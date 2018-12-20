Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Races Past 1,000 Entries With More Expected

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 20, 2018) At the close of early entry on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, the 34th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout has for the fifth consecutive event received more than 1,000 entries. What makes that worthy of note, is prior to going to the current open-wheel format, the Tulsa Shootout ran upwards of 20 divisions with Karts, Quads, Flat Track, Micros, Mini Sprints, and more on the card.

Back then, 1,000 entries or more were fairly common. At 1,038 entries among seven divisions for the 2019 event, the growth and support of the Tulsa Shootout under its current offering has been staggering.

“The first year we went to just being an open-wheel event, we had just over 700 entries in eight classes. Including the 2012 event when we made the change, it only took three years to get back over 1,000 and they come from everywhere. We’re very thankful that this event continues to grow and gives several very young drivers a lot of national exposure,” explained Tulsa Shootout Director, Matt Ward.

With the number of entries expected to grow by as much as 150, teams will be able to enter again starting January 1, 2019, while Tulsa Shootout officials work on moving trailers and cars into the River Spirit Expo Center.

Among the classes offered, the one with the largest number of entries so far is the Stock Non-Wing division with 233 drivers. Keeping with the wingless theme, the Outlaw Non-Wing class trails by only three at 230. Putting wings on, the Stock division sits at 222 entries with Outlaw at 171. The Restricted division is at 85 with Junior Sprints at 60. The newly added Xcel600cc Modifieds is expecting 37.

Taking place at Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center, the 2019 edition of the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout moves in starting with Early Parking on December 31, 2018, and goes green on January 2, 2019, with racing through January 5, 2019.

The full list of entries can be found online at https://www.tulsashootout.com/profile/schedule/results.aspx?r=243201&rt=sch and is updated as often as possible.

The lineup for the 2019 event will include A-Class (Wing, Non-Wing, and Restricted), Outlaw (Wing and Non-Wing), and Junior Sprints as well as the new Xcel 600cc Modifieds for an event run of seven classes.

New for the 2019 event in all classes, RaceCeivers will be mandatory. They will be available at the event. Frequency will be 454.000.

Official class rules are posted at http://www.tulsashootout.com. Rules questions can be directed to Matt Ward, who is the director of competition for the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. Contact for Matt Ward includes Cell Phone at (918) 995-1650 or the office at (918) 838-3777. Questions regarding the Xcel 600cc Modifieds can be directed to Doug Borger at (484) 464-5319.

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout.com.

Quick Reference:

Event: 34th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Where: River Spirit Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

When: January 2-5, 2019

Entry Information

At Race Entry ($125 per class entered): January 1, 2019

Entries can be paid by Cash, Master Card, or Visa. No personal checks are accepted without prior approval. Entry includes Sunday Pit Pass.

**Rules for the represented classes can be found at http://www.tulsashootout.com/classes/default.aspx. For any clarification on rules, contact Matt Ward at (918) 995-1650 or (918) 838-3777.

2019 Class Lineup

Winged Outlaw

Non-Wing Outlaw

A-Class Winged

A-Class Non-Wing

A-Class Restricted

Xcel 600cc Modifieds

Junior Sprints

Day by Day Times and Prices

Monday, December 31, 2018 – Early Move-in

Contact the Tulsa Shootout office for more information at (918) 838-3777

Tuesday, January 1, 2019

8:00 AM……………………………………………………Building Opens

9:00 AM – 9:00 PM…………………………………….Parking and Sign In

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

Wednesday, January 2, 2019

8:00 AM…………………………………………………..Building Open

9:00 AM…………………………………………………..Practice

4:30 PM…………………………………………………..Heat Races

Adults $15.00 | Children (10 and under) FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!

Pit Pass $30

Thursday. January 3, 2019

8:00 AM……………………………………………………Building Opens

9:00 AM……………………………………………………Racing

Adults $15.00 | Children (10 and under) FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

Pit Pass $30

Friday, January 4, 2019

8:00 AM……………………………………………………Building Opens

9:00 AM………………………………………………….,..Racing

Adults $15.00 | Children (10 and under) FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

Pit Pass $30

Saturday, January 5, 2019

8:00 AM…………………………………………Building Opens

9:00 AM………………………………………,..Racing

2:00 PM…………………………………………Opening Ceremonies

All A Features Following Opening Ceremonies

Adults $20.00 | Children (10 and under) FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

Pit Pass $40

Event Broadcast:

Live Online PPV: http://www.racinboys.com