MICHAEL PAGE WINS SECOND CAREER DIXIE SHOOTOUT

WOODSTOCK, GA (October 12, 2019) – Georgia’s Michael Page defended his home turf for the second time in the last three years as he won the Lucas Oil Dixie Shootout, on Saturday Night at the Dixie Speedway. With the victory in one of the Southeast’s most prestigious dirt late model events, Page became the 19th different winner this season on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour.
Page, driving the only Stinger Race Car in the field, took the lead at the start of the 50-lap race and lead every lap in the caution-free event. Jimmy Owens, who started from the pole alongside Page, finished in second followed by seventh-place starter Brandon Overton. Chris Madden and current Series Championship Point leader Jonathan Davenport rounded out the top 5.
Page took the lead from Owens coming off turn number two on the first lap and never relinquished the top spot. Owens tried to stay with Page in heavy traffic, but the 36-year-old had little, to no problems in traffic as he scored the popular win at one of his home tracks.
In Lucas Oil Victory Lane, a multitude of well-wishers joined Page just as they did two years ago after winning his first Dixie Shootout. He was emotional as he talked to the huge crowd of spectators on hand to witness the home state driver’s win.
“I knew I had to get Jimmy there at the start. I hadn’t been up top all night, but I just went for it. The car was good from the start. This Stinger Race Car from Chase King and his dad was perfect all night long. Last week we couldn’t even line-up, but this is racing and you have to keep your head up and keep on getting with it.”
“I would rather be lucky than good any day to beat these guys tonight. Look at all of their accomplishments this year, it says a lot about our team and what we are capable of doing. The lapped cars gave us plenty of room. Most of the time you don’t get that respect when you are lapping someone.”
Owens, who won the Dixie Shootout in 2012, ran second the entire distance and was able to hold off Overton at the end. “Congrats to Page and all of those guys on the win, they are really tough here. We had a good car and won the first heat. It was a drag-race to turn one in the feature. I beat him (Page) into turn one, but he got the lead on the high side and he did what he needed to do. I am looking forward to finishing the year off with a bang. Thanks to Leon Ramirez and all of my crew. We’ll head to Rome tomorrow night and try to get a win.”
Overton entered the race with three consecutive feature wins. He ended the night with his best series finish since his second place run in the COMP Cams Topless 100 in August. “We had a really good car tonight. If we keep finishing on the podium, we are going to get some more wins.”
The winner’s Troy Baird-owned Stinger Race Car is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by Baird Truck and Trailer Sales Inc., Elite Concrete, National Transportation, T&T Trucking and Schaeffer’s Racing Oil.
Completing the top ten were Dale McDowell, Devin Moran, Don O’Neal, Mike Marlar and Tim McCreadie.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Saturday, October 12th, 2019
Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, GA
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Jimmy Owens / 15.325 seconds
Fast Time Group B: Michael Page / 15.241 seconds (overall)
Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Chris Madden, Billy Moyer, Jr., Cory Hedgecock, Derek Ellis, Zach Leonhardi, Mike Marlar, Justin Shipley, Johnny Scott, Ahnna Parkhurst
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Dale McDowell, Brandon Overton, Shanon Buckingham, Josh Richards, Kyle Bronson, Austin Horton, Bob Gardner, Cla Knight, Tyler Millwood, Kyler Haygood
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Michael Page, Devin Moran ®, Don O’Neal, Will Roland, Stormy Scott, David Payne, Ray Cook, Dalton Cook, Steven Roberts, Lamar Haygood
Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Donald McIntosh, Tim McCreadie, Hudson O’Neal, Tyler Erb ®, Earl Pearson, Jr., Vic Hill, Jason Croft, Dalton Polston
Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Kyle Bronson, Austin Horton, Mike Marlar, Derek Ellis, Johnny Scott, Zach Leonhardi, Justin Shipley, Bob Gardner, Cla Knight, Ahnna Parkhurst, Tyler Millwood, Kyler Haygood
FAST Shafts B-Main Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Stormy Scott, Tyler Erb ®, David Payne, Earl Pearson, Jr., Ray Cook, Dalton Cook, Steven Roberts, Dalton Polston, Jason Croft, Lamar Haygood, Vic Hill
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|2
|18x
|Michael Page
|Villa Rica, GA
|$12,000
|2
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$6,300
|3
|7
|2
|Brandon Overton
|Evans, GA
|$3,500
|4
|5
|0m
|Chris Madden
|Gray Court, SC
|$2,750
|5
|4
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$3,350
|6
|3
|17m
|Dale McDowell
|Chickamauga, GA
|$1,800
|7
|6
|1m
|Devin Moran ®
|Dresden, OH
|$2,300
|8
|10
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,300
|9
|21
|157
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|$1,200
|10
|12
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$1,800
|11
|8
|7m
|Donald McIntosh
|Dawsonville, GA
|$1,075
|12
|15
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$1,850
|13
|11
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|$1,725
|14
|13
|23
|Cory Hedgecock
|Loudon, TN
|$1,000
|15
|9
|21
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|$1,700
|16
|16
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,700
|17
|20
|1T
|Tyler Erb ®
|New Waverly, TX
|$1,700
|18
|18
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruses, NM
|$1,800
|19
|23
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$1,800
|20
|17
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|$1,700
|21
|22
|8P
|David Payne
|Murphy, NC
|$1,000
|22
|19
|16
|Austin Horton
|Whitesburg, GA
|$1,000
|23
|14
|22R
|Will Roland
|Jasper, GA
|$1,000
|24
|24
|1V
|Vic Hill
|Mosheim, TN
|$1,000
Race Statistics
Entrants: 39
Lap Leaders: Michael Page (1-50)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Michael Page
Margin of Victory: 1.057 seconds
Cautions: None
Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr
Miller Welders Fast Time Provisionals: Vic Hill
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Mike Marlar (Advanced 12 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Brandon Overton
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Stinger Race Cars
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Michael Page (Lap #1 – 15.8978 seconds)
Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Stormy Scott
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Michael Page (50 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jimmy Owens
Time of Race: 14 minutes 04 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|8045
|$272,187.60
|2
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|7575
|$161,015.08
|3
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|7450
|$182,812.57
|4
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|7380
|$224,102.70
|5
|1T
|Tyler Erb ®
|New Waverly, TX
|7370
|$180,266.34
|6
|1m
|Devin Moran ®
|Dresden, OH
|7130
|$129,340.03
|7
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|7050
|$168,927.59
|8
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|7020
|$149,086.31
|9
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|6345
|$94,345.00
|9
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|6345
|$108,090.00
|11
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruses, NM
|6010
|$75,230.00
|12
|21
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|5800
|$69,515.00
|13
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|5350
|$83,825.00
*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*