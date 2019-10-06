ABREU DOUBLES DOWN AT JACKSONVILLE

By Brendan Bauman – Picking up where he left off just one night ago, Rico Abreu Racing found himself in victory lane with the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars Delivered by Morrow Brothers Ford. But it wasn’t without a battle with Buddy Kofoid, who started from the pole in the 25 Lap A-Main.

Kofoid quickly found the top side to his liking and blasted around the ¼-mile bullring in commanding fashion. Jacob Patton, Mason Campbell and Rico Abreu were quickly in pursuit of the race leader. A red flag for Mason Campbell slowed the field, after a flip in turn four. Campbell was uninjured in the incident. A second red flag on lap six, for a track lighting issue once again brought the field to a stop while track officials worked to repair the lighting.

As the field returned to green, Kofoid continued his hunt towards his first MOWA Feature win, but as he entered lapped traffic, Rico Abreu was able to work past Jacob Patton for second and set his sights on Kofoid. The two drivers, both utilizing the high lane of the track, battled each other throughout the late stages of the race. Abreu was able to pull alongside Kofoid exiting turn four and executed a slide job for the lead in turn two. Once obtaining the lead, Abreu set sail and never looked back as he would head for victory for the 11th time in his career with the MOWA Sprints. Buddy Kofoid secured a second place finish for the second night aboard the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Racing #67. 2018 Series Points Champion Jacob Patton rounded out the podium in third. Joe B. Miller, who started 10th in the field, charged forward to finish fourth, with Zeb Wise, a name familiar with USAC and POWRi Midget action, driving for Clauson-Marshall Racing, finished 5th, driving for Sam McGhee Motorsports.

Fans directed their attention to the front stretch of Jacksonville Speedway following the A-Main for a victory lane celebration, but most notably an interview with Paul Nienhiser, who became the fifth different driver to win the Points Championship with the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Car Series Delivered by Morrow Brothers Ford. Nienhiser, over the course of the 2019 season, grabbed six wins with the Series, (Jacksonville-4, Lee County-1, Spoon River-1). “Overall, it was a good season. We were able to win a few more features than we did in 2018, and that’s always a good feeling. I’ve got a great group of supporters behind me and I couldn’t have accomplished what I did this year without them” said Nienhiser.

Feature Results:

1 – Rico Abreu 24 (4)

2 – Buddy Kofoid 67 (1)

3 – Jacob Patton 79J (3)

4 – Joe B Miller 31 (10)

5 – Zeb Wise 11 (8)

6 – Joey Moughan 73af (9)

7 – Jake Blackhurst 73 (5)

8 – Morgan Turpen 10M (14)

9 – Hunter Schuerenberg 50 (18)

10 – Paul Nienhiser 9X (15)

11 – Jason Keith 28 (12)

12 – Robbie Standridge 17 (20)

13 – Korey Weyant 99W (21)

14 – Terry Babb 47 (13)

15 – Kyle Schuett 9K (11)

16 – Jordan Goldesberry 65 (17)

17 – Justin Standridge 01 (19)

18 – Logan Faucon 52F (16)

19 – Jeremy Standridge 10S (6)

20 – Ayrton Gennetten 3 (7)

21 – Mason Campbell 11C (2)