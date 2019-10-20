Steel City Stampede at Lernerville – Recap

2019 Steel City Stampede Saturday Night Recap

SARVER, PA – Oct. 19, 2019 – 700 scored laps. 324 cars. 15 divisions. Three days of nothing but the finest racing action that Lernerville Speedway is known to provide.

The 11th edition of the DIRTcar Round-up “Steel City Stampede” kicked off on Thursday night with a round of open practice for the 158 cars that entered the pit area, transitioning into Friday night Heat races that were partially completed before being moved to Saturday afternoon in an effort to find more favorable track conditions.

Once the Heats and Last Chance Showdowns concluded on Saturday, 15 main events were brought out onto the racetrack that featured everything from Wingless Sprint Cars to full-fendered Late Models and just about anything in between.

Four divisions of DIRTcar Racing’s finest took to the track early on in the Feature racing program, including the Open Pro Stocks, Super Late Models, Big-Block Modifieds and UMP Modifieds.

Super Late Models

In what was one of the most action-packed Features of the night, 2016 Lernerville Speedway Track Champion Russ King pulled off an incredible pass for the win on leader Max Blair with just 11 laps remaining, then survived a green-white-checkered dash to the stripe for the second Stampede belt buckle trophy of his career.

“We just fired off and I started getting a little angry and into a rhythm,” King explained in Victory Lane. “I don’t race these things all the time, I haven’t raced in two months, so to beat Blair and those guys, it’s a big deal.”

Blair, having just climbed out of his RUSH Crate Late Model in Victory Lane in the race prior, started on the pole and led the first nine laps before 2018 Lernerville Track Champion Michael Norris got a run underneath the #111 and threw a big slide-job into turns three and four to take the lead at the stripe. That lead wouldn’t last long, though, as “The Crusher Kid” slipped off the edge of the banking in the very next corner, handing the lead back over to Blair.

King, stalking the leaders back in third, took advantage of Norris’ mistake and jumped into the runner-up spot down the backstretch. He then went to work on Blair, gaining on him every corner until it was time to pull the trigger on lap 14. King dove to the bottom of the track in turn one and swiped the lead away from Blair on the low side.

Holding his momentum, King led for the next 10 laps before another caution flag flew as he was getting into turn three on the final lap. This brought up a green-white-checkered, which King braved masterfully, holding off the field to earn his second win of 2019 at “The Action Track.”

Feature (25 Laps) 1. 56-Russ King [2]; 2. 111-Max Blair [1]; 3. 72-Michael Norris [16]; 4. 4s-David Scott [24]; 5. 94-Bryce Davis [10]; 6. 5L-Jon Lee [8]; 7. 111L-Matt Lux [12]; 8. 91-Tommy Beck [15]; 9. 29-Kenny Schaltenbrand [4]; 10. B1-Brandon Wearing [19]; 11. 55-Chris Schneider [17]; 12. W3-John Weaver [22]; 13. 65-Derek Stefanick [7]; 14. 14r-Clay Ruffo [11]; 15. 217-Howard Farley [23]; 16. 21K-Joe Kienzle [14]; 17. 10-Jared Miley [9]; 18. 14-Travis Hayes [25]; 19. 1C-Mike Pegher [6]; 20. 77-Tyler Dietz [18]; 21. 23-Tony Burke [21]; 22. 81-Mike Miller [13]; 23. 92w-Joel Watson [5]; 24. 92-Jayme Beck [3]; 25. 84-Andrew Wylie [20] Hard Charger: 4s-David Scott[+20]

UMP Modifieds

With under five laps remaining in the 20-lap UMP Modified Feature, it looked as though Brian Ruhlman could have just put it in cruise control and coasted to his second-ever Stampede win. Until he took the white flag.

Three-time and defending race winner Jonathan Taylor had closed the gap in a hurry and knew he was going to have one last shot at the leader, but it would have to be a last-second dive at the finish line in order to have a chance.

Taylor drove the car hard into turns three and four, pulling up beside Ruhlman and drag racing him to the line. But the effort went unrewarded, as Ruhlman hung on by .062 seconds to lead all 20 laps and pick up the win.

“[Taylor] had me pinned in behind some lap cars, and I didn’t know how much of a lead I had, but he’s a good guy. He’ll run you clean, so it was a good one,” Ruhlman said in Victory Lane.

Pulling double duty at the Stampede this weekend, Ruhlman then headed pit-side to prepare for his second Feature event of the evening, piloting his RUSH Wingless Sprint Car to a runner-up finish in the 20-lap contest.

Feature (20 Laps) 1. 49-Brian Ruhlman [3]; 2. 5-Jonathan Taylor [4]; 3. 27r-Steve Rex [1]; 4. 19-Butch Lambert [6]; 5. 20P-Mike Kinney [12]; 6. 6m-Carl McKinney [19]; 7. 68-Randy Hall [11]; 8. 33-Josh Ferry [20]; 9. O7p-Tim Peterson [21]; 10. 11m-Michael McGee [17]; 11. 54s-Shawn Shinglebecker [15]; 12. 17G-Brandon Grossman [5]; 13. 2G-Jesse Gould [13]; 14. 11-Dale Charlier [14]; 15. 21-Eric Reinwald [22]; 16. 217-Howard Fraley [10]; 17. 9E-Mike Eschrich [23]; 18. 58-George Beckett [9]; 19. 24m-Joshua Cramer [24]; 20. 71D-Dan Davies [7]; 21. 48-Rick Strickler [8]; 22. P7-Cody Quarnik [16]; 23. 10s-Dan Stalnaker [18]; 24. 71L-Dennis Lunger [2] Hard Charger: 6m-Carl McKinney[+13]

Big-Block Modifieds

On paper, it would have been so fitting for the newly crowned eight-time Lernerville Track Champion Brian Swartzlander to cap his terrific season off with the third Stampede belt buckle of his career.

But in reality, it was 2014/2018 Track Champion Rex King Jr.’s turn to win his third belt buckle trophy on Saturday night. He charged from his sixth-place starting spot to the lead around Swartzlander on lap 3 and never looked back, leading each of the remaining 28 laps en route to his third Big-Block Feature win at Lernerville in 2019.

This win made it back-to-back Features for the King family on Saturday night. It’s a family affair for them in competition in different classes, and that was certainly on display in Rex’s Victory Lane interview.

“I was going for the win either way, and I don’t have to prove anything to [Russ]. I’m better than him anyway,” Rex jokingly replied to Track Announcer Eric Westendorf’s question about brother Russ winning the Super Late Model Feature right before.

Feature (25 Laps) 1. 165-Rex King [6]; 2. 37MD-Jeremiah Shingledecker [5]; 3. 29-Garrett Krummert [10]; 4. 83-Brian Swartzlander [1]; 5. 26-Ricky Richner [14]; 6. 32-Jim Rasey [7]; 7. 65-Rex King [12]; 8. 28H-Jimmy Holden [13]; 9. 96-Mike Turner [2]; 10. 13-Rick Regalski [16]; 11. 88-Shawn Fleeger [11]; 12. O3-Mark Frankhouser [18]; 13. 64-Rodney Beltz [19]; 14. 75-Jeff Miller [17]; 15. 25-Chris Rudolph [8]; 16. 4J-John Mollick [9]; 17. 27r-David Reges [4]; 18. 83T-Ralph McBride [15]; 19. 22-Kevin Long [3] Hard Charger: 26-Ricky Richner[+9]

Open Pro Stocks

Sometimes, it’s difficult to be the opening act in a large show of entertainment. But that was no challenge for the Lernerville Speedway veteran Chris Schneider, as he led the 24-car field to the green in the first Feature event of the evening.

The 4-time and defending Stampede winner, behind the wheel of his #55 Pro Stock, put on another dominating display of driving ability and car control though 20 laps to win his fifth belt buckle in nine years.

“I just have a belt buckle fetish, that’s all it is,” Schneider joked in Victory Lane, all smiles as he talked with Eric Westendorf.

Leading every lap, Schneider battled through numerous restarts due to several caution flags en route to Victory Lane. But like all veteran talents do, he persevered and held off the tough competition behind him, which included the likes of Alan Dellinger, former track champion Corey McPherson and Jackson Humanic.

Schneider was very appreciative of everyone who contributed to his win in Victory Lane, mentioning a few people and groups that the DIRTcar Racing family would like to extend their personal thanks to as well.

“I’ve got to thank the Tomsons for keeping this racetrack running,” Schneider said. “[My engine builder], who put another great motor together out of a bucket of junk. The old faithful car, that’s now about 16 or 17 years old. And all of the fans for coming out.”

Now in the Stampede’s 11th year of completion, the entire staff at DIRTcar Racing would just as well like to thank the Tomson family, all of the Lernerville Speedway staff, management and safety crew, all of the competitors who took part in this giant event, and of course, the loyal fans who came out to spend the weekend at the track in support of dirt track racing’s finest.

