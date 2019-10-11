Terre Haute Action Track Cancels Day #1 Of Wabash Clash; Saturday World Of Outlaws Still On Day #2

(Terre Haute, IN) For the second year in-a-row, Mother Nature has nixed the Friday night portion of the Wabash Clash at the Terre Haute Action Track. The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and the DIRTcar Modifieds were scheduled to be on track. The Saturday portion, featuring the World Of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and DIRTcar Modifieds, is still on as scheduled.

Rainfall moved into the Terre Haute area during the early morning hours on Friday and is expected to continue into the early evening. Dry and cooler conditions are expected to set in overnight into Saturday. With sunshine and highs expected to be around 60 on Saturday, the World of Outlaw portion of the event is still on as scheduled.

On Saturday, the pits will open at 2:00, grandstands at 3:00, hotlaps at 6:30, and racing will take the green at 7:30. Tickets are available online at worldofoutlaws.com, by calling 844-DIRT-TIX, or at the gate on raceday.

For full information on Saturday’s portion of the event, visit www.terrehauteactiontrack.net or www.worldofoutlaws.com.