Terre Haute Action Track Releases Action Packed 2019 Schedule



World Of Outlaws, USAC, Motorcycles, & More Return

(Terre Haute, IN) Officials from Track Enterprises, the promotion company for the Terre Haute Action Track, have announced the 2019-season schedule for the 1/2-mile racetrack. The speedway holds several special events during the summer that feature divisions from the United States Auto Club (USAC) and United Midwestern Promoters (UMP). This year’s schedule brings back all of the fan favorites from last year’s slate, including the World Of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Cars and the AMA All-Star National Flat Track touring motorcycles. The Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will again be a staple, running at nine of the ten events.

The campaign will begin on Sunday, April 14 for an exciting season opener that will feature the Sumar Classic for the USAC Silver Crown cars. Justin Grant was the winner of the 2018 edition of the race, fending off a field of nearly 30 challengers. This year’s opener will also feature the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds.

The historic Tony Hulman Classic, a mainstay at Terre Haute, is set for Wednesday, May 22, as the first event for USAC’s “The Week Of Indy”. The event, held the week of the Indy 500 and the night before the Hoosier 100, features the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and the Modifieds. Last season, Tyler Courtney bested Kevin Thomas, Jr. to take his first Terre Haute rifle.

Making a return to the schedule for a second year will be the motorcycles of the AMA All-Star National Flat Track Series. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 and will see several different classes of bikes, making for an action packed night. In 2018, the fans filled the stands for the motorcycles and got to see an exciting show of wheel-to-wheel racing.

Event number four this season will again be the World Of Outlaw Craftsman Late Models facing off against the Summer National Late Models. After a couple years of the event raining out, Mother Nature finally cooperated last season and the race featured the best of the best, when it comes to Dirt Late Model Racing. Last year, young Ohioan, Devin Moran, claimed his first World Of Outlaw Late Model win, holding off Shannon Babb, Mike Marlar, Brian Shirley, and Kent Robinson. The Summit National Modifieds will also be in town at the Friday, June 28 event.

That brings us to the Vigo County Fair week race. This year, the rumble at the fair will be coming from the Pro Late Models and the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds. The date is Wednesday, July 10. An additional division or attraction will likely be added to the show in the coming weeks.

Historically, the biggest event of the year, at Terre Haute, is the Don Smith Classic, held during USAC Indiana Sprint week. This year’s event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24. Tyler Courtney was again strong, claiming the sprint win, his second of the season at The Action Track. The Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will again be part of the Sprint week show.

The seventh event on this year’s schedule is set for Sunday, August 11. On the card will be the MSCS Sprint cars and Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds. After a streak of bad weather for the MSCS group at Terre Haute, beautiful conditions finally greeted the series for an outstanding event in 2018. 30 talented drivers were on hand with Robert Ballou claiming checkers over Chris Windom and Chase Stockon.

The Jim Hurtubise Classic for the USAC Sprint Cars is set for Friday, September 13. Brady Bacon broke Chris Windom’s Hurtubise win streak at two. Ballou and Windom followed Bacon across the line. The Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will also race.

The season will again end with the biggest show of the year, the Wabash Clash, a two-day affair. On Friday, October 11, the USAC National Sprint Cars and Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will be on track for the first of two days of racing. Then on Saturday, the World Of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Cars make their return to the Action Track to race along with the Modifieds. The WoO Sprints came one lap short of going flag-to-flag in their 2018 return with Brad Sweet claiming the victory. Donny Schatz came up just short, racing from his 12th starting position to finish 2nd.

Fans, drivers, and officials are hoping for another season of great weather, much like the 2018 season. Nine of the ten scheduled events were completed with only the Friday portion of the Wabash Clash resulting in a cancelation.

About Terre Haute Action Track:

For more information, follow the Action Track online at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/terrehauteactiontrack). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

The Terre Haute Action Track is located at the Wabash County Fairgrounds, in Terre Haute, IN. The physical address is 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47807.

2019 Terre Haute Action Track Schedule

Sunday, April 14-Sumar Classic w/ USAC Silver Crown & Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds

Wednesday, May 22-“Week Of Indy” Tony Hulman Classic w/ USAC Sprints & Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds

Saturday, June 22-AMA All-Star National Flat Track Series Motorcycles

Friday, June 28-World Of Outlaw Craftsman Late Models vs. Summer National Late Models + Modifieds

Wednesday, July 10-Rumble @ The Fair w/ Pro Late Models & Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds

Wednesday, July 24-Don Smith Classic w/ USAC Sprints & Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds

Sunday, August 11-MSCS Sprint Cars & Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds

Friday, September 13-Jim Hurtubise Classic w/ USAC Sprints & Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds

Friday, October 11-Wabash Clash w/ USAC Sprints & Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds

Saturday, October 12-Wabash Clash w/ World Of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Cars & Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds