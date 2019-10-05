Tyler Nicely, Sam Halstead, Trey Harris & Tony Walker take opening night DIRTcar Nationals wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Pevely, MO (October 4th, 2019) The 2019 DIRTcar Fall Nationals kicked off the opening night with some great racing action. Tyler Nicely put on a dominating performance in the DIRTcar UMP Modified main event. Nicely took the lead on lap four from pole sitter Rick Conoyer and stretched out a huge lead during a long green flag run. While Nicely pulled away, Conoyer, Mike McKinney and Jim Black had a fierce battle for second place as they diced through lapped traffic. A caution on lap twenty-six would tighten up the field. Conoyer would give Nicely a brief challenge for the top spot on the first two laps after the restart, but Nicely would stretch it out and would go on to victory finishing almost two seconds ahead of Conoyer. Conoyer was able to fiend off Jim Black to finish second, Black took third while McKinney finished fourth and Allen Weisser fifth. Will Krup would charge all the way from the twenty fifth starting spot to finish sixth. Krup had to take a provisional starting spot after a tangle with Danny Ems while battling for the lead in their heat race that sent Krup spinning the wrong direction down the front stretch and into the turn one wall.

Iowa’s Sam Halstead would grab the DIRTcar Pro Late Model victory. Halstead seemed to struggle during qualifying and his heat race, but found the right setup for the feature and charged from the seventh place starting spot to take to the win. Aaron Heck would lead the early laps, but Halstead got the lead just before half way and dominated the remainder of the feature. Trevor Gundaker would move in and battle with Heck for second and would finish in the second spot with Heck taking third. Cody Maguire overcame a bad qualifying run in which he got into the wall hard and broke the right front suspension and finished fourth in the feature. Devin McLean would round out the top five.

Trey Harris put on a dominating performance in the DIRTcar Pro Modified division. Harris seemed to be pacing himself during the feature as he had built up a big lead, but Owen Steinkoenig made things interesting late. Steinkoenig chased down Harris and actually passed Harris for the lead with four to go, but the caution flag would come out sending Steinkoenig back second place on the restart. Harris would pull away on the restart and take the win. Steinkoenig would cross the line in second, but was DQ’d during post race tech. That would move Tim Hancock up to second with Troy Medley taking third, Joel Ortberg fourth and CJ Springer fifth.

Tony Walker made his first DIRTcar Factory Stock start of the season and would take the win. Trevor Isaak kept the pressure on Walker by using the high side to challenge Walker for the lead. Isaak would settle for second with Terry McCann taking third, Kipp Schaeffer fourth and Jake Hearty fifth.

The acton continues on Saturday with the DIRTcar Nationals. DIRTcar Late Models and DIRTcar Sport Compacts will join the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and DIRTcar Pro Modifieds.

Pits open at 12:30pm, grandstands at 4pm and hotlaps are at 5:30pm and racing at 7pm.

Visit www.dirtcar.com or www.federatedautopartsraceway.com for more details.

October 4th, 2019

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

Qualifying Flight-A

1. 25N-Tyler Nicely, 14.399; 2. 12L-Lucas Lee, 14.66; 3. 25W-Allen Weisser, 14.708; 4. K19-Will Krup, 14.757; 5. 3L-Jeff Leka, 14.849; 6. 36-Danny Ems, 15.031; 7. 4UW-Bobby Regot, 15.134; 8. 89-Bobby Bittle, 15.143; 9. 25A-Andrew Allen, 15.188; 10. 96M-Mike McKinney, 15.243; 11. 14-Hunter Jessup, 15.335; 12. 32-Donavon Lodge, 15.466; 13. 99-Bobby Burrows, 15.639; 14. OX-Steve Picou, 15.678; 15. 1E-Jerry Ehrhardt, 15.683; 16. 26J-Jeff Frohwitter, 15.711; 17. 68-Jerry Kiser, 16.121

