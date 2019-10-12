Gustin rallies to capture MLRA Fall Nationals opener at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (October 12, 2019) – As Ryan Gustin sat idle in the midst of a nine-car pileup that resulted in a lap-one red flag, little did he dream a trip to victory lane awaited.

But Gustin, driving a new Late Model after spending much of his year campaigning his Modified, achieved just that Saturday night. Gustin took the lead just past the mid-point and went on to claim the 50-lap Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals opening-night feature win at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Gustin, of Marshalltown, Iowa, earned $5,000 for his first MLRA victory since 2015, outlasting runner-up Tyler Bruening, third-place Chad Simpson and MLRA points leader Will Vaught.

“This Rocket (XR-1) was just on a rail,” the 10th-starting Gustin said in victory lane, praising his crew for getting it prepared. The program was co-sanctioned by the COMP Camps Super Dirt Series and attracted 38 entries.

Meanwhile, Dillon McCowan and Ryan Gillmore earned front-row starting positions for Sunday’s B-Mod Clash of Champions II main event. The Late Model/B-Mod doubleheader concludes on Sunday with 40-lap, $3,000-to-win features for both divisions. Gates open at 1 p.m. with hot laps at 3:30 p.m. and racing at 4:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Late Model feature got off to a rocky start. Mitch McGrath spun to bring out a yellow in turn two in the first attempt to get going. Then nine cars were involved in a turn-three melee, bringing out the red flag before one lap could be completed. Fourth-starting Payton Looney took the worst of it, winding up on his top as he had nowhere to go as spinning cars blocked the track in front of him.

Looney was not injured and his recently new car did not suffer major damage, but enough to end Looney’s night. Among the others involved were Terry Phillips, Logan Martin, Scott Crigler, Hunter Rasdon, Joseph Gorby, Jason Papich, Timothy Culp … and Gustin.

Fortunately for Gustin – and most of the others – there was little if any damage to their cars.

The third attempt to start worked as pole-starting Bruening wasted no time jumping out to the lead, opening a 2.5-second gap over Brian Rickman when caution flew on lap eight.

Two laps later, COMP Camps season points runner-up Tony Jackson Jr. spun in turn one while running second to bring out the race’s fourth caution.

After that early flurry of stoppage, the race remaining green for the final 40 laps. Gustin gave close chase to Bruening until finally making the decisive pass on the high side, going around Bruening for the lead coming out of turn four to complete lap 29.

Gustin worked through lapped traffic and pulled away from there, finishing 1.474 seconds in front of Bruening. Chad Simpson finished third with Will Vaught fourth and Rickman fifth.

“It feels good, man,” Gustin said of winning again in a Late Model after picking up six United States Modified Touring Series wins in 2019. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine we’d come back and win like that. But this XR1 is on a rail and it don’t get no better.”

Bruening had the fastest lap in time trials for both Group A and B, at 16.740 seconds, then won his heat race to nail down the pole position starting spot for the feature. It was the Decorah, Iowa driver’s first trip to Lucas Oil Speedway.

“The car was phenomenal all night,” Bruening said. “This is the first time we’ve ever been here and I’d say we have a pretty good hot rod for tomorrow night. We’ll learn from tonight, make a few adjustments and be better tomorrow.

“For the first time being here at Lucas Oil Speedway, it’s phenomenal. I love it.”

Simpson, who celebrated the Lucas Oil MLRA championship with a Fall Nationals feature win one year ago, said he was pleased with his run.

“Hats off to Ryan. He had a good race car and Tyler, too,” Simpson said. “We were all right, but we weren’t good enough to run up front and battle with those guys for the lead. We have to get a little tighter.”

Vaught solidified his hold on the MLRA points lead. He entered the night 89 points in front of McGrath and wound up three spots in front of him to put him closer to his first MLRA crown.

In the COMP Camps title chase, Culp finished eighth which was 10 spots in front of second-place Jackson. The COMP Camps Series still has two races remaining after this weekend.

Gillmore and McCowan both swept their respective heat races to lock down the front row for the B-Mod Clash of Champions II main event. McCowan won after starting fourth and sixth, while Gillmore started ninth and first in the passing-points format.

