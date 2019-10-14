Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Belle-Clair Speedway --> Logan Seavey takes Meents Memorial win at Belle-Clair Speedway! Joe B. Miller takes Outlaw Micro win!

Logan Seavey

BELLEVILLE, ILL. (October 13, 2019) – For Logan Seavey, the 2019 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League season has been one for the ages. After all, his victory on Sunday night at Belle-Clair Speedway sealed the deal on a year-long pursuit of breaking one of POWRi’s most noteworthy records. With his 12th win aboard the Keith Kunz Motorsports, Mobil 1, Bullet/Toyota No. 67, Seavey beat Christopher Bell’s 2014 campaign of 11 wins and established the NEW RECORD for the winningest single season in league history.

Potentially his last event on the calendar year due to scheduling conflicts, all the stars aligned on Sunday for a do-or-die situation in the record department. Entering the night on a two-race losing streak, Seavey struggled to seize control of the record at Jacksonville (8th) and SIR (5th), setting himself up for one last shot on Sunday at Lil’ Belleville.

Starting from the outside pole of the 30-lapper, Seavey immediately shot into the lead ahead of PAC Racing Springs #HighPointMan, Andrew Felker. Pulling away to a strong advantage, Seavey looked stout through the opening stages before a lap six caution for a stopped Daniel Adler halted the action.

Jesse Colwell, who led the championship standings by only 10 points, made his way into second before a massive bike through turns one and two allowed Felker to get back by on lap eight. Coming to the final restart with 15 laps left, Seavey continued to control the top spot over Felker and Colwell, while the likes of Cannon McIntosh, Tanner Thorson, Tyler Courtney and Buddy Kofoid came charging forward to fight for top five spots.

Entering the final ten-lap stretch, Seavey set his sights on managing the backmarkers while Felker kept him honest, holding the No. 67 to a 0.6-second lead. Felker, the 2012 POWRi National Midget champion, had Seavey, the 2017 National champ, within focus over the final laps, but simply could not close enough to make a true bid for the lead.

In the end, it was the same story for the twelfth time this season, as Logan Seavey dominated from start-to-finish at Belle-Clair Speedway to win the 2019 Charlene Meents Memorial. His 12th win of the year sets a new record as the winningest single season in POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League history and bumps him into fifth on the all-time wins list with 20 career victories.

Coming home with a second-place finish, Andrew Felker of Carl Junction, Mo. made it back-to-back podium appearances in the Chad Shields Racing, MelMark Pipe & Supply, Ripper/Fontana No. 44S. Taking his Keith Kunz Motorsports, Toyota Racing No. 97 to third-place, Buddy Kofoid of Penngrove, Calif. earned his second POWRi National Midget podium in as many tries.

Cannon McIntosh completed a stunning 23rd-to-4th run in his Dave Mac Motorsports, Drive WFX, Spike/Toyota No. 08 to earn Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger honors. Jesse Colwell of Red Bluff, Calif. extended his championship lead to 50 points with three races remaining as he brought the Keith Kunz Motorsports, IWX Motor Freight, Bullet/Toyota No. 71 home in fifth-place.

Closing out the top ten on Sunday at Belle-Clair was Tyler Courtney running sixth in the Clauson-Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink No. 17JR, Tanner Thorson finishing seventh with his Hayward-Thomas Motorsports No. 19, Daison Pursley earning his fourth-straight Belleville top ten in eighth, Zach Daum slipping to ninth, and Andrew Layser rounding out the bunch in tenth.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League resumes the 2019 calendar this Saturday, October 19 at I-30 Speedway on Little Rock, Arkansas alongside the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midgets and POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Outlaw Micros. If you can’t make it, Speed Shift TV will have LIVE coverage.

For more information on POWRi Racing, you can visit www.powri.com online, follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter and Instagram, or like POWRi on Facebook.

 

Midgets

A Feature 1

30 laps | 00:14:50.997

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Logan Seavey Sutter, CA 67
2 1 Andrew Felker Carl Junction, MO 44S
3 7 Michael Kofoid Penngrove, CA 97
4 23 Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK 08
5 3 Jesse Colwell Red Bluff, CA 71
6 13 Tyler Courtney Indianapolis, IN 17JR
7 9 Tanner Thorson Minden, NV 19
8 5 Daison Pursley Locust Grove, OK 9
9 6 Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL 5D
10 4 Andrew Layser Collegeville, PA 47BC
11 15 Ace McCarthy Tahlequah, OK 28
12 10 Tucker Klaasmeyer Paola, KS 27
13 11 Tanner Carrick Lincoln, CA 71K
14 8 Jesse Love Redwood City, CA 97K
15 21 Holley Hollan Tulsa, OK 67K
16 17 Mitchell Davis Auburn, IL 87
17 14 David Camfield Jr Decatur, IL 86C
18 12 Jake Neuman New Berlin, IL 21KS
19 18 Sam Johnson St Peters, MO 72
20 16 Kyle Jones Kennedale, TX 7U
21 22 Broc Hunnell Eolia, MO 103
22 20 Austin Brown Millstadt, IL 17
23 19 Daniel Adler St. Louis, MO 50

