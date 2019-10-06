Daryn Klein, Will Krup, Trey Harris & Joshua Hawkins secure DIRTcar Nationals victories at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

Pevely, MO (October 5th, 2019) The 2019 DIRTcar Nationals wrapped up with some great racing action at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. With the forecast calling for 80% chance of rain beginning at 8pm, DIRTcar Officials made the decision to simply qualify and then run feature events. The DIRTcar Modifieds & DIRTcar Pro Modifieds locked in the top sixteen qualifiers into the feature and then ran two last chance qualifiers for the remaining cars to set the twenty-six car starting field. The DIRTcar Late Models & DIRTcar Sport Compacts lined up the entire feature starting field directly from qualifying.

The DIRTcar Late Model feature appeared to be a run away win for pole sitter Daryn Klein who jump out to a tremendous lead at the drop of the green flag. Meanwhile Dave Jumper shot into the second spot and had settled in with a comfortable margin over third place running Jeff Herzog. A great battle was taking place for fourth between Allen Weisser, Rusty Griffaw, Kenny Rumble and Michael Kloos. On lap twenty-eight, Klein was moving in to put Kloos, Rumble, Griffaw and Weisser a lap down when the caution flew Dylan Glass who slowed for a right rear flat tire. On the restart, a huge pile-up occurred in turn two when second place running Jumper spun. He would collect Herzog, Weisser, Kloos, Sam Halstead and Trevor Gundaker in the crash. That would end the night for Jumper, Herzog, Weisser and Kloos which left only three cars on the lead lap (Klein, Griffaw & Rumble). Over the final two laps, Griffaw would use the low side to pull along side Klein for the lead, but Klein worked the high side perfectly to power back past Griffaw down the straight-aways. Klein would take the win with Griffaw second and Rumble third. Paul Roider and Scott Gaeschel would round out the top five.

The DIRTcar UMP Modified feature saw Tyler Nicely open up a big lead as the race went the first twenty-six laps caution free. Will Krup, Jeff Leka and Mike McKinney battled for the second spot early on as they were two and three wide for most of the early laps. On lap twenty, Nicely would make contact with a lapped car and break his left front tie rod. However, Nicely had opened up a big lead appeared to be on his way to victor anyhow. However, the race’s only caution would fly on lap twenty-six and tighten the field up. With the broken tie rod, Nicely wouldn’t hold off Krup for the lead. Krup would lead the final four laps to take the win. Nicely would hold off everyone else and finish in the second spot. Dean Hoffman worked his way up through the field and took the third spot. Jeff Leka would finish fourth and Allen Weisser rounded out the top five.

Jason Walsh would jump to the early lead in the DIRTcar Pro Modified feature. Walsh kept his car stuck to the inside wall while Trey Harris up on the high side banging the outside wall as the two battled side by side for the lead until the caution would fly on lap six. Harris had edged Walsh at the start/finish line on the last completed lap and got the lead on the restart. Harris would use the low side to go on to a convincing victory. Walsh would secure the second spot while Joel Ortberg, Jeff LeBaube and Ryan Hamilton completed the top five.

Twenty-five cars took the green flag in the DIRTcar Sport Compact feature. Chuck Johnson and Josh Barnes battled for the lead early on while Joshua Hawkins moved in to make it a three car battle for the lead. Mechanical issues would end both Johnson and Barnes night around the half way point. Hawkins would have to out battle Matt Mackey in the closing laps to earn the win. Morgan Greene, Drew Dudash & Aaron Garcia would round out the top five.