The first 16 starting spots were set Saturday night with the remaining of the B-Mod feature lineup to set determined in Alphabet features on Sunday, beginning with an E Feature.

B-Mod Clash of Champions II

Locked-in A Feature starters

Row one – Dillon McCowan, Ryan Gillmore

Row two – Eric Turner, Andy Bryant

Row three – Kris Jackson, Brian McGowen

Row four – Kyle Slader, Terry Schultz

Row five – Jayden Larson, Gunner Martin

Row six – Randy Zimmerman, Luke Nieman

Row seventh – JC Morton, Mike Striegel

Row eight – Robbe Ewing, Jerry Ellis

Lucas Oil Speedway results (October 12, 2019)

Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals/COMP Cams Series Late Models

A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 44:28.366[10]; 2. 16T-Tyler Bruening, 44:29.840[1]; 3. 25-Chad Simpson, 44:31.199[6]; 4. 1V-Will Vaught, 44:34.617[5]; 5. 90-Brian Rickman, 44:35.030[3]; 6. 91-Jason Papich, 44:36.342[7]; 7. 74M-Mitch McGrath, 44:38.180[21]; 8. 8C-Timothy Culp, 44:38.636[17]; 9. 14J-Jake Neal, 44:41.949[8]; 10. 1-BJ Robinson, 44:43.140[13]; 11. 36-Logan Martin, 44:43.440[12]; 12. 93-Mason Oberkramer, 44:44.848[16]; 13. 11X-Steve Drake, 44:44.901[18]; 14. 14M-Morgan Bagley, 44:46.395[20]; 15. 56H-Colton Horner, 44:33.265[19]; 16. 75P-Terry Phillips, 44:33.569[9]; 17. 77-Gavin Landers, 44:33.870[15]; 18. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr, 44:37.056[2]; 19. 7J-Ryan Johnson, 44:40.374[11]; 20. 5R-Hunter Rasdon, 44:41.598[23]; 21. (DNF) 12C-Scott Crigler, 39:45.560[14]; 22. (DNF) 7P-David Payne, 39:36.905[24]; 23. (DNF) 9G-Joseph Gorby, 36:21.416[22]; 24. (DNF) 15L-Payton Looney, 05:08.838[4]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. B1-BJ Robinson, 08:12.358[4]; 2. 77-Gavin Landers, 08:12.680[2]; 3. C8-Timothy Culp, 08:13.840[3]; 4. 56H-Colton Horner, 08:14.699[5]; 5. 50-Kaeden Cornell, 08:15.647[1]; 6. 1B-Brent Larson, 08:16.139[6]; 7. 74M-Mitch McGrath, 08:16.886[7]; 8. 91T-Tony Toste, 08:18.209[10]; 9. 49T-Jake Timm, 08:18.358[12]; 10. 12M-Raymond Merrill, 08:20.107[8]; 11. 92M-Chad Mallett, 08:21.075[11]; 12. 43G-Jeremy Grady, 08:22.072[9]; 13. 2M-Matt Mickelson, 08:24.073[13]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 12C-Scott Crigler, 13:44.381[2]; 2. 93-Mason Oberkramer, 13:44.825[1]; 3. 11X-Steve Drake, 13:46.019[5]; 4. 14M-Morgan Bagley, 13:46.905[4]; 5. 56D-Travis Denning, 13:48.760[6]; 6. 52-Clyde Ward, 13:51.464[8]; 7. 14R-Reid Millard, 13:52.318[11]; 8. 7P-David Payne, 13:54.040[9]; 9. 7X-Todd McCoin, 13:55.110[13]; 10. (DNF) R5-Hunter Rasdon, 11:44.818[3]; 11. (DNF) 9G-Joseph Gorby, 03:20.120[12]; 12. (DNF) 3X-Skip Frey, 03:21.389[10]; 13. (DNF) 33F-Rickey Frankel, 03:01.771[7]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 16T-Tyler Bruening, 04:03.016[1]; 2. 1V-Will Vaught, 04:06.483[3]; 3. 75P-Terry Phillips, 04:08.129[2]; 4. 50-Kaeden Cornell, 04:12.030[6]; 5. C8-Timothy Culp, 04:13.192[5]; 6. 56H-Colton Horner, 04:13.484[8]; 7. 74M-Mitch McGrath, 04:14.195[4]; 8. 43G-Jeremy Grady, 04:17.796[9]; 9. 92M-Chad Mallett, 04:21.413[7]; 10. 2M-Matt Mickelson, 04:05.770[10]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 90-Brian Rickman, 03:23.007[2]; 2. 91-Jason Papich, 03:28.610[6]; 3. 7J-Ryan Johnson, 03:29.850[3]; 4. 77-Gavin Landers, 03:32.303[4]; 5. B1-BJ Robinson, 03:32.671[5]; 6. 1B-Brent Larson, 03:34.169[8]; 7. 12M-Raymond Merrill, 03:34.779[7]; 8. 91T-Tony Toste, 03:35.009[9]; 9. 49T-Jake Timm, 01:06.369[1]

