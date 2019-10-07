DIRTcar Modifieds Set For Wabash Clash Doubleheader



Two Full Shows On The Docket October 11-12

(Terre Haute, IN) The Terre Haute Action Track, in Terre Haute, Indiana, has just two nights of racing left. Those two nights are big ones, Friday and Saturday, October 11-12 with the 2nd annual Wabash Clash, featuring USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, World Of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, and the DIRTcar Modifieds. For the Modifieds, two full nights of racing will be run with a bonus for the top three drivers with the best combined finishes.

For the Modifieds, they have been at all of the events held at the track thus far this season. The shows have been exciting for the talented group of drivers that pace the ½-mile, high speed dirt track. As the season winds down, a strong field should be on hand for the season finale, racing for a little extra money.

Each of the two nights will feature a complete show for the DIRTcar Modified class, with group hotlaps/qualifying, heats, and a feature. Each night will pay $1,000 to win and $100 to start as extra money has been added to the payout throughout the top twelve spots. Bonus money of $250, $150, and $100 will be on the line for the top three average finishers for the doubleheader.

Advance tickets, including reserved seating, are available online at worldofoutlaws.com or by calling 844-DIRT-TIX. Tickets will also be available at the gate on raceday.

About Terre Haute Action Track:

For more information, follow the Action Track online at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/terrehauteactiontrack). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

The Terre Haute Action Track is located at the Wabash County Fairgrounds, in Terre Haute, IN. The physical address is 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47807.