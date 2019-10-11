FALS Frenzy on Tap this Weekend

by Don Martin 10.11.2019

Below are the STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Late Model Rankings heading into the FALS Frenzy. Yes, Brandon Sheppard still on top by a wide margin will be at the Fairbury American Legion Speedway this weekend. The New Berlin driver will be in his family #B5 Rocket Chassis this weekend. Other drivers in the Top 25 scheduled to be on hand include Bobby Pierce, Chase Junghans, Shane Clanton, Dennis Erb Jr., and Summer Nationals Champion Brian Shirley. Other notable drivers include Billy Moyer, Jimmy Mars, Shannon Babb, McKay Wenger, Jason Feger, Billy Drake, Chris Simpson, Gordy Gundaker, Ryan Unzicker, Kevin Weaver, and Scott James to name a few.

Action kicks off Friday with a $5,000 to win event for the UMP Super Dirt Late Models, UMP Modifieds and Pro Late Models are on the card as well both nights. Saturday the late model feature will pay $15,000 to the winner and the weather may be a little cool but no moisture is in the air Saturday. So make plans to head to FALS for the Frenzy this weekend. Let’s get FALSY one more time this year !!

The World of Outlaws are idle this weekend and the Lucas Series is in Georgia this weekend at Dixie and Rome.

Last weekend Don O’Neal won the Pittsburgher taking home the $20,000 check. Chris Madden and Brandon Overton were busy as well last weekend picking up wins on the World of Outlaw tour. Two drivers that have been marching up in the rankings are Hudson O’Neal and Brandon Overton.

STLRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 2019 10.11.2019

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Jonathan Davenport

3 Ricky Weiss

4 Jimmy Owens

5 Tim McCreadie

6 Chris Madden

7 Hudson O’Neal

8 Mike Marlar

9 Scott Bloomquist

10 Brandon Overton

11 Tyler Erb

12 Josh Richards

13 Dale McDowell

14 Bobby Pierce

15 Devin Moran

16 Darrell Lanigan

17 Chase Junghans

18 Shane Clanton

19 Shannon Buckingham

20 Earl Pearson Jr.

21 Stormy Scott

22 Dennis Erb Jr.

23 Kyle Bronson

24 Chris Ferguson

25 Brian Shirley

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks. This weekend off to Fairbury to support the FALS Frenzy and Matt Curl and his staff. If you have never been to Fairbury it is a must !!