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr, 03:29.405[1]; 2. 25-Chad Simpson, 03:31.110[2]; 3. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 03:31.837[3]; 4. 93-Mason Oberkramer, 03:34.702[5]; 5. R5-Hunter Rasdon, 03:36.985[6]; 6. 11X-Steve Drake, 03:38.129[4]; 7. 33F-Rickey Frankel, 03:39.975[8]; 8. 7P-David Payne, 03:43.738[7]; 9. 14R-Reid Millard, 03:45.302[9]; 10. (DNF) 7X-Todd McCoin, 01:54.272[10]

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 15L-Payton Looney, 07:09.647[1]; 2. 14J-Jake Neal, 07:12.479[2]; 3. 36-Logan Martin, 07:13.807[3]; 4. 12C-Scott Crigler, 07:16.413[4]; 5. 14M-Morgan Bagley, 07:17.644[6]; 6. 56D-Travis Denning, 07:18.608[5]; 7. 52-Clyde Ward, 07:20.851[9]; 8. 3X-Skip Frey, 07:22.255[8]; 9. 9G-Joseph Gorby, 04:23.671[7]

Time Trials Group A: 1. 16T-Tyler Bruening, 00:16.740[17]; 2. 49T-Jake Timm, 00:16.783[10]; 3. 75P-Terry Phillips, 00:16.786[11]; 4. 90-Brian Rickman, 00:16.907[7]; 5. 1V-Will Vaught, 00:16.935[12]; 6. 7J-Ryan Johnson, 00:16.969[8]; 7. 74M-Mitch McGrath, 00:16.977[4]; 8. 77-Gavin Landers, 00:16.989[2]; 9. C8-Timothy Culp, 00:17.150[9]; 10. B1-BJ Robinson, 00:17.197[1]; 11. 50-Kaeden Cornell, 00:17.231[5]; 12. 91-Jason Papich, 00:17.394[18]; 13. 92M-Chad Mallett, 00:17.497[15]; 14. 12M-Raymond Merrill, 00:17.502[6]; 15. 56H-Colton Horner, 00:17.514[3]; 16. 1B-Brent Larson, 00:17.523[14]; 17. 43G-Jeremy Grady, 00:17.581[13]; 18. 91T-Tony Toste, 00:17.732[16]; 19. 2M-Matt Mickelson, 00:18.573[19]

Time Trials Group B: 1. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr, 00:16.841[5]; 2. 15L-Payton Looney, 00:16.915[3]; 3. 25-Chad Simpson, 00:17.172[8]; 4. 14J-Jake Neal, 00:17.190[14]; 5. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 00:17.218[19]; 6. 36-Logan Martin, 00:17.219[16]; 7. 11X-Steve Drake, 00:17.450[18]; 8. 12C-Scott Crigler, 00:17.460[7]; 9. 93-Mason Oberkramer, 00:17.484[1]; 10. 56D-Travis Denning, 00:17.551[6]; 11. R5-Hunter Rasdon, 00:17.571[12]; 12. 14M-Morgan Bagley, 00:17.712[9]; 13. 7P-David Payne, 00:17.713[2]; 14. 9G-Joseph Gorby, 00:17.735[11]; 15. 33F-Rickey Frankel, 00:17.933[4]; 16. 3X-Skip Frey, 00:18.099[10]; 17. 14R-Reid Millard, 00:18.164[15]; 18. 52-Clyde Ward, 00:18.285[17]; 19. 7X-Todd McCoin, 00:18.311[13]

