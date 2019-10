AT A GLANCE: David Gravel aiming for 50 wins with Midwest doubleheader on the horizon

Intense championship points battle moves to Lakeside Speedway, Lake Ozark Speedway

KANSAS CITY, KS – Oct. 15, 2019 – David Gravel and Jason Johnson Racing have put together an impressive first year together – nine wins, 20 Quick Times and currently sit third in points. With six races to go this season Gravel has a specific goal he’d like to accomplish.

“I’d like to win one more race, hopefully two,” said Gravel, who has 48 career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series wins. “I’d like to get to that magical number fifty for me in my career. That’s a goal that’s really important to me. I hope to do that.”

He could reach that goal this weekend with the World of Outlaws on Oct. 18 going to Lakeside Speedway for the FVP Platinum Battery Showdown and on Oct. 19 returning to Lake Ozark Speedway for the Jason Johnson Classic.

Both races will play a big part in the World of Outlaws’ championship battle, which Gravel still has a part in. He and second-place Donny Schatz had bad luck at Tri-State Speedway and lost points to leader Brad Sweet – Gravel is now 102 points behind Sweet and Schatz is 30 points back. However, just one weekend can create a large swing in the points, as Schatz had cut Sweet’s points lead in half after the Williams Grove Speedway doubleheader before going to Tri-State.

Gravel has finished third in points the last three years – driving for CJB Motorsports. He has a solid hold of the position for the remainder of the year and could find himself finishing third for the fourth year in-a-row. There is a slim chance for him to catch Sweet without a lot of luck, but Schatz is only 72 points ahead of him.

“My goal is to keep the front two guys honest,” Gravel said. “You know, we have an extremely slim chance of making anything happen, especially with the rainout [at Terre Haute]. I mean, just to be in the conversation at the end of the season with a first-year team, with a team like this, it’s just been really cool. We’ll just try to finish out strong. Be competitive every night.”

He and JJR have unloaded with speed all season long, being fastest in practice 11 times and collecting 20 Quick Times, so far. There’s a combination of elements that have helped the No. 41 car be fast early on in the night, said Philip Dietz, crew chief for JJR.

“Our engines have to run good. They have to be fueled right,” he said. “Just our car balance in general has to be really, really good to start the night off.”

Gravel will be going for his first win at Lakeside Speedway and Lake Ozark Speedway this week. He finished 14th at the half-mile Lakeside Speedway last year. It’s a track he said he usually struggles at. However, he and JJR have been one of the most dominate teams on half-mile tracks this year. They won at Calistoga Speedway, Knoxville Raceway and twice at Williams Grove Speedway.

“We’ve been really good on big tracks, so I’m hoping to go there and qualify good and just keep doing what we’re doing,” Gravel said.

Lake Ozark Speedway may be his next best opportunity to pick up another win before the end of the season. He finished second the last two races there.

The Eldon, Mo. track is also a home track for JJR. Their shop is eight miles away from the speedway. Gravel knows a win at the 1/3-mile track would be special for the team, especially with the event being the Jason Johnson Classic – which will pay $10,410-to-win due to an added bonus by FK Rod Ends.

“That’s a track I’m pretty confident at and excited to go back to,” Gravel said. “To win it for Bobbi (Johnson), and for Jason’s race, that would be very cool. Definitely looking forward to that. They’re going to have a lot of friends, family and sponsors there, so going to be a pretty cool moment.”

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Friday, Oct. 18, at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. for the FVP Platinum Battery Showdown. Get tickets and more information.

Saturday, Oct. 19, at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. for the Jason Johnson Classic. Get tickets and more information.

ABOUT THE TRACK

Lakeside Speedway is a semi-banked half-mile track. The track record is 13.304 sec. set by Paul McMahan on June. 7, 2014.

Online – LakesideSpeedway.net

Phone – (913) 299-2040

Lake Ozark Speedway is a slightly banked 1/3-mile track.

Online – LakeOzarkSpeedway.net

Phone – (573) 418-0565

TICKETS

Tickets can be purchased by going to WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.

1/3-MILE AND 1/2-MILE WINNERS THIS YEAR

There have been seven races on a 1/3-mile track, so far, this year.

Thunderbowl Raceway: Ian Madsen won on March 9

Arizona Speedway: David Gravel won on April 6

Lake Ozark Speedway: Brad Sweet won on April 26

Beaver Dam Raceway: Brad Sweet won on June 22

Wilmot Raceway: Donny Schatz won on July 13

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55: Brad Sweet won on Aug. 2 and Sheldon Haudenschild won on Aug. 3

There have been 23 races on a 1/2-mile track, so far, this year.

-Volusia Speedway: Daryn Pittman won on Feb. 8 and 9

-The Dirt Track at Las Vegas: Tim Shaffer won on Feb. 27 and Donny Schatz won on Feb. 28

-Perris Auto Speedway: Aaron Reutzel won on March 30

-Devil’s Bowl Speedway: Logan Schuchart won on April 12

-Eldora Speedway: Donny Schatz won on May 10, July 17 and July 19, Brad Sweet won on July 18 and July 20 and Logan Schuchart won on Sept. 27

-Williams Grove Speedway: David Gravel won on May 17 and Oct. 4; Lance Dewease won on May 18; Tim Shaffer won on July 26; Donny Schatz won on July 27 and Brent Marks won on Oct. 5

-Knoxville Raceway: Brian Brown won on June 14; Brad Sweet won on June 15; David Gravel on Aug. 10