Feature (20 Laps) 1. 55-Chris Schneider [2]; 2. 17-Jackson Humanic [5]; 3. 33x-Jim Nicely [9]; 4. 29-Curtis Bish [15]; 5. 13x-Ryan Moyer [3]; 6. C33-Corey McPherson [4]; 7. 948-Joey Zambotti [8]; 8. 27-Tyler Dietz [13]; 9. 310-Dale Tuche [11]; 10. 114-Daryl Charlier [6]; 11. 104-Allen Lamb [14]; 12. 7s-Alan Dellinger [23]; 13. 1m-Dennis Dellinger [25]; 14. 24-Tyler Wyant [16]; 15. 22JR-Chase Lambert [24]; 16. 77-Heath Close [18]; 17. 3c-Barry Faris [20]; 18. 66-Joe Kelley [21]; 19. 25-Jason Fosnaught [12]; 20. 18s-Martin Spade [10]; 21. 67x-Danny Rich [17]; 22. 81s-Nate Smith [22]; 23. 81-Mike Miller [19]; 24. 7w-Bobby Whitling [1]; 25. 45-Todd Weldon [7] Hard Charger: 1m-Dennis Dellinger[+12]

11th Annual Steel City Stampede Results (in order of Feature completion, minus 3 RUSH classes and Enduros)

DIRTcar Open Pro Stocks

Qualifying 7. 17-Jackson Humanic, 12; 13. 28y-Terry Young, 14; 14. 29-Curtis Bish, 15; 18. 49-Steve Mitchell, 17; 27. 310-Dale Tuche, 18; 5. 7s-Alan Dellinger, 20; 28. 948-Joey Zambotti, 21; 22. 67x-Danny Rich, 25; 4. 7w-Bobby Whitling, 36; 8. 18s-Martin Spade, 37; 20. 55-Chris Schneider, 38; 17. 45-Todd Weldon, 43; 24. 81-Mike Miller, 47; 26. 114-Daryl Charlier, 49; 15. 29b-Scott Byers, 50; 10. 24-Tyler Wyant, 59; 16. 33x-Jim Nicely, 60; 23. 77-Heath Close, 64; 6. 13x-Ryan Moyer, 67; 25. 81s-Nate Smith, 71; 3. 3c-Barry Faris, 77; 11. 25-Jason Fosnaught, 78; 9. 22JR-Chase Lambert, 81; 1. C33-Corey McPherson, 82; 21. 66-Joe Kelley, 86; 19. 54J-Jamie Colwell, 92; 2. 1m-Dennis Dellinger, 94; 12. 27-Tyler Dietz, 95; . 104-Allen Lamb , 102; . 25a-Andrew Gordan, NT

Heat #1 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer 1. 13x-Ryan Moyer [7]; 2. 948-Joey Zambotti [3]; 3. 17-Jackson Humanic [1]; 4. 18s-Martin Spade [4]; 5. 27-Tyler Dietz [10]; 6. 24-Tyler Wyant [6]; 7. 81-Mike Miller [5]; 8. 66-Joe Kelley [9]; 9. 49-Steve Mitchell [2]; 10. 25-Jason Fosnaught [8]

Heat #2 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer 1. 55-Chris Schneider [4]; 2. 114-Daryl Charlier [5]; 3. 33x-Jim Nicely [6]; 4. 310-Dale Tuche [2]; 5. 104-Allen Lamb [10]; 6. 67x-Danny Rich [3]; 7. 28y-Terry Young [1]; 8. 54J-Jamie Colwell [9]; 9. 81s-Nate Smith [7]; 10. 22JR-Chase Lambert [8]

Heat #3 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer 1. C33-Corey McPherson [8]; 2. 7w-Bobby Whitling [3]; 3. 45-Todd Weldon [4]; 4. 25a-Andrew Gordan [10]; 5. 29-Curtis Bish [1]; 6. 77-Heath Close [6]; 7. 3c-Barry Faris [7]; 8. 29b-Scott Byers [5]; 9. 7s-Alan Dellinger [2]; 10. 1m-Dennis Dellinger [9]

Feature (20 Laps) 1. 55-Chris Schneider [2]; 2. 17-Jackson Humanic [5]; 3. 33x-Jim Nicely [9]; 4. 29-Curtis Bish [15]; 5. 13x-Ryan Moyer [3]; 6. C33-Corey McPherson [4]; 7. 948-Joey Zambotti [8]; 8. 27-Tyler Dietz [13]; 9. 310-Dale Tuche [11]; 10. 114-Daryl Charlier [6]; 11. 104-Allen Lamb [14]; 12. 7s-Alan Dellinger [23]; 13. 1m-Dennis Dellinger [25]; 14. 24-Tyler Wyant [16]; 15. 22JR-Chase Lambert [24]; 16. 77-Heath Close [18]; 17. 3c-Barry Faris [20]; 18. 66-Joe Kelley [21]; 19. 25-Jason Fosnaught [12]; 20. 18s-Martin Spade [10]; 21. 67x-Danny Rich [17]; 22. 81s-Nate Smith [22]; 23. 81-Mike Miller [19]; 24. 7w-Bobby Whitling [1]; 25. 45-Todd Weldon [7] Hard Charger: 1m-Dennis Dellinger[+12]