B-Mod Clash of Champions II

Heat 1-A (9 Laps): 1. 28R-Andy Bryant, 12:32.865[4]; 2. 99T-Eric Turner, 12:33.995[3]; 3. 32-Robbe Ewing, 12:35.128[1]; 4. 17X-Mike Striegel, 12:36.724[5]; 5. 44-Gene Sisco, 12:38.190[7]; 6. 24A-Cody Acklin, 12:38.657[6]; 7. 30-Mark Long, 12:39.512[2]; 8. 58M-Jamie Mauk, 12:44.382[8]; 9. (DNF) 17-Rod Inman, 07:48.407[9]

Heat 2-A (9 Laps): 1. 66-Ryan Gilmore, 10:53.993[9]; 2. 19S-Kyle Slader, 10:55.729[6]; 3. 20-Al Ferguson, 10:56.969[7]; 4. 23-Casey Acklin, 10:58.117[1]; 5. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader, 10:59.195[2]; 6. 117-Kyle Shrum, 10:59.553[5]; 7. 00-Raymond Gilbert, 11:00.485[8]; 8. (DNF) 77-Koby Chadd, 07:02.987[3]; 9. (DNF) 83-Kyle Fritter, 01:24.611[4]

Heat 3-A (9 Laps): 1. 22-Brian McGowen, 05:13.202[2]; 2. 38-Gunner Martin, 05:14.011[5]; 3. 00S-Terry Schultz, 05:14.777[7]; 4. 95X-Shaun Walski, 05:15.710[3]; 5. 46-Brantlee Gotschall, 05:17.097[4]; 6. 28-Parker Hale, 05:17.927[9]; 7. 28J-Jackson Hale, 05:18.570[1]; 8. 21-Michael Cawvey, 05:20.284[8]; 9. 77W-Shane Noble, 05:24.396[6]

Heat 4-A (9 Laps): 1. 8-Dillon McCowan, 03:20.143[4]; 2. 22J-Tyler Tesch, 03:30.832[9]; 3. 21T-Trevor Tesch, 03:33.509[8]; 4. 57J-John Fellers, 03:33.887[7]; 5. 47-Tyson Lanfermann, 03:34.676[2]; 6. 14T-Quentin Taylor, 03:34.915[6]; 7. 1-Kurt Sledd, 03:35.731[5]; 8. 33T-Terry Taylor, 03:37.001[1]; (DQ) 6GP-Gene Parvin, 03:26.208[3]

Heat 5-A (9 Laps): 1. 8Z-Randy Zimmerman, 05:52.504[5]; 2. 36K-Jayden Larson, 05:53.816[3]; 3. 24-Jerry Ellis, 05:54.224[1]; 4. 21F-Hannah Frazee, 05:58.065[2]; 5. 97-Damien Vandenberg, 06:00.442[4]; 6. 08-Scott Pullen, 06:02.206[8]; 7. 28B-Wesley Briggs, 06:02.939[9]; 8. 21S-Gregory Scheffler, 06:03.526[6]; 9. 12JR-Olen Stephens, 01:46.117[7]

Heat 6-A (9 Laps): 1. 65-Kris Jackson, 03:24.290[3]; 2. 05-Jeremy Lile, 03:26.566[2]; 3. 181-Luke Nieman, 03:28.482[6]; 4. 18-JC Morton, 03:28.726[7]; 5. 98-Dylan Allen, 03:32.236[8]; 6. 30H-Rex Harris, 03:36.729[1]; 7. 3W-B.J. Deal, 03:53.619[4]; 8. (DNF) 7-Colby Kasinger, 01:16.641[5]

Heat 1-B (9 Laps): 1. 18-JC Morton, 04:55.978[2]; 2. 19S-Kyle Slader, 04:57.073[4]; 3. 38-Gunner Martin, 04:58.903[5]; 4. 44-Gene Sisco, 04:59.595[3]; 5. 05-Jeremy Lile, 05:01.000[7]; 6. 97-Damien Vandenberg, 05:01.318[6]; 7. 23-Casey Acklin, 05:03.985[9]; 8. 28B-Wesley Briggs, 05:04.668[1]; (DNS) 30-Mark Long, 05:04.668