DIRTcar Late Models

Qualifying

1. 10-Daryn Klein, 12.783; 2. 11H-Jeff Herzog, 12.792; 3. 2J-David Jumper, 13.133; 4. 16-Rusty Griffaw, 13.142; 5. 7-Kenny Rumble, 13.15; 6. 25W-Allen Weisser, 13.151; 7. 6K-Michael Kloos, 13.299; 8. 5-Dave Jacober, 13.744; 9. 23-Paul Roider, 13.753; 10. 11-Trevor Gundaker, 13.794; 11. 76-Butch Kruckeberg, 13.896; 12. 4E-Scott Geaschel, 13.902; 13. 147-Kyle Stolzer, 13.914; 14. 118-Mike Fenton, 14.08; 15. 42-Dylan Glass, 14.136; 16. 84-Sam Halstead, 14.156; 17. 2M-Matt Mickelson, 15.179; 18. 16H-Mike Hammerle, 15.229

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 10-Daryn Klein [1]; 2. 16-Rusty Griffaw [4]; 3. 7-Kenny Rumble [5]; 4. 23-Paul Roider [9]; 5. 4E-Scott Geaschel [12]; 6. 76-Butch Kruckeberg [11]; 7. 147-Kyle Stolzer [13]; 8. 84-Sam Halstead [16]; 9. 11-Trevor Gundaker [10]; 10. 118-Mike Fenton [14]; 11. 16H-Mike Hammerle [18]; 12. 2M-Matt Mickelson [17]; 13. 5-Dave Jacober [8]; 14. 2J-David Jumper [3]; 15. 11H-Jeff Herzog [2]; 16. 25W-Allen Weisser [6]; 17. 6K-Michael Kloos [7]; 18. 42-Dylan Glass [15]

KSE Hard Charger Award: 84-Sam Halstead[+8]

DIRTcar UMP Modiifeds

Qualifying Flight-A

1. K19-Will Krup, 13.728; 2. 3L-Jeff Leka, 13.85; 3. OX-Steve Picou, 13.855; 4. 25W-Allen Weisser, 13.876; 5. 12L-Lucas Lee, 13.948; 6. 25A-Andrew Allen, 13.985; 7. 10X-Jim Black, 14.118; 8. 16W-Dillon Nusbaum, 14.253; 9. 14C-Rick Conoyer, 14.267; 10. 3W-Dylan Woodling, 14.273; 11. 89-Bobby Bittle, 14.429; 12. 01W-Derrick Black, 14.504; 13. 10J-Steve Jones, 14.522; 14. 117-Mark Enk, 14.576; 15. 22Z-Matt Zimmerly, 14.596; 16. 7S-Craig Spegal, 14.703; 17. X-Shannon Kuhn, 14.919; 18. 99-Bobby Burrows, 15.115

Qualifying Flight-B

1. 25N-Tyler Nicely, 13.709; 2. 96M-Mike McKinney, 13.923; 3. 1D-Dean Hoffman, 14.034; 4. 4J-Scott Weber, 14.049; 5. 18D-Tait Davenport, 14.184; 6. 7-Tim Nash, 14.214; 7. 36-Danny Ems, 14.22; 8. 34T-Tanner Reed, 14.247; 9. 1A-Steve Meyer, 14.273; 10. 32-Donavon Lodge, 14.348; 11. 292-Josh Allen, 14.374; 12. 227-Ricky Horton, 14.377; 13. 14-Hunter Jessup, 14.427; 14. 26J-Jeff Frohwitter, 14.632; 15. 68-Jerry Kiser, 14.888; 16. 12M-Ben Gerdes, 14.973; 17. 1E-Jerry Ehrhardt, 15.061; 18. 3BL-Bill LaRue, 15.143

Last Chance Showdown 1 (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 14C-Rick Conoyer [1]; 2. 3W-Dylan Woodling [2]; 3. 89-Bobby Bittle [3]; 4. 10J-Steve Jones [5]; 5. 01W-Derrick Black [4]; 6. 117-Mark Enk [6]; 7. X-Shannon Kuhn [9]; 8. 7S-Craig Spegal [8]; 9. 99-Bobby Burrows [10]; 10. 22Z-Matt Zimmerly [7]

Last Chance Showdown 2 ( Laps)