Qualifying Flight-B

1. 10X-Jim Black, 14.507; 2. 14C-Rick Conoyer, 14.516; 3. 3W-Dylan Woodling, 14.588; 4. 34T-Tanner Reed, 14.61; 5. 4J-Scott Weber, 14.71; 6. 7-Tim Nash, 14.769; 7. 1A-Steve Meyer, 14.813; 8. 16W-Dillon Nusbaum, 14.847; 9. 01W-Derrick Black, 14.978; 10. 12T-Dave Thornton, 15.018; 11. 117-Mark Enk, 15.053; 12. 9-Ken Schrader, 15.093; 13. 22Z-Matt Zimmerly, 15.211; 14. 10J-Steve Jones, 15.317; 15. 3BL-Bill LaRue, 15.524; 16. M1-Mike Savage, 15.708; 17. 18D-Tait Davenport, 15.739

Heat #1 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 25N-Tyler Nicely [1]; 2. 3L-Jeff Leka [3]; 3. 25W-Allen Weisser [2]; 4. 25A-Andrew Allen [5]; 5. 14-Hunter Jessup [6]; 6. 4UW-Bobby Regot [4]; 7. 99-Bobby Burrows [7]; 8. 1E-Jerry Ehrhardt [8]; 9. 68-Jerry Kiser [9]

Heat #2 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 89-Bobby Bittle [4]; 2. 96M-Mike McKinney [5]; 3. 12L-Lucas Lee [1]; 4. 32-Donavon Lodge [6]; 5. 36-Danny Ems [3]; 6. 26J-Jeff Frohwitter [8]; 7. K19-Will Krup [2]; 8. OX-Steve Picou [7]

Heat #3 – Flight (B) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 10X-Jim Black [1]; 2. 3W-Dylan Woodling [2]; 3. 01W-Derrick Black [5]; 4. 4J-Scott Weber [3]; 5. 117-Mark Enk [6]; 6. 22Z-Matt Zimmerly [7]; 7. 18D-Tait Davenport [9]; 8. 3BL-Bill LaRue [8]; 9. 1A-Steve Meyer [4]

Heat #4 – Flight (B) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 14C-Rick Conoyer [1]; 2. 7-Tim Nash [3]; 3. 9-Ken Schrader [6]; 4. 34T-Tanner Reed [2]; 5. 16W-Dillon Nusbaum [4]; 6. M1-Mike Savage [8]; 7. 12T-Dave Thornton [5]; 8. 10J-Steve Jones [7]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer

1. 4UW-Bobby Regot [1]; 2. 26J-Jeff Frohwitter [2]; 3. 99-Bobby Burrows [3]; 4. 1E-Jerry Ehrhardt [5]; 5. 68-Jerry Kiser [7]; 6. K19-Will Krup [4]; 7. OX-Steve Picou [6]

Last Chance Showdown 2 ( Laps)

1. 18D-Tait Davenport [3]; 2. M1-Mike Savage [2]; 3. 1A-Steve Meyer [7]; 4. 22Z-Matt Zimmerly [1]; 5. 10J-Steve Jones [6]; 6. 3BL-Bill LaRue [5]; 7. 12T-Dave Thornton [4]

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 25N-Tyler Nicely [4]; 2. 14C-Rick Conoyer [1]; 3. 10X-Jim Black [6]; 4. 96M-Mike McKinney [3]; 5. 25W-Allen Weisser [9]; 6. K19-Will Krup [25]; 7. 3L-Jeff Leka [8]; 8. 36-Danny Ems [19]; 9. 01W-Derrick Black [10]; 10. 12L-Lucas Lee [11]; 11. 18D-Tait Davenport [22]; 12. 25A-Andrew Allen [13]; 13. 7-Tim Nash [7]; 14. 4UW-Bobby Regot [21]; 15. 117-Mark Enk [18]; 16. 3W-Dylan Woodling [5]; 17. 4J-Scott Weber [14]; 18. M1-Mike Savage [24]; 19. 32-Donavon Lodge [15]; 20. 34T-Tanner Reed [16]; 21. 1A-Steve Meyer [26]; 22. 14-Hunter Jessup [17]; 23. 16W-Dillon Nusbaum [20]; 24. 89-Bobby Bittle [2]; 25. 26J-Jeff Frohwitter [23]; 26. 9-Ken Schrader [12]

KSE Hard Charger Award: K19-Will Krup[+19]