DIRTcar Super Late Models

Qualifying 16. 81-Mike Miller, 7; 8. 14r-Clay Ruffo, 17; 6. 10-Jared Miley, 19; 2. W3-John Weaver, 23; 19. 92-Jayme Beck, 37; 4. 4s-David Scott, 40; 1. B1-Brandon Wearing, 41; 24. 217-Howard Farley, 42; 3. 1C-Mike Pegher, 46; 22. 111-Max Blair, 51; 23. 111L-Matt Lux, 52; 12. 56-Russ King, 53; 14. 72-Michael Norris, 59; 17. 84-Andrew Wylie, 61; 5. 5L-Jon Lee, 63; 21. 94-Bryce Davis, 65; 9. 21K-Joe Kienzle, 71; 15. 77-Tyler Dietz, 72; 13. 65-Derek Stefanick, 78; 11. 55-Chris Schneider, 81; 18. 91-Tommy Beck, 83; 10. 29-Kenny Schaltenbrand, 90; 20. 92w-Joel Watson, 99; 7. 14-Travis Hayes, 101; . 23-Tony Burke, 102

Heat #1 (8 Laps) – Top 9 Transfer 1. 111-Max Blair [4]; 2. 94-Bryce Davis [6]; 3. 29-kenny Schaltenbrand [8]; 4. 65-Derek Stefanick [7]; 5. 81-Mike Miller [1]; 6. 72-Michael Norris [5]; 7. B1-Brandon Wearing [3]; 8. W3-John Weaver [2]

Heat #2 (8 Laps) – Top 9 Transfer 1. 111L-Matt Lux [4]; 2. 92w-Joel Watson [8]; 3. 14r-Clay Ruffo [1]; 4. 92-Jayme Beck [2]; 5. 21K-Joe Kienzle [6]; 6. 55-Chris Schneider [7]; 7. 84-Andrew Wylie [5]; 8. 217-Howard Farley [3]

Heat #3 (8 Laps) – Top 9 Transfer 1. 1C-Mike Pegher [3]; 2. 10-Jared Miley [1]; 3. 56-Russ King [4]; 4. 5L-Jon Lee [5]; 5. 91-Tommy Beck [7]; 6. 77-Tyler Dietz [6]; 7. 23-Tony Burke [9]; 8. 4s-David Scott [2]; 9. 14-Travis Hayes [8]

Feature (25 Laps) 1. 56-Russ King [2]; 2. 111-Max Blair [1]; 3. 72-Michael Norris [16]; 4. 4s-David Scott [24]; 5. 94-Bryce Davis [10]; 6. 5L-Jon Lee [8]; 7. 111L-Matt Lux [12]; 8. 91-Tommy Beck [15]; 9. 29-kenny Schaltenbrand [4]; 10. B1-Brandon Wearing [19]; 11. 55-Chris Schneider [17]; 12. W3-John Weaver [22]; 13. 65-Derek Stefanick [7]; 14. 14r-Clay Ruffo [11]; 15. 217-Howard Farley [23]; 16. 21K-Joe Kienzle [14]; 17. 10-Jared Miley [9]; 18. 14-Travis Hayes [25]; 19. 1C-Mike Pegher [6]; 20. 77-Tyler Dietz [18]; 21. 23-Tony Burke [21]; 22. 81-Mike Miller [13]; 23. 92w-Joel Watson [5]; 24. 92-Jayme Beck [3]; 25. 84-Andrew Wylie [20] Hard Charger: 4s-David Scott[+20]

DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds

Qualifying 7. 27r-David Reges, 7; 4. 22-Kevin Long, 11; 15. 83T-Ralph McBride, 23; 1. O3-Mark Frankhouser, 24; 11. 37MD-Jeremiah Shingledecker, 26; 10. 32-Jim Rasey, 27; 12. 65-Rex King, 28; 6. 26-Ricky Richner, 29; 8. 28H-Jimmy Holden, 30; 14. 83-Brian Swartzlander, 32; 18. 165-Rex King, 42; 3. 13-Rick Regalski, 49; 17. 96-Mike Turner, 58; 2. 4J-John Mollick, 67; 13. 75-Jeff Miller, 75; 16. 88-Shawn Fleeger, 92; 5. 25-Chris Rudolph, 98; 9. 29-Garrett Krummert, 100; . 64-Rodney Beltz, NT

Heat #1 (8 Laps) – Top 10 Transfer 1. 65-Rex King [4]; 2. 37MD-Jeremiah Shingledecker [3]; 3. 165-Rex King [6]; 4. 27r-David Reges [1]; 5. 25-Chris Rudolph [9]; 6. 96-Mike Turner [7]; 7. 28H-Jimmy Holden [5]; 8. 83T-Ralph McBride [2]; 9. 75-Jeff Miller [8]

Heat #2 (8 Laps) – Top 10 Transfer 1. 32-Jim Rasey [3]; 2. 83-Brian Swartzlander [5]; 3. 22-Kevin Long [1]; 4. 4J-John Mollick [7]; 5. 29-Garrett Krummert [9]; 6. 88-Shawn Fleeger [8]; 7. 26-Ricky Richner [4]; 8. 13-Rick Regalski [6]; 9. O3-Mark Frankhouser [2]

Feature (25 Laps) 1. 165-Rex King [6]; 2. 37MD-Jeremiah Shingledecker [5]; 3. 29-Garrett Krummert [10]; 4. 83-Brian Swartzlander [1]; 5. 26-Ricky Richner [14]; 6. 32-Jim Rasey [7]; 7. 65-Rex King [12]; 8. 28H-Jimmy Holden [13]; 9. 96-Mike Turner [2]; 10. 13-Rick Regalski [16]; 11. 88-Shawn Fleeger [11]; 12. O3-Mark Frankhouser [18]; 13. 64-Rodney Beltz [19]; 14. 75-Jeff Miller [17]; 15. 25-Chris Rudolph [8]; 16. 4J-John Mollick [9]; 17. 27r-David Reges [4]; 18. 83T-Ralph McBride [15]; 19. 22-Kevin Long [3] Hard Charger: 26-Ricky Richner[+9]

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

Qualifying 16. 48-Rick Strickler, 2; 9. 17G-Brandon Grossman, 7; 21. 71L-Dennis Lunger, 13; 8. 11-Dale Charlier, 15; 17. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 16; 11. 20P-Mike Kinney, 17; 3. 5-Jonathan Taylor, 18; 20. 68-Randy Hall, 20; 2. 2G-Jesse Gould, 29; 10. 19-Butch Lambert, 31; 23. 217-Howard Fraley, 36; 15. 33-Josh Ferry, 38; 4. 6m-Carl McKinney, 40; 14. 27r-Steve Rex, 42; 1. O7p-Tim Peterson, 50; 12. 21-Eric Reinwald, 65; 22. 71D-Dan Davies, 74; 19. 58-George Beckett, 75; 18. 54s-Shawn Shinglebecker, 77; 6. 10s-Dan Stalnaker, 85; 7. 11m-Michael McGee, 87; 13. 24m-Joshua Cramer, 93; 5. 9E-Mike Eschrich, 100; . P7-Cody Quarnik, NT

Heat #1 (8 Laps) – Top 12 Transfer 1. 71L-Dennis Lunger [2]; 2. 49-Brian Ruhlman [3]; 3. 5-Jonathan Taylor [4]; 4. 48-Rick Strickler [1]; 5. 71D-Dan Davies [9]; 6. 217-Howard Fraley [6]; 7. 2G-Jesse Gould [5]; 8. 54s-Shawn Shinglebecker [10]; 9. 11m-Michael McGee [11]; 10. 6m-Carl McKinney [7]; 11. O7p-Tim Peterson [8]; 12. 9E-Mike Eschrich [12]

Heat #2 (8 Laps) – Top 12 Transfer 1. 20P-Mike Kinney [3]; 2. 68-Randy Hall [4]; 3. 27r-Steve Rex [7]; 4. 19-Butch Lambert [5]; 5. 17G-Brandon Grossman [1]; 6. 58-George Beckett [9]; 7. 11-Dale Charlier [2]; 8. P7-Cody Quarnik [12]; 9. 10s-Dan Stalnaker [10]; 10. 33-Josh Ferry [6]; 11. 21-Eric Reinwald [8]; 12. 24m-Joshua Cramer [11]

Feature (20 Laps) 1. 49-Brian Ruhlman [3]; 2. 5-Jonathan Taylor [4]; 3. 27r-Steve Rex [1]; 4. 19-Butch Lambert [6]; 5. 20P-Mike Kinney [12]; 6. 6m-Carl McKinney [19]; 7. 68-Randy Hall [11]; 8. 33-Josh Ferry [20]; 9. O7p-Tim Peterson [21]; 10. 11m-Michael McGee [17]; 11. 54s-Shawn Shinglebecker [15]; 12. 17G-Brandon Grossman [5]; 13. 2G-Jesse Gould [13]; 14. 11-Dale Charlier [14]; 15. 21-Eric Reinwald [22]; 16. 217-Howard Fraley [10]; 17. 9E-Mike Eschrich [23]; 18. 58-George Beckett [9]; 19. 24m-Joshua Cramer [24]; 20. 71D-Dan Davies [7]; 21. 48-Rick Strickler [8]; 22. P7-Cody Quarnik [16]; 23. 10s-Dan Stalnaker [18]; 24. 71L-Dennis Lunger [2] Hard Charger: 6m-Carl McKinney[+13]