1. 1A-Steve Meyer [1]; 2. 32-Donavon Lodge [2]; 3. 292-Josh Allen [3]; 4. 227-Ricky Horton [4]; 5. 14-Hunter Jessup [5]; 6. 26J-Jeff Frohwitter [6]; 7. 68-Jerry Kiser [7]; 8. 3BL-Bill LaRue [10]; 9. 1E-Jerry Ehrhardt [9]; 10. 12M-Ben Gerdes [8]

Feature (30 Laps)

1. K19-Will Krup [1]; 2. 25N-Tyler Nicely [2]; 3. 1D-Dean Hoffman [6]; 4. 3L-Jeff Leka [3]; 5. 25W-Allen Weisser [7]; 6. OX-Steve Picou [5]; 7. 14C-Rick Conoyer [17]; 8. 96M-Mike McKinney [4]; 9. 12L-Lucas Lee [9]; 10. 18D-Tait Davenport [10]; 11. 25A-Andrew Allen [11]; 12. 36-Danny Ems [14]; 13. 10X-Jim Black [13]; 14. 7-Tim Nash [12]; 15. 3W-Dylan Woodling [19]; 16. 34T-Tanner Reed [16]; 17. 292-Josh Allen [22]; 18. 32-Donavon Lodge [20]; 19. 4J-Scott Weber [8]; 20. 16W-Dillon Nusbaum [15]; 21. 117-Mark Enk [26]; 22. 1A-Steve Meyer [18]; 23. 01W-Derrick Black [25]; 24. 227-Ricky Horton [24]; 25. 89-Bobby Bittle [21]; 26. 10J-Steve Jones [23]

KSE Hard Charger Award: 14C-Rick Conoyer[+10]

DIRTcar Pro Modiifeds

Qualifying Flight-A

1. 2W-Jason Walsh, 14.386; 2. 14S-CJ Springer, 14.436; 3. 5S-Owen Steinkoenig, 14.625; 4. 75-Tyler Stadler, 14.64; 5. X11-Chris Soutiea, 14.683; 6. 5T-Rob Timmons, 14.864; 7. 21T-Zach Hoffman, 14.929; 8. 82Q-Cole Queathem, 14.932; 9. 88-Cody Thornhill, 14.952; 10. 23-Darron Forrest, 14.977; 11. 29-Stephen Fohne, 14.978; 12. 92-Jim Stevens, 15.058; 13. 22K-Mike Kettler, 15.084; 14. 57-Dave Menke, 15.182; 15. 23T-Ryan Timmons, 15.415; 16. OO-Joe Chick, 15.702; 17. 74-James Hileman, NT

Qualifying Flight-B

1. 316-Trey Harris, 14.383; 2. 6-Joel Ortberg, 14.487; 3. 29L-Jeff LeBaube, 14.513; 4. O-Tim Hancock, 14.53; 5. 58R-Ryan Hamilton, 14.539; 6. 39-Kyle Wilde, 14.614; 7. 11R-Ed Roley, 14.783; 8. 62-Troy Medley, 14.827; 9. 92K-Dan Bimson, 14.833; 10. 27X-Kyle Helmick, 14.863; 11. 70-Josh Russell, 14.865; 12. 25-Tim Stadler, 14.868; 13. 52K-Billy Knebel,, 15.033; 14. 1-Mike Lentz, 15.16; 15. 59-Chad Evans, 15.294; 16. 4D-Doug Tye, 15.303; 17. 14G-Tommy Gaither, NT

Last Chance Showdown 1 (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 29-Stephen Fohne [3]; 2. 23-Darron Forrest [2]; 3. 92-Jim Stevens [4]; 4. 22K-Mike Kettler [5]; 5. OO-Joe Chick [8]; 6. 57-Dave Menke [6]; 7. 88-Cody Thornhill [1]; 8. 23T-Ryan Timmons [7]; 9. 74-James Hileman [9]

Last Chance Showdown 2 ( Laps)

1. 27X-Kyle Helmick [2]; 2. 70-Josh Russell [3]; 3. 52K-Billy Knebel, [5]; 4. 4D-Doug Tye [8]; 5. 25-Tim Stadler [4]; 6. 1-Mike Lentz [6]; 7. 59-Chad Evans [7]; 8. 92K-Dan Bimson [1]; 9. 14G-Tommy Gaither [9]

