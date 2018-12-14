Billy Moyer Set for Invasion of Western Australia; Releases Additional Details of Trip!

(BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS) Only days removed from completing his 2018 racing season with a sterling runner-up performance in the $30,000 to win ‘Gateway Dirt Nationals’ on December 1, Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer Billy Moyer is already eyeing the start of his rapidly-approaching 2019 campaign. As previously announced back in mid-September, Billy will be part of the USA Invasion Tour of Western Australia from January 9-19. For the first time in his illustrious 41 year racing career, Billy will head Down Under as part of Team USA for four exciting rounds of racing action at a trio of different dirt facilities.

The dirt will start flying on Wednesday, January 9 in the first night of the ‘Late Model Nationals’ at Perth Motorplex in Kwinana Beach, Western Australia, while the final race of the ‘Late Model Nationals’ at Perth will take place on Saturday, January 12. Round three of the USA Invasion Tour will then take center stage on Friday, January 18 at Make Smoking History Collie Speedway in Collie, Western Australia. Following a short overnight drive, things will wrap up with the fourth and final round of competition on Saturday, January 19 at Make Smoking History Bunbury Speedway in Bunbury, Western Australia. More information on these races can be found online at www.motorplex.com.au, www.colliespeedway.com.au, Bunbury Speedway Facebook page, and the Late Model Racing Western Australia Facebook page.

“As the trip nears, I am more than excited to travel to Western Australia to represent Team USA,” stated Moyer while prepping his Batesville, Arkansas race shop for this weekend’s Racelogic Chassis School. “It is a true honor to be a part of this deal and hosts Paul and Alice Stubber have been more than gracious throughout the entire process. I’ll be in great equipment when I get down there, so hopefully we can run up front in all four races and help promote Dirt Late Model racing in Western Australia, all the while helping to raise money for their charitable organizations.”

Upon his arrival Down Under, Billy will pilot a brand-new #21 machine for Palice Property Group in the four events outlined above. At the conclusion of the USA Invasion Tour, there will be an opportunity for two lucky race fans to receive a piece of history – one being a signed rear quarter panel and the other being a signed door panel. These two prizes will be auctioned off in separate auctions on the Late Model Racing Western Australia (LMRWA) Facebook page with the highest bidders upon closing (Saturday, January 19 at 9:00pm WA time) winning the signed panels. If the lucky winners are in the crowd at Bunbury Speedway, they will be given their signed panels directly off the car, but if not, the signed panels will be mailed direct to anywhere in the world!

The Stubber’s have committed the proceeds for the door and quarter panels to the Junior Development Program to encourage the Junior Sedan drivers in Western Australia to transition to Late Models at the age of 16 when they are no longer allowed to be classified as a Junior. In addition, Palice Property Group will match those funds dollar-for-dollar and donate that money to Homestead for Youth (www.homesteadforyouth.org). Homestead for Youth is a non-profit organization committed to empowering young people at risk (and their families) by providing residential services, mentoring, counselling, holistic and innovative therapies, and psychology care in the homely setting of a Meelon, Western Australia farm.

“The Junior Development Program is an integral part of Late Model racing in Western Australia,” exclaimed car owner and fellow driver Paul Stubber recently. “It is so important to not just enjoy the current crop of successful Late Model drivers, but also to build for the future to ensure that our division is sustained for the long term. Hence why the Junior Development Program was announced earlier this season. With the living legend Billy Moyer competing with us in January, the LMRWA sees an opportunity to help progress this Junior Development Program. With the LMRWA, Palice Property Group, and Billy Moyer Racing all working together, we are thrilled to announce the once-in-a-lifetime auctions that will directly benefit not only the Junior Development Program, but also the Homestead for Youth organization!”

Heading into the USA Invasion Tour, Billy has amassed 835 wins during his storied career and is the only six-time winner of the famous ‘World 100’ at Eldora (OH) Speedway. The popular driver known as “Mr. Smooth” is also a six-time DIRTcar Summer Nationals Champion and has accumulated 100 victories on the grueling series dubbed “The Hell Tour.” Billy, who also has three World of Outlaws Late Model Series titles and a coveted Hav-A-Tampa Dirt Racing Series title on his ever-expanding resume, has also reached victory lane in crown jewel spectaculars such as the ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ (2x), ‘USA Nationals’ (5x), ‘Topless 100’ (4x), ‘Show-Me 100’ (3x), ‘Dirt Track World Championship’ (2x), and ‘Knoxville Late Model Nationals.’ The latest dirt on Billy Moyer Racing (BMR) can be found all year long by clicking on www.BillyMoyer.com.