410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying 1. G1-Mike Miller, 3; 9. 42-Sye Lynch, 29; 10. 46-Michael Bauer, 37; 2. K4-Chad Kemenah, 48; 3. J4-John Garvin, 54; 5. 11-Carl Bowser, 59; 8. 27-Zach Morrow, 63; 7. 23-Darren Pifer, 65; 12. 154-Shamus O’Donnell, 75; 6. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 84; 4. 4n-Dale Blaney, 94; 11. 91-Sadie Siegel, 96; . 14-Jeremy Hill, NT

Heat #1 (8 Laps) – Top 8 Transfer 1. 46-Michael Bauer [2]; 2. J4-John Garvin [3]; 3. 4n-Dale Blaney [6]; 4. G1-Mike Miller [1]; 5. 27-Zach Morrow [4]; 6. 154-Shamus O’Donnell [5]

Heat #2 (8 Laps) – Top 8 Transfer 1. K4-Chad Kemenah [2]; 2. 42-Sye Lynch [1]; 3. 11-Carl Bowser [3]; 4. 22-Brandon Spithaler [5]; 5. 23-Darren Pifer [4]; 6. 91-Sadie Siegel [6]; 7. 14-Jeremy Hill [7]

Feature (25 Laps) 1. K4-Chad Kemenah [6]; 2. 11-Carl Bowser [2]; 3. J4-John Garvin [4]; 4. 4n-Dale Blaney [3]; 5. 46-Michael Bauer [5]; 6. 22-Brandon Spithaler [8]; 7. 42-Sye Lynch [1]; 8. 23-Darren Pifer [10]; 9. 27-Zach Morrow [9]; 10. 14-Jeremy Hill [13]; 11. G1-Mike Miller [7]; 12. 91-Sadie Siegel [12]; 13. 154-Shamus O’Donnell [11] Hard Charger: K4-Chad Kemenah[+5]

305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying 11. 347-Nevan O’Donnell, 1; 8. 80JR-Kyle Colwell, 16; 1. OOs-Randy Sterling, 22; 10. 154-Shamus O’Donnell, 41; 2. 4J-Jacob Gomola, 42; 3. X7-Andy Cavanaugh, 43; 4. 29B-Robbie Bartchy, 68; 5. 31c-Chase Metheney, 80; 7. 56-Steve Cousins, 82; 6. 41-Matt Gardina, 89; 9. 88-Greg Dobrosky, 95

Heat #1 (8 Laps) – Top 12 Transfer 1. 80JR-Kyle Colwell [2]; 2. OOs-Randy Sterling [3]; 3. 29B-Robbie Bartchy [7]; 4. X7-Andy Cavanaugh [6]; 5. 4J-Jacob Gomola [5]; 6. 31c-Chase Metheney [8]; 7. 88-Greg Dobrosky [11]; 8. 347-Nevan O’Donnell [1]; 9. 56-Steve Cousins [9]; 10. 41-Matt Gardina [10]; 11. 154-Shamus O’Donnell [4]

Feature (20 Laps) 1. 88-Greg Dobrosky [7]; 2. 4J-Jacob Gomola [1]; 3. 29B-Robbie Bartchy [3]; 4. 80JR-Kyle Colwell [6]; 5. X7-Andy Cavanaugh [2]; 6. OOs-Randy Sterling [4]; 7. 31c-Chase Metheney [5]; 8. 41-Matt Gardina [10]; 9. 56-Steve Cousins [9]; 10. 347-Nevan O’Donnell [8]; 11. 154-Shamus O’Donnell [11] Hard Charger: 88-Greg Dobrosky[+6]

Elite Modifieds

Qualifying 3. 12R-Ty Rhoades, 3; 4. 12-Mitchell Lam, 7; 1. O5-Adam Peterson, 10; 2. 7G-Garrett Calvert, 20; 5. 15-Mike Miller, 28; 10. 64-Chris Schneider, 33; 7. J19-Jason Fosnaught, 43; 9. 22-Patrick Drennan, 64; 6. 19-Butch Lambert, 68; 11. 74-J.J. Bametzrieder, 71; 8. 21-Jarett Young, 82; 12. 83-Jeremy Double, 93; . OO-Nate Hartzell, NT; . 7-Cody Quarink, NT

Heat #1 (8 Laps) – Top 8 Transfer 1. 12R-Ty Rhoades [1]; 2. OO-Nate Hartzell [7]; 3. 15-Mike Miller [3]; 4. 19-Butch Lambert [5]; 5. 21-Jarett Young [6]; 6. J19-Jason Fosnaught [4]; 7. O5-Adam Peterson [2]