B Feature 1

12 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Mitchell Davis Auburn, IL 87
2 13 Sam Johnson St Peters, MO 72
3 8 Daniel Adler St. Louis, MO 50
4 9 Austin Brown Millstadt, IL 17
5 2 Holley Hollan Tulsa, OK 67K
6 15 Broc Hunnell Eolia, MO 103
7 14 Mark Chisholm Cheyenne, WY 56X
8 18 Devin Camfield Decatur, IL 17C
9 11 Danny Frye III St. Peters, MO 5
10 17 Chad Frewaldt Kansas City, KS 4F
11 10 Ryan Mueller Wildwood, MO 5H
12 12 Thomas Chandler 1T
13 4 Kyle Ogara 67F
14 6 Austin Odell Rochester, IL 97A
15 5 Daniel Robinson Ewing, IL 57D
16 7 Joey Wirth Waterloo, IL 77W
17 19 Ben Welsch Liberty, MO 4W
DNS Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK 08
DNS Chase Jones Greenwood, IN 68

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:04:24.110

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Logan Seavey Sutter, CA 67
2 3 Tanner Thorson Minden, NV 19
3 1 Kyle Ogara 67F
4 5 Holley Hollan Tulsa, OK 67K
5 6 Austin Odell Rochester, IL 97A
6 7 Austin Brown Millstadt, IL 17
7 4 Broc Hunnell Eolia, MO 103

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:06:01.719

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Michael Kofoid Penngrove, CA 97
2 4 Andrew Layser Collegeville, PA 47BC
3 5 Tanner Carrick Lincoln, CA 71K
4 6 Kyle Jones Kennedale, TX 7U
5 2 Danny Frye III St. Peters, MO 5
6 7 Ryan Mueller Wildwood, MO 5H
7 3 Chase Jones Greenwood, IN 68

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 6 Andrew Felker Carl Junction, MO 44S
2 2 David Camfield Jr Decatur, IL 86C
3 3 Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK 08
4 5 Mitchell Davis Auburn, IL 87
5 7 Daniel Robinson Ewing, IL 57D
6 4 Thomas Chandler 1T
7 1 Devin Camfield Decatur, IL 17C

Heat 4

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Jesse Colwell Red Bluff, CA 71
2 3 Tucker Klaasmeyer Paola, KS 27
3 4 Ace McCarthy Tahlequah, OK 28
4 7 Jake Neuman New Berlin, IL 21KS
5 5 Joey Wirth Waterloo, IL 77W
6 1 Mark Chisholm Cheyenne, WY 56X
DNS Ben Welsch Liberty, MO 4W

Heat 5: Lineup

8 laps | 00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car
1 Jesse Love Redwood City, CA 97K
2 Chad Frewaldt Kansas City, KS 4F
3 Sam Johnson St Peters, MO 72
4 Daison Pursley Locust Grove, OK 9
5 Daniel Adler St. Louis, MO 50
6 Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL 5D
7 Tyler Courtney Indianapolis, IN 17JR

Joe B. Miller

Outlaw Winged Micros

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:06:43.355

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO 51B
2 2 Luke Verardi Taylorville, IL 28
3 3 Harley Hollan Tulsa, OK 14H
4 6 Gunner Ramey Sedalia, MO 14G
5 4 Kurt Westerfield 14
6 7 Scotty Milan Fort Collins, CO 97
7 8 Jordan Howell Columbia, MO 3J
8 9 Trevin Littleton Jacksonville, IL 44T
9 13 Dusty Young Benton, AR 131
10 12 Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL 53
11 16 Breanna Wirth Waterloo, IL 8W
12 14 Matt Morton Granite City, IL 21M
13 18 Chad Elliott Cottage Hills, IL 65E
14 22 Jordan Clary Edwardsville, IL 12C
15 11 Bryant Wiedeman Colby, KS 1
16 10 Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL 35
17 17 Alex Midkiff 11
18 5 Tobias Midkiff 101
19 19 Dylan Politte 55
20 20 Julia Larson Imperial, MO 4J
21 21 KEVIN POWELL STL, IL 6
22 23 Lucas Pejakovich Godfrey, IL 45
23 15 James Scott Jackson, MO 17

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:04:17.501

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Luke Verardi Taylorville, IL 28
2 7 Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO 51B
3 2 Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL 35
4 5 Bryant Wiedeman Colby, KS 1
5 6 Dusty Young Benton, AR 131
6 8 Matt Morton Granite City, IL 21M
7 4 Julia Larson Imperial, MO 4J
8 3 Jordan Clary Edwardsville, IL 12C

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Harley Hollan Tulsa, OK 14H
2 2 Gunner Ramey Sedalia, MO 14G
3 3 Trevin Littleton Jacksonville, IL 44T
4 5 Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL 53
5 4 Breanna Wirth Waterloo, IL 8W
6 6 Alex Midkiff 11
7 7 Dylan Politte 55
8 8 KEVIN POWELL STL, IL 6

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:02:27.027

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Kurt Westerfield 14
2 2 Scotty Milan Fort Collins, CO 97
3 4 Jordan Howell Columbia, MO 3J
4 7 Tobias Midkiff 101
5 (DNF) 5 James Scott Jackson, MO 17
6 (DNF) 6 Chad Elliott Cottage Hills, IL 65E
DNS Lucas Pejakovich Godfrey, IL 45
