Brandon Overton Tames Tri-County Race Track for First Tarheel 50 Victory

By Chris Tilley

BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA (October 11, 2019)- Brandon Overton added his name to the prestigious list of winners of the Tarheel 50 as he dominated the 53-lapper earning him $10,053 for the victory Friday Night at Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, N.C. As one of the hottest drivers in the country right now, Overton has now earned $30,053 in a seven-day period as he swept victories in South Carolina and Tennessee last weekend before the Tarheel 50 triumph.

The Evans, Ga. driver led start-to-finish holding off Kyle Hardy at the end for his first Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels victory while becoming the fifth different winner in six races. Overton is now the tenth different winner of the Ray Cook-founded Tarheel 50 event which drew a standing-room only crowd for the event.

Overton drove the Cornett Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis which is owned by Rum Runner Racing to the victory which is sponsored by Molecule, Broward Armature & Generator, B&A Farms, Torch Sunglasses, CIV Driver Optimization, Race-Fan, Simpson Products, Darrell Gwynn Foundation, Burning Bright Band, Dean Guitars, Shell Shock & Tempest Cycles.

Four-time winner Casey Roberts and Overton would lead the field to green for the start of the main event with Roberts in hot pursuit. Roberts would pull off early in the race with small mechanical failure. Overton would continue to lead with Dale McDowell running second. Kyle Hardy, who started third worked his way around McDowell for second near the halfway point in the event and would go to work on the highside and charge toward the front where Overton was and had momentum until the caution came out on lap-30. Hardy would hold on to second and make one last attempt on the final circuit but would come up short as Overton crossed the line for the win over Hardy, McDowell, Donald McIntosh and Kenny Collins.

Three cautions slowed the main event. The first yellow flag would wave on lap ten as Ashton Winger would slow on the backstretch. The second caution flag would come out on lap-17 as Bo Eaton came to rest at the top of turn four. The final yellow flag would wave on lap-30 as Andy Standridge spun his mount in turn four.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals presented by Sunoco Race Fuels will finish the season with the points finale on Saturday October 26 at 311 Motor Speedway in Pine Hall, N.C. paying $10,000-to-win during the NASCAR weekend special near Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Further information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals presented by Sunoco Race Fuels can be obtained by calling Promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353 or Series P.R. Coordinator Chris Tilley at (828) 361-5981 or (606) 219-1723 or by visiting the official series website located at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

Official Summary of Results

Feature Results for Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals presented by Sunoco Race Fuels at Tri-County Race Track on October 11, 2019:

Brandon Overton-Evans, Ga. Kyle Hardy-Stephens City, Va. Dale McDowell-Chickamauga, Ga. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga. Kenny Collins-Colbert, Ga. Kurt English-Murphy, N.C. David Payne-Murphy, N.C. Jamie Oliver-Murphy, N.C. Levi Hicks-Murphy, N.C. Billy Moyer Jr.-Batesville, Ark. Russell Brown Jr.-Valdosta, Ga. Ross Bailes-Clover, S.C. Bobby Panter-Morganton, Ga. Andy Standridge-Tellico Plains, Tenn. Craig Greer-Cleveland, Tenn. Floyd Self-Asheville, N.C. Bo Eaton-Blue Ridge, Ga. Ashton Winger-Senoia, Ga. Jeff Neubert-Rockford, Tenn. Casey Roberts-Toccoa, Ga. Shawn Chastain-Murphy, N.C. Tyler Dixon-Cleveland, Tenn.

Time of Race: 22 minutes, 6 seconds

Margin of Victory: 00.669 seconds

Yellow Flags: Three (laps 10, 17, 30)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: Overton (1-53)

Entries: 22

Overall Top Qualifier: Kyle Hardy-12.302 seconds

Provisionals: None

Dash Finish: Casey Roberts, Brandon Overton, Kyle Hardy, Dale McDowell, Ross Bailes, Kenny Collins.

Heat One Finish: Shawn Chastain, Donald McIntosh, Bobby Panter, Andy Standridge, Craig Greer, Floyd Self, Bo Eaton, Ashton Winger (DNS)

Heat Two Finish: Billy Moyer Jr., Jamie Oliver, Kurt English, David Payne, Levi Hicks, Russell Brown Jr., Jeff Neubert, Tyler Dixon.

Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series Points (after 10/11/19)

Donald McIntosh-1,150 David Payne-1,102 Jeff Neubert-688 Pierce McCarter-629 Craig Greer-577 Casey Roberts-546 Austin Smith-510 Dakotah Knuckles-390 Kyle Hardy-388 Brandon Overton-386

Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Schedule/Results

August 16-Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, TN)-Tommy Kerr

August 17-North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, GA)-Donald McIntosh

August 31-Thunderhill Raceway Park (Summertown, TN)-Donald McIntosh

September 1-Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN)-Dakotah Knuckles

September 29-Senoia Raceway (Senoia, GA)-Ashton Winger

October 11-Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, NC)-Brandon Overton

October 26-311 Motor Speedway (Pine Hall, NC)-$10,000 to win