DIRTcar Pro Modifieds

Qualifying Flight-A

1. 316-Trey Harris, 14.739; 2. 6-Joel Ortberg, 14.927; 3. 11R-Ed Roley, 14.968; 4. J82-Treb Jacoby, 15.014; 5. O-Tim Hancock, 15.036; 6. 2W-Jason Walsh, 15.051; 7. 92K-Dan Bimson, 15.053; 8. 88-Cody Thornhill, 15.104; 9. 75-Tyler Stadler, 15.204; 10. 74-Rick Conoyer, 15.229; 11. 58R-Ryan Hamilton, 15.26; 12. 21M-Willy Myers, 15.316; 13. X15-Bryan Fisher, 15.51; 14. 4D-Doug Tye, 15.548; 15. 52K-Billy Knebel,, 15.553; 16. 25-Tim Stadler, 15.787; 17. 59-Chad Evans, 15.787; 18. OO-Joe Chick, 16.114; 19. 57-Dave Menke, 17.203

Qualifying Flight-B

1. 5S-Owen Steinkoenig, 15.003; 2. 39-Kyle Wilde, 15.019; 3. 14S-CJ Springer, 15.029; 4. 5T-Rob Timmons, 15.05; 5. 62-Troy Medley, 15.115; 6. 1-Mike Lentz, 15.188; 7. 27X-Kyle Helmick, 15.218; 8. 82Q-Cole Queathem, 15.237; 9. 21T-Bret Eilerman, 15.242; 10. 22-Timmy Hancock, 15.265; 11. 29-Stephen Fohne, 15.32; 12. 29L-Jeff LeBaube, 15.39; 13. 17C-AJ Cline, 15.404; 14. 14G-Tommy Gaither, 15.412; 15. 23-Darron Forrest, 15.433; 16. X11-Chris Soutiea, 15.482; 17. 70-Josh Russell, 15.49; 18. 92-Jim Stevens, 16.004; 19. 73H-Doug Scheidle, 29.065

Heat #1 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 316-Trey Harris [1]; 2. O-Tim Hancock [3]; 3. 11R-Ed Roley [2]; 4. 75-Tyler Stadler [5]; 5. 58R-Ryan Hamilton [6]; 6. 52K-Billy Knebel, [8]; 7. 92K-Dan Bimson [4]; 8. 57-Dave Menke [10]; 9. 59-Chad Evans [9]; 10. X15-Bryan Fisher [7]

Heat #2 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 6-Joel Ortberg [1]; 2. 88-Cody Thornhill [4]; 3. 4D-Doug Tye [7]; 4. 21M-Willy Myers [6]; 5. 2W-Jason Walsh [3]; 6. 25-Tim Stadler [8]; 7. OO-Joe Chick [9]; 8. J82-Treb Jacoby [2]; 9. 74-Rick Conoyer [5]

Heat #3 – Flight (B) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 5S-Owen Steinkoenig [1]; 2. 62-Troy Medley [3]; 3. 14S-CJ Springer [2]; 4. 27X-Kyle Helmick [4]; 5. 23-Darron Forrest [8]; 6. 70-Josh Russell [9]; 7. 21T-Bret Eilerman [5]; 8. 29-Stephen Fohne [6]; 9. 17C-AJ Cline [7]; 10. 73H-Doug Scheidle [10]

Heat #4 – Flight (B) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 5T-Rob Timmons [2]; 2. 39-Kyle Wilde [1]; 3. 1-Mike Lentz [3]; 4. 29L-Jeff LeBaube [6]; 5. X11-Chris Soutiea [8]; 6. 22-Timmy Hancock [5]; 7. 14G-Tommy Gaither [7]; 8. 92-Jim Stevens [9]; 9. 82Q-Cole Queathem [4]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (8 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer

1. 25-Tim Stadler [2]; 2. 52K-Billy Knebel, [1]; 3. 92K-Dan Bimson [3]; 4. OO-Joe Chick [4]; 5. 59-Chad Evans [7]; 6. 74-Rick Conoyer [8]; 7. 57-Dave Menke [5]; 8. J82-Treb Jacoby [6]; 9. X15-Bryan Fisher [9]

Last Chance Showdown 2 ( Laps)

