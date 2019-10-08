MLRA Fall Nationals changed to Saturday-Sunday at Lucas Oil Speedway due to expected rain, cold weather

WHEATLAND, Missouri (October 7, 2019) – With rainy and cold weather expected later this week, the schedule for the 6th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals and B-Mod Clash of Champions II at Lucas Oil Speedway has been adjusted.

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton announced that the races will be pushed back a day, with action now set for Saturday and Sunday. He added that starting times will be moved earlier on both race days to provide warmer conditions for race teams and fans.

“We want to get both days of racing in and we think this will be our best option,” Lorton said, adding that Thursday’s scheduled practice session and party in the pits also has been cancelled.

Gates now will open at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with hot laps at 3:30 p.m. and racing starting at 4:05 p.m.

Camping will be open Friday through Sunday with check-in starting on Friday.

The 6th annual MLRA Fall Nationals will feature the MLRA combining with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Presented by Lucas Oil for a 50-lap, $5,000-to-win feature on Saturday and a 40-lap feature for $3,000 to win on Sunday.

The B-Mod Clash of Champions II will co-headline the doubleheader. The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will have two sets of heat races on Saturday to help set the lineup for Sunday’s 40-lap, $3,000-to-win feature.

Will Vaught of Crane enters the action 88 points in front of Mitch McGrath and 99 clear of Logan Martin in the MLRA championship chase. The COMP Cams Series finds a tight championship battle brewing. Timothy Culp of Prattsville, Arkansas leads Tony Jackson of Lebanon by 28 points.

Lucas Oil Speedway’s biggest race for Ozark Golf Cars will pay $400 to start the 24-car main event on Sunday. A total of 71 B-Mods entered the inaugural edition of the Clash of Champions a year ago. Unfortunately, the feature was cancelled due to rain and payouts were paid on qualifying order with Andy Bryant taking first-place money and Kris Jackson second.

USRA B-mod and IMCA Northern Sport Mod rules apply. The entry form can be found on the Lucas Oil Speedway website with the field capped at 100 entries. The B-Mod feature payout: 1st) $3,000, 2nd) $1,500, 3rd) $1,000, 4th) $950, 5th) $900, 6th) $850, 7th) $750, 8th) $700, 9th) $650, 10th) $600, 11th) $575, 12th) $550, 13th) $525, 14th) $500, 15th) $475, 16th) $450, 17th) $425, 18th-24th) $400, (Non-Transfers) $100.

Saturday’s schedule

1 p.m. – Pit and spectator gates open

2:45 p.m. – Driver draw closes

3 p.m. – Drivers’ meeting

3:30 p.m. – Hot laps

4 p.m. – Opening ceremonies

4:05 p.m. – Racing starts

Saturday event schedule

Hot laps (MLRA/Comp Cams Late Models, B-Mods)

Late Model time trials

Heat race order: B-Mods Round 1 (laps based on car count); Late Models (10 laps)

Intermission (15-20 minutes)

Late Model B-Mains (12-15 laps)

B-Mod Round 2 Heat Races (laps based on car count)

Late Model A Main (50 laps, $5,000 to win)

Saturday admission:

Adults (16 and over) $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $17

Youth (ages 6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $50

Pit Pass $40

Sunday’s schedule

1 p.m. – Pit and spectator gates open

2:45 p.m. – Driver draw closes

3 p.m. – Drivers’ meeting

3:30 p.m. – Hot laps

4 p.m. – Opening ceremonies

4:05 p.m. – Racing starts

Sunday’s event schedule

Hot laps (B-Mods E, D, C, B mains)

Late Model hot laps

B-Mod E feature (laps based on car count)

Late Model heat races (top 16 in passing points advance to A-Main)

B-Mod D Feature (laps based on car count)

B-Mod hot laps for A-Main qualifiers

B-Mod C Feature (laps based on car count)

Late Model B Mains (12-15 laps)

B-Mod B Feature (laps based on car count)

Intermission (15-20 minutes)

Late Model A-Main (40 laps, $3,000 to win)

B-Mod A-Main (40 laps, $3,000 to win)

Sunday admission:

Adults (16 and over) $15

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $12

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $35

Pit Pass $35

For questions about tickets or camping for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com