Heat #2 (8 Laps) – Top 8 Transfer 1. 64-Chris Schneider [3]; 2. 12-Mitchell Lam [1]; 3. 83-Jeremy Double [6]; 4. 7G-Garrett Calvert [2]; 5. 74-J.J. Bametzrieder [5]; 6. 22-Patrick Drennan [4]; 7. 7-Cody Quarink [7]

Feature (20 Laps) 1. 12R-Ty Rhoades [2]; 2. 7G-Garrett Calvert [8]; 3. OO-Nate Hartzell [5]; 4. 64-Chris Schneider [6]; 5. 12-Mitchell Lam [1]; 6. 21-Jarett Young [9]; 7. 83-Jeremy Double [4]; 8. J19-Jason Fosnaught [11]; 9. O5-Adam Peterson [13]; 10. 22-Patrick Drennan [12]; 11. 7-Cody Quarink [14]; 12. 74-J.J. Bametzrieder [10]; 13. 15-Mike Miller [3]; 14. 19-Butch Lambert [7] Hard Charger: 7G-Garrett Calvert[+6]

4-Cylinders

Qualifying 7. 13J-Jay Swager, 3; 8. 13-Greg Kiehl, 11; 17. 40c-Joe Campbell, 15; 27. 95-Jacob Bright, 16; 28. 119-Todd Davis, 17; 16. 38-Bruce Milbert, 23; 1. 1B-Leonard Baker, 28; 25. 81s-David Smail, 29; 11. 19A-Bill Eckenrode, 30; 13. 31m-Greg Marks, 32; 20. 56m-Jacob Mcelcavy, 34; 19. 42-Kelly Clark, 40; 10. 17-Larry Weltz, 41; 30. 233-Glenn Kopec, 42; 3. 2L-Philip Bubeck, 48; 32. 717-Matthew Weltz, 55; 2. 1-Ben Lehane, 57; 31. 265-Eric Boozel, 64; 15. 34-JR Shaner, 69; 22. 64-James Huber, 70; 29. 223-Cameron Lambert, 73; 24. 75-Sean Collins, 74; 5. CO4-Dave Seibert, 76; 12. 28-David Friend, 79; 6. 10-Bill Fuchs, 82; 14. 31-Nick Robie, 83; 18. 42H-Jeff Huber, 84; 4. 3H-Shawn Hadden, 92; 26. 95T-Bill Tennant, 95; 21. 59-Jerry Batcher, 98; 23. 74-Brandon McWilliams, 101; 9. 14M-Jeremy Hill, 102; . 66-Mike Strouse, 103; . OOD-Dave Phillips, NT; . 516-Chad Brandt, NT

Heat #1 (6 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer 1. 119-Todd Davis [2]; 2. 17-Larry Weltz [4]; 3. 95T-Bill Tennant [8]; 4. 10-Bill Fuchs [7]; 5. 13J-Jay Swager [1]; 6. OOd-Dave Phillips [9]; 7. 19A-Bill Eckenrode [3]; 8. 223-Cameron Lambert [6]; 9. 1-Ben Lehane [5]

Heat #2 (6 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer 1. 265-Eric Boozel [5]; 2. 59-Jerry Batcher [8]; 3. 13-Greg Kiehl [1]; 4. 31m-Greg Marks [3]; 5. 38-Bruce Milbert [2]; 6. 75-Sean Collins [6]; 7. 66-Mike Strouse [9]; 8. 233-Glenn Kopec [4]; 9. 31-Nick Robie [7]

Heat #3 (6 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer 1. 2L-Philip Bubeck [4]; 2. 40c-Joe Campbell [1]; 3. CO4-Dave Seibert [6]; 4. 56m-Jacob Mcelcavy [3]; 5. 74-Brandon McWilliams [8]; 6. 1B-Leonard Baker [2]; 7. 34-JR Shaner [5]; 8. 42H-Jeff Huber [7]

Heat #4 (6 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer 1. 95-Jacob Bright [1]; 2. 717-Matthew Weltz [4]; 3. 3H-Shawn Hadden [7]; 4. 14M-Jeremy Hill [8]; 5. 81s-David Smail [2]; 6. 28-David Friend [6]; 7. 64-James Huber [5]; 8. 42-Kelly Clark [3]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer 1. 28-David Friend [4]; 2. 66-Mike Strouse [6]; 3. 19A-Bill Eckenrode [5]; 4. OOd-Dave Phillips [1]; 5. 223-Cameron Lambert [9]; 6. 233-Glenn Kopec [10]; 7. 1B-Leonard Baker [3]; 8. 516-Chad Brandt [15]