1. 70-Josh Russell [1]; 2. 21T-Bret Eilerman [3]; 3. 14G-Tommy Gaither [4]; 4. 29-Stephen Fohne [5]; 5. 17C-AJ Cline [7]; 6. 22-Timmy Hancock [2]; 7. 92-Jim Stevens [6]; 8. 73H-Doug Scheidle [9]; 9. 82Q-Cole Queathem [8]

Feature (20 Laps)

1. 316-Trey Harris [1]; 2. O-Tim Hancock [5]; 3. 62-Troy Medley [4]; 4. 6-Joel Ortberg [6]; 5. 14S-CJ Springer [10]; 6. 39-Kyle Wilde [2]; 7. 29L-Jeff LeBaube [16]; 8. 5T-Rob Timmons [7]; 9. 21M-Willy Myers [15]; 10. 75-Tyler Stadler [13]; 11. 58R-Ryan Hamilton [17]; 12. 4D-Doug Tye [11]; 13. 27X-Kyle Helmick [14]; 14. 11R-Ed Roley [9]; 15. 23-Darron Forrest [18]; 16. X11-Chris Soutiea [20]; 17. 25-Tim Stadler [21]; 18. 52K-Billy Knebel, [23]; 19. 70-Josh Russell [22]; 20. 21T-Bret Eilerman [24]; 21. 2W-Jason Walsh [19]; 22. 22-Timmy Hancock [26]; 23. 88-Cody Thornhill [8]; 24. 57-Dave Menke [25]; 25. 1-Mike Lentz [12]; 26. 5S-Owen Steinkoenig [3]

KSE Hard Charger Award: 29L-Jeff LeBaube[+9]

DIRTcar Factory Stocks

Qualifying

1. 68-Terry McCann, 16.886; 2. 31H-Jake Hearty, 16.938; 3. 9X-Trevor Isaak, 16.943; 4. 17-Preston Oberle, 17.121; 5. 53-Kipp Schaefer, 17.467; 6. 98-Tony Walker, 18.039

Heat #1 – Flight (A) (6 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer

1. 68-Terry McCann [1]; 2. 31H-Jake Hearty [2]; 3. 9X-Trevor Isaak [3]; 4. 98-Tony Walker [6]; 5. 53-Kipp Schaefer [5]; 6. 17-Preston Oberle [4]

Feature (20 Laps)

1. 98-Tony Walker [4]; 2. 9X-Trevor Isaak [3]; 3. 68-Terry McCann [1]; 4. 53-Kipp Schaefer [5]; 5. 31H-Jake Hearty [2]; 6. 17-Preston Oberle [6]

KSE Hard Charger Award: 98-Tony Walker[+3]

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Qualifying

1. 44-Blaze Burwell, 14.929; 2. 55-Brady Rudd, 15.4; 3. 11-Trevor Gundaker, 15.58; 4. 59-Aaron Heck, 15.76; 5. 33-Devin McLean, 16.048; 6. 7M-Dominic Mertzke, 16.434; 7. 84-Sam Halstead, 16.553; 8. 51-Jarrod Shasteen, 16.736; 9. 32M-Cody Maguire, NT; DQ. 42-Michael Edward, 16.448; 11. 118-Mike Fenton, NT

Heat #1 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer

1. 44-Blaze Burwell [1]; 2. 11-Trevor Gundaker [2]; 3. 33-Devin McLean [3]; 4. 84-Sam Halstead [4]; 5. 32M-Cody Maguire [5]; 6. 118-Mike Fenton [6]

Heat #2 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer

1. 59-Aaron Heck [2]; 2. 55-Brady Rudd [1]; 3. 7M-Dominic Mertzke [3]; 4. 51-Jarrod Shasteen [4]; 5. 42-Michael Edward [5]

Feature (25 Laps)

1. 84-Sam Halstead [7]; 2. 11-Trevor Gundaker [3]; 3. 59-Aaron Heck [2]; 4. 32M-Cody Maguire [9]; 5. 33-Devin McLean [5]; 6. 7M-Dominic Mertzke [6]; 7. 55-Brady Rudd [4]; 8. 118-Mike Fenton [11]; 9. 51-Jarrod Shasteen [8]; 10. 42-Michael Edward [10]; 11. 44-Blaze Burwell [1]

KSE Hard Charger Award: 84-Sam Halstead[+6]