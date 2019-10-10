Jackson accepts role as the man everyone wants to beat at B-Mod Clash of Champions II

WHEATLAND, Missouri (October 10, 2019) – Kris Jackson knows he will have that proverbial target on his back as the man to beat at this weekend’s B-Mod Clash of Champions II at Lucas Oil Speedway. There might even be a good amount of boos from the grandstand when the announcers call his name.

That’s simply part of the territory when you win as often as Jackson has the last couple of years.

“I know that they’re probably tired of the same old, same old,” Jackson said of his dominance, which includes 26 wins in 42 starts in 2019. Included are seven feature victories at Lucas Oil Speedway, where he won his fourth Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod track championship.

Lucas Oil Speedway’s biggest race for the B-Mods, a $3,000-to-win main event on Sunday, begins with two rounds of qualifying heat races on Saturday. The Clash of Champions II is a co-headliner with the Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals, which has full shows Saturday and Sunday.

A big field of B-Mods is expected, but many eyes will be on Jackson, the Lebanon driver who’s also chasing a second straight USRA B-Mod national championship. Asked is he’s comfortable with having everyone else taking aim, Jackson said he has little choice.

“I don’t know if I enjoy it, but I’ve come to accept it,” Jackson said of the attention. “You have to understand people a lot of times will race you a little bit different or maybe even talk to you different sometimes. That’s part of it.

“I don’t know what else to do, so I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing.”

Jackson called the B-Mod Clash of Champions II “one of the biggest ones we’ve wanted to win this year” because of the anticipated large car count, prize money and prestige. That’s especially true after last year, when he was set to start outside of row one in the inaugural B-Mod Clash of Champions before rain intervened.

Pole-starting Andy Bryant was awarded first-place money with Jackson settling for second prize. This time, while conditions are predicted to be cool, it’s supposed to be dry all weekend.

As for how the cool weather might affect the track, Jackson said it could go a couple of ways.

“We’ll have to play it by ear. Wheatland is always one of two ways: Really, really tacky or it’s really, really slick,” he said. “We’ve got stuff for either one. We just need to find out which one we’re on. We’re really not too worried about that.”

This weekend and other remaining USRA races are big for Jackson, who despite his glittering win total is only 41 points ahead of Springfield’s Ryan Gillmore in the USRA B-Mod national points race. Dan Hovden of Decorah, Iowa trails by 67.

“We’re just going to all the races we can and we’re trying to do the same thing we do every time,” Jackson said.

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton has announced some additional awards for the B-Mod Clash of Champions II:

Ozark Golf Cars First Non-Qualifier Award: Ozark Golf Cars owner Spencer King has given $500 for the first non-qualifier not to make the main event lineup. King and Ozark Golf Cars is the season sponsor of the USRA B-Mod division in the Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series.

Outlaw Race Bodies Hard Charger, Hard Luck Awards: Outlaw Race Bodies and owner Mike Striegel will provide $100 for both the Hard Charger Award and the Hard Luck Award.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Presented by Lucas Oil will combine with the MLRA for a 50-lap, $5,000-to-win feature on Saturday and a 40-lapper for $3,000 to win on Sunday. Will Vaught, of Crane, has an 88-point lead over Mitch McGrath as he seeks a first MLRA championship.

Timothy Culp of Prattsville, Arkansas leads Tony Jackson of Lebanon by 28 points. in the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series title chase. Unlike the MLRA, the Comp Cams Series does not conclude this weekend, with two November events remaining.

Saturday’s schedule

1 p.m. – Pit and spectator gates open

2:45 p.m. – Driver draw closes

3 p.m. – Drivers’ meeting

3:30 p.m. – Hot laps

4 p.m. – Opening ceremonies

4:05 p.m. – Racing starts

Saturday order of racing

Hot laps (MLRA/Comp Cams Late Models, B-Mods)

Late Model time trials

Heat race order: B-Mods Round 1 (laps based on car count); Late Models (10 laps)

Intermission (15-20 minutes)

Late Model B-Mains (12-15 laps)

B-Mod Round 2 Heat Races (laps based on car count)

Late Model A Main (50 laps, $5,000 to win)

Saturday admission:

Adults (16 and over) $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $17

Youth (ages 6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $50

Pit Pass $40

Sunday’s schedule

1 p.m. – Pit and spectator gates open

2:45 p.m. – Driver draw closes

3 p.m. – Drivers’ meeting

3:30 p.m. – Hot laps

4 p.m. – Opening ceremonies

4:05 p.m. – Racing starts

Sunday’s order of racing

Hot laps (B-Mods E, D, C, B mains)

Late Model hot laps

B-Mod E feature (laps based on car count)

Late Model heat races (top 16 in passing points advance to A-Main)

B-Mod D Feature (laps based on car count)

B-Mod hot laps for A-Main qualifiers

B-Mod C Feature (laps based on car count)

Late Model B Mains (12-15 laps)

B-Mod B Feature (laps based on car count)

Intermission (15-20 minutes)

Late Model A-Main (40 laps, $3,000 to win)

B-Mod A-Main (40 laps, $3,000 to win)

Sunday admission:

Adults (16 and over) $15

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $12

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $35

Pit Pass $35

The Lucas Oil Speedway campground will be open for the weekend, starting at 9 a.m. Friday. For questions about tickets or camping for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com