B-Mod Bash set for October 17th-19th at Tri-City Speedway!

The 5th Annual Willie’s Tires B-Mod Bash double header is coming up on Thursday, Friday & Saturday, October 17-19. The B-Modifieds will battle for a $3,000-to-win payout both Friday & Saturday. The event will kick off on Thursday, Oct 17th with open practice for all classes. There will be a complete program each night on Friday & Saturday.

Saturday, October 19th during the day, Tri-City Speedway will host its annual Trunk or Treat for kids in the pits with the drivers starting at 2:00. This event is free to attend for all adults and kids. Drivers will decorate their pit area and hand out candy and goodies. At 3:30 we will sweep the midway to let the general public re-enter at 5:00 for Saturday night’s program.

This year’s new race format will consist of hot laps, A/B qualifying, heats, two B-Mains where the top 7 transfer to the A, two C-Mains where the top 4 transfer to the back of the B’s. Heat winners will transfer to the A-Main with a redraw on the front chute each night. Saturday’s program will also include a B-Modified Non Qualifier’s race with a starting field of 24 drivers paying $500-to-win, $100 to start.

Lap Money is added to Saturday Night’s A-Main, drivers receive an additional $25 for each lap they lead. Full details below.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Oct 17/18/19

Tri-City Speedway

Granite City, IL

RULES

B-Modifieds – (Rules – NOT UMP Sanctioned)

Tri City Track Rules – Rules are on the web site: www.tricityspeedway.net

For questions on rules please call Kevin Gundaker 636-795-0052

Pre-Tech will be done each day at 3:00

Modifieds – UMP

600cc Outlaw Winged Micros – POWRI Rules

Fuel/Tires/Part Truck – Will be available at the track

Special Awards

Overall Fast Time Award Each Night – $50/Big Check

Crew Chief of the Race – Trophy/Big Check

Best Appearing Car – $50/Big Check

Best Slide Job – $25/Big Check

Hard Luck Award – $50

Hard Charger Award – each night $100 -Sponsored by “The Spook” Larry Cunningham (Receives $100/Trophy/Big Check)

Hard Charger – Receives Drive Shaft each night – Sponsored by Fast Shafts/Pat Fagen (Eligible – Must run Fast Shaft decal on car each night – provided at pill draw)

Entry Fee

B-Modifieds $50 each night

B-Modifieds Tow Money each night $50

(except Saturday for Drivers entered in the Non Qualifier’s race)

NO Entry Fee for Modifieds/Micros

THURSDAY, OCT 17

Open Practice

TIMES

5:00 Pits Open

5:00 Grandstands (FREE to watch)

6:30 Practice (All classes welcome)

9:00 Practice Ends

FRIDAY, OCT 18, 2019

Night #1 – B Mod Bash

DIVISIONS

B-Modifieds $3,000

Modifieds $1,000

Winged Micros $500

TIMES

12:00 Pits Open

5:00 Grandstands Open

6:00 Drivers Meeting

6:30 Pill Draw Closes

6:30 Hot laps

7:00 A/B Qualifying

7:30 Racing

PRICES

General Admission

Adults – $18

Kids 12 & Under – FREE

Pits

Adults $35

Kids Pit Pass $15 (ages 12 & under)

SATURDAY, OCT 19, 2019

Night #2 – B Mod Bash

DIVISIONS

B-Modifieds $3,000

Modifieds $1,000

Winged Micros $500

TIMES (Early Start Times)

2:00 Trunk or Treat in the Pits (FREE to Trunk or Treat)

2:30 – 4:00 Trunk or Treat in the Pits

4:30 – General Admission is cleared to re-enter for Saturday’s Program

5:00 Grandstands Open

5:00 Driver’s Meeting

5:30 Pill Draw Closes

5:30 Hot laps (early start times)

6:00 A/B Qualifying

6:30 Racing

PRICES

General Admission

Adults – $18

Kids 12 & Under – FREE

Pits

Adults $35

Kids Pit Pass $15 (ages 12 & under)

Host Hotel

Best Western Plus

Pontoon Beach, IL

618-512-1313

Mention Tri-City Speedway when booking for discount rate

(Exit #6 – Located 2 miles from the racetrack)

FREE Camping (NO Hookups)

FREE Parking

Fire Pits are allowed (must be contained)

Animals are allowed (must be on a leash)

Restaurant Discount

++ 20% off bill at Denny’s right next to hotel when mentioning Tri-City

For more information on the event, visit www.triccityspeedway.net,

or call 636-448-9111.