brown, 05:32.434[8]; 6. 23-Kevin Salter, 05:35.388[4]; 7. 1D-Mark Simon, 05:35.577[3]; 8. 60K-Chuck Knight, 05:36.403[6]

Dash 2 (10 Laps): 1. 11-Richie Tosh, 03:42.164[4]; 2. 327-Dale Richardson, 03:45.538[1]; 3. 26D-Dylan Davlin, 03:45.838[2]; 4. 1G-Tony Anglin, 03:46.687[3]; 5. 35-Johnny Coats, 03:47.544[8]; 6. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer, 03:48.253[5]; 7. 525-Heath Philpot, 03:48.529[6]; 8. 10-Marc Carter, 03:49.610[7]

Heat 1 (14 Laps): 1. 54H-David Hendrix, 07:47.940[1]; 2. 10-Marc Carter, 07:48.596[3]; 3. 27OTT-Toby Ott, 07:50.728[5]; 4. 9-Carmon Vincent, 07:51.675[2]; 5. 69-Brian Brown, 07:51.781[6]; 6. 94-Kenny Carroll, 07:52.925[7]; 7. 166-Tyler Worley, 07:53.228[8]; 8. 30-Burl Woods, 07:54.431[4]; 9. 409-Joe Miller, 07:55.408[9]; 10. 39-Robert Southerland, 07:55.827[13]; 11. 4B-Marshall Berry, 00:43.544[12]; 12. 1X-Mitchell Mourot, 07:56.684[10]; 13. (DNF) 18X-Blake Schmidt, 07:55.035[11]; 14. (DNF) 54-Brandon Hays, 00:43.544[14]

Heat 2 (14 Laps): 1. 11B-Derek Brown, 12:03.928[3]; 2. 11-Richie Tosh, 12:05.221[2]; 3. 45-Aaron Poe, 12:05.930[1]; 4. 27D-Derek Henson, 00:07.956[11]; 5. 68W-Dean Wille, 12:07.319[6]; 6. 888-Justin Russell, 12:07.666[4]; 7. 10B-Steve Beach, 12:10.775[5]; 8. 12-Justin Jarrett, 12:13.696[7]; 9. 67X-Jerry Brown, 12:15.665[10]; 10. 7-Brandon Dunham, 12:17.303[14]; 11. 98-Jeff Whitehead, 12:18.237[12]; 12. 7W-Shawn Whitman, 12:19.771[8]; 13. 5E-Ethan Mullins, 12:20.879[13]; 14. (DNF) 05B-Dale Berry, 10:08.128[9]

Heat 3 (13 Laps): 1. 1D-Mark Simon, 13:02.449[1]; 2. 35-Johnny Coats, 13:07.107[3]; 3. 27B-Terry Schultz, 13:10.696[4]; 4. 26-Gean Davlin, 13:10.947[2]; 5. 0-Ethan Lamons, 13:11.554[6]; 6. 30C-Clayton Campbell, 13:12.121[5]; 7. 38-Jessie Shearin, 13:15.722[8]; 8. 60-Jimmy Ngo, 13:16.972[7]; 9. 7M-Scott Johnson, 13:17.081[13]; 10. 99W-Cody Lowe, 13:19.699[10]; 11. (DNF) 25J-Josh Daniels, 11:10.717[12]; 12. (DNF) 2M-Angel Munoz, 09:55.581[11]; 13. (DNF) 8V-Cody Vail, 00:44.045[9]

Heat 4 (13 Laps): 1. 23-Kevin Salter, 13:38.771[1]; 2. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer, 13:39.186[2]; 3. 0UF-Wayne Brooks, 13:39.550[6]; 4. 35Z-Zach Zeugin, 13:39.588[3]; 5. 40-Taylor Carver, 13:41.519[4]; 6. 76-Travis Goodman, 13:42.791[8]; 7. 11G-Brad Gideon, 13:43.125[9]; 8. 27-Bob Barnett, 13:44.329[5]; 9. 43-Kevin Koontz, 13:54.509[13]; 10. (DNF) 71K-Karl Lehmann, 12:14.523[10]; 11. (DNF) 3-Dale Douty, 07:39.901[12]; 12. (DNF) 28K-Lewis Jackson, 00:45.002[7]; 13. (DNF) 66-Jason Thurman, 00:45.467[11]

Heat 5 (13 Laps): 1. 1L-Kris Lloyd, 04:34.894[1]; 2. 1G-Tony Anglin, 04:39.558[2]; 3. 15X-H Palmer, 04:41.246[6]; 4. 5H-Eric Hammons, 04:44.067[3]; 5. 10P-Brian Parker, 04:44.171[7]; 6. 73-Francisco Escamila, 04:44.834[5]; 7. 5-Austin Vincent, 04:45.892[4]; 8. 7L-Ray Phipps, 04:47.217[9]; 9. 78-Marlin Cathey, 04:50.715[11]; 10. 10-4-Billy Wheeler, 04:51.885[10]; 11. 93D-Josh Dugan, 04:38.232[8]; 12. 69B-Tony Bowman, 04:44.604[13]; 13. 22-Joey Holdren II, 04:47.881[12]; (DNS) 1-Nick Gibson, 04:47.881

Heat 6 (13 Laps): 1. 111-Tim Brown, 14:07.607[5]; 2. 525-Heath Philpot, 14:09.278[2]; 3. 35XXX-John Kelly, 14:10.621[3]; 4. 3D-Dan Daniels, 14:10.840[6]; 5. 7X-John Scott, 14:11.393[11]; 6. 2-Johnny Fennewald, 14:12.673[4]; 7. 7B-Brett Wood, 14:14.303[8]; 8. 89-Mark Mullins, 14:14.649[9]; 9. 20M-Michael Mullins, 14:14.992[12]; 10. 12V-Nathan Vaughn, 14:15.321[7]; 11. 54LM-David Higgins, 14:16.955[13]; 12. 19-Kenny Shelton, 14:15.564[10]; 13. (DNF) 4-Kyle Slader, 05:25.718[1]