-Black Hills Speedway: Carson Macedo won on Aug. 23

-Calistoga Speedway: David Gravel won on Sept. 14

LAKESIDE SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2018 – Daryn Pittman on Oct. 19

2017 – Brian Brown on Oct. 20

2016 – Brad Sweet on Oct. 21

2015 – Donny Schatz on July 1

2014 – Kerry Madsen on June 7

2013 – Craig Dollansky on June 8

2012 – Sammy Swindell on June 30

2011 – Steve Kinser on June 4

2010 – Steve Kinser on June 26

2003 – Daryn Pittman on June 21

2002 – Mark Kinser on April 24

2001 – Steve Kinser on April 24

1992 – Sammy Swindell on April 5

LAKE OZARK SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2019 – Brad Sweet on April 26

2018 – Donny Schatz on May 4

2007 – Craig Dollansky

2005 – Tim Shaffer

AROUND THE TURN: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, will be at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa. for the Nittany Showdown. Get tickets and more information.

2019 STATS

There have been 67 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Feature events this season.

FEATURE WINNERS (19 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 16

2– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 9

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 9

3 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 8

4 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 4

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 4

5 – Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 2

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 2

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 2

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

6 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 1

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (44 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 26

2 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 22

3 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 21

4 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 19

5 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 15

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 15

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 15

6 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 10

7 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 7

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 7

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 7

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 7

8 – Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 5

9 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 4

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 4

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 4

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 4

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 4

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 4

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 4

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 4

10 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 2

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 2

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 2

– Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, Iowa – 2

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 2

11 – Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind. – 1

– Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 1

– Willie Croft, Roseville, Calif. – 1

– Ryan Smith, Kunkletown, Pa. – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Tony Stewart, Columbus, Ind. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Justin Henderson, Sioux Falls, S.D. – 1

– Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, Ind. – 1

– Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Brian Montieth, Phoenixville, Pa. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 1

– Justin Sanders, Watsonville, Calif. – 1

– Austen Wheatley, Lake Stevens, Wash. – 1

– Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif. – 1

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH WINNERS (26 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 9

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 9

2 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 6

3 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 5

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 5

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 5

4 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 4

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 4

5 – Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 2

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 2

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 2

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 2

6 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 1

– Jeff Swindell, Memphis, Tenn. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Austen Wheatley, Lake Stevens, Wash. – 1

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 1

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (36 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 4

2 – Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 3

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 3

3 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 2

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 2

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 2

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 2

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

4 – Cale Conley, Vienna, W.Va. – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 1

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Terry McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– T.J. Stutts, Liverpool, Pa. – 1

– Cory Haas, York, Pa. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Jim Stinson, Vandalia, Ohio – 1

– Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind. – 1

– Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 1

– Russel Borland, Kewaskum, Wis. – 1

– Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Cory Eliason, Santa Cruz, Calif. – 1

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Marcus Dumesny, Sydney, NSW, Australia – 1

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Calif. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Ill. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

– Chase Stockon, Haubstadt, Ind. ­– 1

C-MAIN WINNERS (15 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Lucas Wolfe, Mechanicsburg, Pa. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Jim Stinson, Vandalia, Ohio – 1

– Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Australia

– Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, Iowa – 1

– Lee Jacobs, Dalton, Ohio – 1

– Chad Kemenah, Alveda, Ohio – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Dylan Cisney, Port Royal, Pa. – 1

– Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma City, Okla. – 1

D-MAIN WINNERS (3 different drivers)

1 – Justin Peck, Monrovia, Ind. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (29 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of podiums

1– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 31

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 29

3 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 27

4 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 23

5 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 16

6 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 9

7 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 8

8 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 6

9 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 5

10 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 4

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4

11 – Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 3

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 3

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 3

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 3

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 3

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 3

– Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 3

12 – Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 2

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 2

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 2

13 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Ryan Smith, Kunkletown, Pa. – 1

– Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 1

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 1

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 1

– Jason Solwold, Burlington, Wash. – 1

– Justin Sanders, Watsonville, Calif. – 1

HARD CHARGER AWARD (27 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C. Awards

1 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 6

2 – Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 5

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 5

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 5

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Pa. – 5

3 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 4

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 4

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 4

4 – Dominic Scelzi – Fresno, Calif. – 3

5 – Cory Eliason, Santa Cruz, Calif. – 2

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Ind. – 2

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 2

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 2

6 – Chad Kemenah, Alveda, Ohio – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Derek Hagar, Marion, Ark. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Brian Montieth, Phoenixville, Pa. – 1

TOTAL LAPS LED (25 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 425

2 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 266

3 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 248

4 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 243

5 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 130

6 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 129

7 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 107

8 – Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 75

9 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 62

10 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 55

11 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 53

12 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 52

13 – Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 48

14 – Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 41

15 – Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 40

16 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 37

17 – Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 34

18 – James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 31

19 – Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 25

20 – Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 22

21 – Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 19

22 – Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 16

23 – Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Ind. – 10

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 10

24 – Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 6

25 – Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, Ind. – 2

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 2

QUALIFYING QUICK TIME (20 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 20

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 9

3 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 5

4 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 4

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 4

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 4

5 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 3

6 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 2

7 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Sye Lynch, Apollo, Pa. – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

FASTEST IN PRACTICE (21 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of times fastest

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 11*

2 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 10*

3 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 8

4 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 6

5 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 4

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4*

6 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 3

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 3

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 3

7 – Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 2

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 2*

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 2

8 – Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Logan Wagner, Harrisonville, Pa. – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Kendall Ruble, Vincennes, Ind. ­– 1

*A fastest time came during a second set of Hot Laps