Sheppard Secures Third Dirt Track World Championship at Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (October 19, 2019) – Brandon Sheppard captured the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned 39th Annual Rhino Ag Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by Optima Batteries on Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park. He earned $100,000 for his third career DTWC victory and also marked his 25th victory of 2019.

Sheppard was one of four different race leaders in the 100-lap event. Mike Marlar finished in second, with 2019 Eibach Rookie of the Year, Tyler Erb finishing in third. Rounding out the top five were two-time DTWC winner Josh Richards and Dennis Erb Jr. Richards was in position to become the first driver in the 39-year history of the race to win the crown jewel race three years in a row and kept himself in the hunt for the entire distance.

Shane Clanton took the lead at the start of the race and led the first five laps until former DTWC winner Jimmy Owens passed him for the top spot. Owens then held the point for several laps before yielding the point to Sheppard. Sheppard briefly gave up the lead to Richards on lap 68, but the very next lap Sheppard regained the point for good. Sheppard withstood a caution with ten laps to go and then controlled the last ten laps of the race by distancing himself from both Marlar and Tyler Erb for his third $100,000 win of the year.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the fourth time this year, Sheppard thanked his team for a special year. “The year we have had has been unbelievable. My guys are the best of group of guys I have ever worked for. My guys are the best at what they do. They give me the best equipment night in and night out. I just go do my job with it. Thanks to Mark Richards, Steve Baker, and all of my crew, Austin Hargrove, Joel Rogers, and Danny White. It’s been a dream year. It looks like they had a heck of crowd and to do it in front of them is special.”

Sheppard’s other $100,000 victories this season came in the Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway ($125,000) and the Dirt Million at Mansfield Motor Speedway ($101,000). “I want to thank everyone who helps me, especially my family back home, dad, and grandpa. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am at today. When I started my career, I never thought I would be a three-time Dirt Track World Champion.”

Marlar was seeking his first win in the famed event but came home in second. “I got my car a little looser than I wanted to. I tightened it up more than I was last night, but I was a little loose. Honestly, I was on a softer left rear tire than Sheppy. Earlier in the race when I could tell that I was in a little disadvantage when it came to tires. My best chance was to take it easy on the tires to be there at the end.”

Erb claimed the 2019 Eibach Rookie of the Year finishing on the podium and he ended the year with six series wins. “I was a little behind where I wanted to be early in the race, because I started ninth. Those other guys put themselves in a better starting position. I am very happy with the finish tonight and this year. I broke Randall’s streak of three wins in a row tonight, but it has been an awesome year for us at Best Performance. To come out of this season with the Rookie-of-the-Year Championship is fantastic, and I can’t wait for our team to build on that next year,” said the Best Performance Motorsports Team driver.

The winner’s Mark Richards Racing, Rocket Chassis House Car is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and is sponsored by: Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Ace Metal Works, Sunoco Race Fuels, Gunter’s Honey, Integra Racing Shocks, and Keyser Manufacturing.

Completing the top ten were Bobby Pierce, Scott James, Scott Bloomquist, Hudson O’Neal, and Kyle Bronson.

Dale McDowell won the Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers race by holding off Jared Hawkins for the win. Brandon Overton led early in the race, but he tangled with a car that he was trying to lap, and was knocked out of the race lead. McDowell then led the rest of the race. Hawkins tried to make it close but just couldn’t overtake McDowell as the checkers waved. Hawkins finished in second, followed by R.J. Conley, Doug Drown, and Brandon Fouts.



Friday, October 18th, 2019

Friday, October 18th, 2019

Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Chris Ferguson / 14.658 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 14.727 seconds Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (15 Laps): Scott James , Chris Ferguson, Shanon Buckingham, Gregg Satterlee, Stormy Scott, Jackie Boggs, Zack Dohm, Billy Moyer, Jr., Jon Hodgkiss, Allen Murray, Logan Roberson-DNS FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (15 Laps): Jonathan Davenport, Tyler Erb ®, Brandon Sheppard, Ricky Weiss, Brandon Overton, Drake Troutman, Steve Casebolt , Mike Benedum, Kevin Wagner, Justin Rattliff, Blake Naylor Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (15 Laps): Scott Bloomquist, Josh Richards, Jason Covert, Chase Junghans, RJ Conley, Dale McDowell, Mason Zeigler, Nick Hoffman, Rick Eckert, Lee Logan, Robert Starett Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (15 Laps): Don O’Neal, Mike Marlar, Hudson O’Neal, Jimmy Owens, Jacob Hawkins, Eric Wells, Jared Hawkins, Ricky Thornton Jr., Colton Flinner, Josh Hall, Eric Webber Simpson Race Products Heat Race #5 Finish (15 Laps): Shane Clanton, Devin Moran ®, Chub Frank, Dennis Erb, Jr., Delmas Conley, Kody Evans, Shannon Thornsberry, Austin Rettig, JT Conley, Brandon Fouts, Earl Pearson, Jr. Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #6 Finish (15 Laps): Bobby Pierce, Kyle Bronson, Tim McCreadie, Tyler Carpenter, Doug Drown, Jason Jameson ®, Rod Conley, Boom Briggs, Kirk Phillips, Dave Hornikel, Charlie Jude



Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main Finish (20 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Stormy Scott, Ricky Weiss, Brandon Overton, Dale McDowell, RJ Conley, Chase Junghans, Zack Dohm, Jackie Boggs, Justin Rattliff, Gregg Satterlee, Rick Eckert, Mike Benedum, Billy Moyer, Jr., Drake Troutman, Allen Murray, Lee Logan, Jon Hodgkiss, Robert Starett, Kevin Wagner, Steve Casebolt , Nick Hoffman-DNS, Mason Zeigler-DNS, Blake Naylor-DNS, Logan Roberson-DNS



FAST Shafts B-Main Finish (20 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Jacob Hawkins, Devin Moran ®, Jared Hawkins, Brandon Fouts, Rod Conley, Doug Drown, Colton Flinner, Kody Evans, Chub Frank, Eric Wells, Boom Briggs, Jason Jameson ®, Josh Hall, Kirk Phillips, Austin Rettig, Dave Hornikel, Charlie Jude, Earl Pearson, Jr., Ricky Thornton Jr., Delmas Conley, Tyler Carpenter, JT Conley, Eric Webber-DNS Lucas Oil Feature Finish (100 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 5 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $100,000 2 4 01 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $20,000 3 9 1t Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $10,800 4 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $7,800 5 12 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $5,000 6 10 32p Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $3,500 7 13 83 Scott James Lawrenceburg, IN $3,200 8 17 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $3,000 9 16 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,500 10 14 40b Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $3,200 11 22 1m Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $3,150 12 15 72c Jason Covert York Haven, PA $2,400 13 24 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $3,050 14 11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $3,000 15 1 22f Chris Ferguson Mount Holly, NC $2,250 16 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $3,000 17 20 8H Jacob Hawkins Fairmont, WV $2,150 18 23 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,900 19 18 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,075 20 25 c9 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN $2,060 21 26 17t Shannon Thornsberry Martin, KY $2,050 22 8 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,740 23 21 7w Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB $2,030 24 2 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $2,020 25 19 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $2,810 26 7 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $3,100

Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers Race Finish (25 Laps): Dale McDowell, Jared Hawkins, RJ Conley, Doug Drown, Brandon Fouts, Rod Conley, Chub Frank, Zack Dohm, Rick Eckert, Justin Rattliff, Colton Flinner, Jason Jameson, Jackie Boggs, Brandon Overton, Austin Rettig, Lee Logan, Allen Murray, JT Conley, Delmas Conley, Kirk Phillips, Kody Evans, Eric Wells, Boom Briggs, Drake Troutman Race Statistics

Entrants: 66

Lap Leaders: Shane Clanton (Laps 1 – 5); Jimmy Owens (Laps 6 – 34); Brandon Sheppard (Laps 35 – 67); Josh Richards (Lap 68); Brandon Sheppard (Laps 69 – 100)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Brandon Sheppard

Margin of Victory: 1.184 seconds

Cautions: Ricky Weiss, Earl Pearson Jr., Stormy Scott (Lap 4); Steve Casebolt (Lap 15); Scott Bloomquist (Lap 28); Jonathan Davenport (Lap 40); Devin Moran (Lap 51); Tim McCreadie (Lap 53); Jimmy Owens (Lap73); Earl Pearson Jr. (Lap 80); Shannon Thornsberry (Lap 85); Don O’Neal (Lap 85); Don O’Neal (Lap 90)

Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr., Billy Moyer Jr.

Portsmouth Raceway Park Track Provisionals: Steve Casebolt, Shannon Thornsberry

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Devin Moran (Advanced 10 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Jason Covert

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Sheppard

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tyler Erb

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Danny White (Brandon Sheppard)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #6 – 15.523 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Stormy Scott

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Brandon Sheppard (65 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Chris Ferguson

Time of Race: 69 minutes 22 seconds Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 8170 $275,287.60 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 7700 $163,755.08 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 7660 $190,612.57 4 1t Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 7590 $191,066.34 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 7540 $227,102.70 6 1m Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 7305 $132,490.03 7 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 7235 $172,427.59 8 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 7160 $151,986.31 9 40b Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 6525 $111,290.00 10 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 6505 $97,345.00 11 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 6135 $78,040.00 12 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 5965 $72,565.00 13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5485 $85,900.00