Feature (20 Laps)

1. 316-Trey Harris [2]; 2. 2W-Jason Walsh [1]; 3. 6-Joel Ortberg [4]; 4. 29L-Jeff LeBaube [6]; 5. 58R-Ryan Hamilton [10]; 6. 14S-CJ Springer [3]; 7. 75-Tyler Stadler [7]; 8. O-Tim Hancock [8]; 9. X11-Chris Soutiea [9]; 10. 82Q-Cole Queathem [15]; 11. 70-Josh Russell [20]; 12. 39-Kyle Wilde [12]; 13. 62-Troy Medley [16]; 14. 4D-Doug Tye [24]; 15. 52K-Billy Knebel, [22]; 16. 5T-Rob Timmons [11]; 17. 11R-Ed Roley [14]; 18. 22K-Mike Kettler [23]; 19. 29-Stephen Fohne [17]; 20. 25-Tim Stadler [25]; 21. 1-Mike Lentz [26]; 22. 23-Darron Forrest [19]; 23. 21T-Zach Hoffman [13]; 24. 5S-Owen Steinkoenig [5]; 25. 27X-Kyle Helmick [18]; 26. 92-Jim Stevens [21]

KSE Hard Charger Award: 4D-Doug Tye[+10]

DIRTcar Sport Compacts

Qualifying

1. 13B-Josh Barnes, 16.499; 2. 66-Chuck Johnson, 16.693; 3. 20D-Drew Dudash, 16.694; 4. 27-Austin Harris, 16.711; 5. 36T-Trey Harris, 16.733; 6. 8P-Bryce Pasley, 16.735; 7. 34-Joe Reed, 16.815; 8. 98-Josh Hawkins, 16.853; 9. 35X-Eric Smith, 16.946; 10. 36-Morgan Greene, 16.968; 11. WHO2-Eldon Hemken, 16.985; 12. 14K-Shane Kelley, 17; 13. O1-Matt Mackey, 17.06; 14. 412-Aaron Garcia, 17.082; 15. 30J-Nick Johnson, 17.136; 16. 23G-Bryan Gegg, 17.224; 17. 28-Jimmy Duttlinger, 17.275; 18. 24-Dave Racer, 17.369; 19. 66X-Rance Leistler, 17.377; 20. 52-Bradley Stanfill, 17.589; 21. X15-Sam Apponey, 17.905; 22. 22-Tom Bunch, 17.921; 23. 11T-Kelley Bunch, 18.032; 24. 14-Jacob Potter, 18.294; 25. 27T-Troy Harris, 19.053; . X16-Jonathan Conner, NT

Feature (20 Laps)

1. 98-Josh Hawkins [8]; 2. O1-Matt Mackey [13]; 3. 36-Morgan Greene [10]; 4. 20D-Drew Dudash [3]; 5. 412-Aaron Garcia [14]; 6. 30J-Nick Johnson [15]; 7. 35X-Eric Smith [9]; 8. 27-Austin Harris [4]; 9. 14K-Shane Kelley [12]; 10. 66X-Rance Leistler [19]; 11. 28-Jimmy Duttlinger [17]; 12. 8P-Bryce Pasley [6]; 13. 23G-Bryan Gegg [16]; 14. 52-Bradley Stanfill [20]; 15. 24-Dave Racer [18]; 16. 22-Tom Bunch [22]; 17. 27T-Troy Harris [25]; 18. 66-Chuck Johnson [2]; 19. WHO2-Eldon Hemken [11]; 20. 13B-Josh Barnes [1]; 21. 14-Jacob Potter [24]; 22. 36T-Trey Harris [5]; 23. 34-Joe Reed [7]; 24. X15-Sam Apponey [21]; 25. 11T-Kelley Bunch [23]

KSE Hard Charger Award: O1-Matt Mackey[+11]