Heat 2-B (9 Laps): 1. 8-Dillon McCowan, 05:02.433[6]; 2. 181-Luke Nieman, 05:02.466[3]; 3. 36K-Jayden Larson, 05:03.991[7]; 4. 32-Robbe Ewing, 05:04.341[9]; 5. 24A-Cody Acklin, 05:04.767[4]; 6. 22J-Tyler Tesch, 05:05.691[1]; 7. 30H-Rex Harris, 05:05.973[8]; 8. 08-Scott Pullen, 05:10.180[2]; 9. (DNF) 117-Kyle Shrum, 01:54.957[5]

Heat 3-B (9 Laps): 1. 28-Parker Hale, 06:47.628[1]; 2. 17X-Mike Striegel, 06:49.209[5]; 3. 46-Brantlee Gotschall, 06:49.958[6]; 4. 24-Jerry Ellis, 06:51.185[9]; 5. 6GP-Gene Parvin, 06:51.649[7]; 6. 7-Colby Kasinger, 06:53.249[4]; 7. 12JR-Olen Stephens, 06:55.241[3]; 8. (DNF) 21T-Trevor Tesch, 02:16.157[2]; 9. (DNF) 21F-Hannah Frazee, 02:17.751[8]

Heat 4-B (9 Laps): 1. 66-Ryan Gilmore, 08:23.827[1]; 2. 21-Michael Cawvey, 08:24.499[2]; 3. 95X-Shaun Walski, 08:25.865[7]; 4. 3W-B.J. Deal, 08:27.302[5]; 5. 57J-John Fellers, 08:30.489[3]; 6. 83-Kyle Fritter, 08:32.018[6]; 7. 47-Tyson Lanfermann, 08:34.799[8]; 8. (DNF) 33T-Terry Taylor, 07:33.957[9]; 9. (DNF) 21S-Gregory Scheffler, 02:05.423[4]

Heat 5-B (9 Laps): 1. 00S-Terry Schultz, 09:49.114[3]; 2. 28R-Andy Bryant, 09:49.813[6]; 3. 22-Brian McGowen, 09:50.468[8]; 4. 8Z-Randy Zimmerman, 09:51.567[5]; 5. 14T-Quentin Taylor, 09:53.236[4]; 6. 28J-Jackson Hale, 09:54.020[9]; 7. 00-Raymond Gilbert, 10:03.387[2]; 8. (DNF) 77-Koby Chadd, 04:24.923[7]; (DNS) 17-Rod Inman, 04:24.923

Heat 6-B (9 Laps): 1. 99T-Eric Turner, 04:41.245[7]; 2. 65-Kris Jackson, 04:41.499[6]; 3. 98-Dylan Allen, 04:43.006[1]; 4. 1-Kurt Sledd, 04:45.223[5]; 5. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader, 04:45.646[8]; 6. 77W-Shane Noble, 04:47.816[4]; 7. 58M-Jamie Mauk, 04:50.790[2]; 8. (DNF) 20-Al Ferguson, 03:11.463[3]

Sunday’s schedule

1 p.m. – Pit and spectator gates open

2:45 p.m. – Driver draw closes

3 p.m. – Drivers’ meeting

3:30 p.m. – Hot laps

4 p.m. – Opening ceremonies

4:05 p.m. – Racing starts

Sunday’s order of racing

Hot laps (B-Mods E, D, C, B mains)

Late Model hot laps

B-Mod E feature (laps based on car count)

Late Model heat races (top 16 in passing points advance to A-Main)

B-Mod D Feature (laps based on car count)

B-Mod hot laps for A-Main qualifiers

B-Mod C Feature (laps based on car count)

Late Model B Mains (12-15 laps)

B-Mod B Feature (laps based on car count)

Intermission (15-20 minutes)

Late Model A-Main (40 laps, $3,000 to win)

B-Mod A-Main (40 laps, $3,000 to win)

Sunday admission:

Adults (16 and over) $15

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $12

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $35

Pit Pass $35

For questions about tickets or camping for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com