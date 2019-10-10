Kraig Kinser Welcomes World of Outlaws to Home State for Doubleheader

Inside Line Promotions – MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (Oct. 10, 2019) – Kraig Kinser has a homecoming this weekend when the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series visits his home state for a doubleheader.

The action begins Saturday at Terre Haute Action Track in Terre Haute, Ind., for the Wabash Clash before shifting to Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind., on Sunday.

“It’s always nice to get back into Indiana,” he said. “It means short trips from the race shop. We get to see a lot more family and fans that have seen me even before I was running Outlaws stuff. It’s great to spend some time with everybody.”

Kinser earned the Hard Charger Award after maneuvering from 23rd to 11th during his only race in his home state this season.

The homecoming is a nice boost after a frustrating weekend during the Champion Racing Oil National Open hosted by Williams Grove Speedway.

“We didn’t get up to speed quick enough and that’s not a track where you want to have a disadvantage at,” he said. “With the competition there it’s a tough deal. In a perfect situation you qualify quick and try to make those cars stay behind you the rest of the night. If you don’t qualify well you have to try to get by those guys. There’s a lot of great drivers so that’s hard.”

Kinser qualified 13th quickest in his group on Friday. He placed seventh in a heat race and eighth in the Last Chance Showdown before advancing from 30th to 25th in the A Main.

The weekend wrapped up on Saturday when Kinser timed in 17th quickest in his group. He finished sixth in a heat race and 13th in the Last Chance Showdown.

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 4 – Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa. – Qualifying: 13; Heat race: 7 (5); B Main: 8 (10); Feature: 25 (30).

Oct. 5 – Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa. – Qualifying: 17; Heat race: 6 (6); B Main: 13 (15).

SEASON STATS –

70 races, 0 wins, 5 top fives, 25 top 10s, 43 top 15s, 55 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Terre Haute Action Track in Terre Haute, Ind., for the Wabash Clash and Sunday at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind., with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – The Race Shack and Paint by Steve

The Race Shack, which is located in Peoria, Ariz., provides dirt track racing parts and safety equipment. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/racersare1 .

Paint by Steve specializes in custom paint and graphics. For more information, visit http://paintbysteve.com/?fbclid=IwAR0x8V-u2eJQUi03SNATytB-VeXYIEyHeDvNbw-aQwivMWI9lh3oT-YxLew .

“The Race Shack and Paint by Steve are two of our great partners in Arizona,” Kinser said. “The Race Shack offers top of the line safety equipment and Steve has painted my helmets for a long time. He has great creativity and has never disappointed me.”

Kinser would also like to thank Sander Engineering, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Profile by Sanford, Border Tire, Indiana Steel & Engineering Corp, Blud Lubricants, Schoenfeld Headers, FK Rod Ends, Engler Machine & Tool, Inc., Wilwood Brakes, DRC Chassis, Southern Pacific Farms, Crow Enterprises, VanHorn Racing Graphics, Wings Unlimited, MSD Ignition, Bell Helmets, KSE Racing Products, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Allstar Performance, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Fel-Pro Performance Gaskets, Dyer’s Top Rods, Racing Optics, Aerodine Composites Group, Momentum Racing Suspensions, Integra Racing Shocks, Southern Pacific Farms and Rallye Auto & Truck Sales for their continued support.