Feature (15 Laps) 1. 2L-Philip Bubeck [6]; 2. 265-Eric Boozel [5]; 3. 95-Jacob Bright [7]; 4. 40c-Joe Campbell [3]; 5. 81s-David Smail [20]; 6. 10-Bill Fuchs [13]; 7. 119-Todd Davis [9]; 8. 28-David Friend [21]; 9. 13-Greg Kiehl [11]; 10. 19A-Bill Eckenrode [23]; 11. 17-Larry Weltz [8]; 12. 14M-Jeremy Hill [16]; 13. OOd-Dave Phillips [24]; 14. CO4-Dave Seibert [2]; 15. 56m-Jacob Mcelcavy [15]; 16. 3H-Shawn Hadden [12]; 17. 13J-Jay Swager [17]; 18. 38-Bruce Milbert [18]; 19. 31m-Greg Marks [14]; 20. 59-Jerry Batcher [10]; 21. 95T-Bill Tennant [1]; 22. 74-Brandon McWilliams [19]; 23. 717-Matthew Weltz [4]; 24. 66-Mike Strouse [22] Hard Charger: 81s-David Smail[+15]

270 Micro Sprints

Qualifying 8. 33-Tanner Price, 21; 2. 1 L-Ivan Johnson, 35; 6. 10L-Wesley Libert, 43; 5. 7-Noah Wirginis, 47; 3. 2-Chris Kennedy, 53; 4. 4×12-Garth Fochler, 68; 7. 15H-Luke Hails, 73; 1. O-Michael Mecklem, 79

Heat #1 (6 Laps) – Top 10 Transfer 1. 7-Noah Wirginis [4]; 2. 33-Tanner Price [1]; 3. 10L-Wesley Libert [3]; 4. 1 L-Ivan Johnson [2]; 5. 2-Chris Kennedy [5]; 6. 4×12-Garth Fochler [6]; 7. O-Michael Mecklem [8]; 8. 15H-Luke Hails [7]

Feature (15 Laps) 1. 10L-Wesley Libert [4]; 2. 7-Noah Wirginis [2]; 3. 33-Tanner Price [1]; 4. 1 L-Ivan Johnson [3]; 5. O-Michael Mecklem [7]; 6. 15H-Luke Hails [8]; 7. 4×12-Garth Fochler [6]; 8. 2-Chris Kennedy [5] Hard Charger: 10L-Wesley Libert[+3]

600 Mini Sprints

Qualifying 1. 33T-Tom Morell, 3; 3. 98-Jomarie Gagne, 9; 2. 39-Jon Adams, 90

Heat #1 (6 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer 1. 33T-Tom Morell [1]; 2. 98-Jomarie Gagne [2]; 3. 39-Jon Adams [3]

Feature (15 Laps) 1. 98-Jomarie Gagne [2]; 2. 39-Jon Adams [1]; 3. 33T-Tom Morell [3]

Super 6 Late Models

Qualifying 7. 12-Mat Cajka, 1; 10. 34-Ed Dunkel, 2; 9. 18-Alex Ferree, 3; 6. 10-Levi Spinneweber, 4; 12. 54-Nathan Mechling, 5; 3. 4-Greg Beach, 6; 2. 1-Frank McFeaters, 7; 11. 36s-Curtis Stivason, 8; 8. 14-Shane Spinneweber, 9; 4. 6-Mike Spinneweber, 10; 5. 7-Dylan Morando, 11; 1. O3-Craig Cummings, 12

Heat #1 (6 Laps) – Top 8 Transfer 1. 18-Alex Ferree [2]; 2. 14-Shane Spinneweber [5]; 3. 7-Dylan Morando [6]; 4. 12-Mat Cajka [1]; 5. 54-Nathan Mechling [3]; 6. 1-Frank McFeaters [4]

Heat #2 (6 Laps) – Top 8 Transfer 1. 10-Levi Spinneweber [2]; 2. 36s-Curtis Stivason [4]; 3. 4-Greg Beach [3]; 4. O3-Craig Cummings [6]; 5. 34-Ed Dunkel [1]; 6. 6-Mike Spinneweber [5]

Feature (15 Laps) 1. 10-Levi Spinneweber [3]; 2. 4-Greg Beach [6]; 3. 36s-Curtis Stivason [1]; 4. 1-Frank McFeaters [11]; 5. 18-Alex Ferree [4]; 6. 34-Ed Dunkel [10]; 7. 54-Nathan Mechling [9]; 8. 7-Dylan Morando [5]; 9. O3-Craig Cummings [8]; 10. 12-Mat Cajka [7]; 11. 6-Mike Spinneweber [12]; 12. 14-Shane Spinneweber [2] Hard Charger: 1-Frank McFeaters[+7]