Heat 7 (13 Laps): 1. 01-Peyton Taylor, [2]; 2. 327-Dale Richardson, [1]; 3. 1N-Dale Nelson, [4]; 4. 70-Bobby Bryant, [6]; 5. 14-Larry Ferris, [10]; 6. 7C-Collin Parmer, [9]; 7. 56-Mark Davis, [7]; 8. 7K-Kyle Hamby, [12]; 9. (DNF) 9X-Carl Murphy, [8]; 10. (DNF) 1KEG-Jeremy Russell, [3]; 11. (DNF) 99X-Dalton Garrison, [5]; (DNS) 10-T-Matthew Seaman, ; (DNS) 46-Tony Wyatt.

Heat 8 (13 Laps): 1. 60K-Chuck Knight, 12:33.654[2]; 2. 26D-Dylan Davlin, 12:35.294[1]; 3. 04-Cody Frazon, 12:35.527[3]; 4. 2649-Brian Williams, 12:37.958[10]; 5. 19S-Mike Striegel, 12:38.126[6]; 6. 40M-Jeff Metcalf, 12:39.905[8]; 7. 16-Patrick Kay, 12:44.874[9]; 8. 44S-Steve Scott, 12:27.428[11]; 9. 3K-Mike Koch, 12:35.185[13]; 10. (DNF) 251-Brian Schutt, 11:32.252[4]; 11. (DNF) 67I-Devin Irvin, 10:05.983[7]; 12. (DNF) 81H-Matthew Harp, 05:34.354[12]; 13. (DNF) 04B-Brian Worley, 03:01.488[5]

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 51-Larry Ferris, 32:33.978[10]; 2. 21-Johnny Fennewald, 32:35.075[17]; 3. 7X-Todd McCoin, 32:42.352[7]; 4. 15S-Shane Essary, 32:42.675[11]; 5. 1X-Aaron Marrant, 32:43.697[21]; 6. 74-Jon Melloway, 32:45.065[15]; 7. 1T-Tucker Cox, 32:46.516[20]; 8. 7J-Ryan Johnson, 32:25.181[13]; 9. 96-Dalton Imhoff, 32:50.075[12]; 10. (DNF) 66T-Matt Becker, 32:42.618[19]; 11. (DNF) 15-John Aitken, 32:49.297[22]; 12. (DNF) 27-Derek Henson, 31:35.568[16]; 13. (DNF) 17-Daniel Jessen, 30:02.229[18]; 14. (DNF) 99-Dylan Hoover, 19:19.506[2]; 15. (DNF) 5-Todd Shute, 19:20.862[1]; 16. (DNF) 50-Kaeden Cornell, 19:21.349[3]; 17. (DNF) 31C-Cole Henson, 19:22.656[4]; 18. (DNF) 42H-Chad Richwine, 19:36.302[6]; 19. (DNF) OX-Jason Sivils, 19:03.668[23]; 20. (DNF) 16R-Rick Browm, 17:12.052[5]; 21. (DNF) 42L-Lane Ehlert, 09:42.718[9]; 22. (DNF) 16-Ashlee Lancaster, 09:45.174[14]; 23. (DNF) 6-Bob Cummings, 02:19.331[24]; (DQ) 0X-Justin Russell, 32:35.219[8]

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 5-Todd Shute, 03:19.067[1]; 2. 16R-Rick Browm, 03:27.626[2]; 3. 7X-Todd McCoin, 03:27.799[5]; 4. 96-Dalton Imhoff, 03:28.149[3]; 5. 7J-Ryan Johnson, 03:28.946[7]; 6. 27-Derek Henson, 03:30.209[8]; 7. 1T-Tucker Cox, 03:19.967[6]; 8. 820-Jimmy Thomas, 01:55.287[9]; (DNS) 14X-David Melloway, 01:55.287

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 99-Dylan Hoover, 03:13.275[1]; 2. 31C-Cole Henson, 03:14.300[3]; 3. 0X-Justin Russell, 03:18.830[4]; 4. 51-Larry Ferris, 03:23.405[6]; 5. 16-Ashlee Lancaster, 03:23.615[7]; 6. 17-Daniel Jessen, 03:23.835[9]; 7. 66T-Matt Becker, 03:24.730[2]; 8. OX-Jason Sivils, 03:25.426[5]; 9. 6-Bob Cummings, 03:23.327[8]

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 50-Kaeden Cornell, 03:13.290[1]; 2. 42H-Chad Richwine, 03:14.855[2]; 3. 42L-Lane Ehlert, 03:19.252[3]; 4. 15S-Shane Essary, 03:19.316[5]; 5. 74-Jon Melloway, 03:20.079[6]; 6. 21-Johnny Fennewald, 03:20.621[8]; 7. 1X-Aaron Marrant, 02:20.601[7]; 8. 15-John Aitken, 00:56.013[4]

Saturday’s schedule

4 p.m. – Gates open

6:30 – Hot laps

7:05 – Racing begins. Last-chance “alphabet” mains for Street Stocks before the 50-Lap, $10,000 to win main event. Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models with a full show with $2,000 going to the feature winner.

Saturday admission

Adults (16 and over) $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $17

Youth (6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $50

Pit Pass $40

For questions about tickets or camping for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com